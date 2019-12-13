Alicia Keys Glows in West Hollywood, Plus Saoirse Ronan & Greta Gerwig, Yara Shahidi and More

New Edition
Alicia Keys speaks onstage at the Billboard x Amex Impact Brunch on Thursday at The West Hollywood EDITION.
Gowning Around
Saoirse Ronan and Greta Gerwig get all dressed up for the Little Women premiere at Cinema Gaumont Marignan in Paris on Thursday.
Speaking Up
Yara Shahidi grabs the mic during the Massachusetts Conference for Women 2019 at the Boston Convention Center on Thursday.
The World's a Stage
Also taking the stage at the Massachusetts Conference for Women 2019 on Thursday, U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe.
Step to It
Kendall Jenner makes her way through N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Thursday.
Feeling Fine
Harry Styles kicks back as Spotify celebrates the launch of his new album Fine Line with a private listening session for fans on Wednesday in L.A.
Bake It 'Til You Make It
Jennie Garth gets cooking on Tuesday at an event in N.Y.C. marking a new partnership between same-day delivery service Shipt and Sur La Table.
Dream Team
Julia Roberts and Michelle Obama embrace after an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday.
Going for Gold
Selena Gomez shines in gold, high-waisted pants and a black top in London on Wednesday.
This Is Your Flight Attendant Speaking
Keri Russell, Jimmy Fallon and Jon Hamm go up, up and away during the “Mad Lib Theater” segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Good as Hell
Lizzo looks ultra glam as she snacks on a doughnut at Q102’s Jingle Ball presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Magnificent Reunion
We know where to find these fantastic beasts! J.K. Rowling and Eddie Redmayne attend HBO’s Finding the Way Home world premiere on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Mad for Plaid
Kendall Jenner keeps cozy in a buffalo plaid Calvin Klein set at the brand’s pajama party on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Coffee Date
Elizabeth Hurley sits down on BuzzFeed’s AM To DM on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Hasselhoff Hits the Stage
David Hasselhoff reunites with KITT from Knight Rider at the gala party to celebrate his joining the cast of 9 to 5: The Musical at The Savoy Theatre in London on Wednesday.
Pucker Up
Jordyn Woods and host Megan Thee Stallion get close at YouTube Music’s Celebration of the Fearless Women in Music at Spring Studios on Wednesday in L.A.
Take Five
Post Malone takes a break while shooting the Guy Ritchie film Cash Truck — his film debut! — in L.A. on Wednesday.
A Lotta Love
Camila Cabello gets a big hug from fans on Wednesday night during a Mastercard-hosted listening party in N.Y.C. celebrating her new album, Romance.
Call Me, Maybe
Gerard Butler takes a phone call in L.A. on Wednesday.
Bling Thing
Uncut Gems costars Julia Fox and Adam Sandler hit the red carpet together at the premiere of their A24 film at The Dome at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.
You Wanna Be on Top?
Tyra who? Heidi Klum looks fabulous while filming Germany’s Next Top Model overseas on Wednesday.
A Leg Up
Stella Maxwell wears an all-black ensemble to the Reformation New Year’s Eve Party at Primos in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Stars on the Rise
John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac attend a special fan event for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at Roppongi Hills in Tokyo on Wednesday.
Family First
Reese Witherspoon is joined by kids Deacon and Ava Phillippe and husband Jim Toth on Wednesday as she is honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter‘s Power 100 Women in Entertainment event at Milk Studios in Hollywood.
Heads Together
Also at the Power 100 event on Wednesday, Olivia Wilde and Kaitlyn Dever.
Color Block
Lupita Nyong’o brings the brightness on Wednesday while out in New York City.
Back in the Saddle
A$AP Rocky performs at the Ericsson Globe Arena on Wednesday in Stockholm, Sweden, back in the country for the first time since he was released from custody this summer following assault charges.
Gray Day
Lily Aldridge flashes the peace sign on Wednesday while making her way through N.Y.C.
And the Nominees Are ...
Danai Gurira and America Ferrera pose for a photo before announcing nominees for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
Rainbow Connection
Millie Bobby Brown and Shaun Neff attend the 2019 WWD Beauty Inc Awards at The Rainbow Room in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Bombshell Beauties
Costars Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron smile together on the red carpet ahead of the Bombshell premiere at Regency Village Theatre in L.A. on Tuesday.
Winter Wonderland
Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus arrive at Chanel’s party to celebrate the debut of Chanel N°5 in the Snow at the Standard High Line on Tuesday in N.Y.C..
Jumpsuit Dreams
Also at Chanel’s party to celebrate the debut of Chanel N°5 in the Snow: Kacey Musgraves, who ‘sleighs’ her festive look.
Film Fam
Director Deon Taylor, Tyrese Gibson and Spike Lee stop to take a selfie at the 51st NAACP Awards FYC Screening Series Presents a Special Screening of Black and Blue at The WGA Theater on Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
Nude Mood
Kristen Stewart skips the shirt and stuns in a pale pink skirt and jacket as well as a dangling necklace at the Audi-sponsored screening of Seberg on Tuesday in L.A.
Untold Stories
Henry Golding, Hennessy’s Prestige & Rare Cognac Collection ambassador, attends the brand’s Greatness Is an Odyssey content series premiere at the London Hotel on Tuesday in West Hollywood.
Puppy Love
Rachael Ray cuddles up to a new furry friend from the ASPCA while taping The Rachael Ray Show on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Lean on Me
Paul Walter Hauser and costar Jon Hamm pose together at the Richard Jewell Atlanta screening on Tuesday at Rialto Center of the Arts in Atlanta.