Star Tracks: Friday, December 11, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

1 of 15

BABE IN ARMS

Credit: Ahmad Elatab-SaleemElatab/Splash News Online

Halle Berry gives her daughter Nahla, 20 months, a free ride – to the car! – after grocery shopping at L.A.'s Bristol Farms Thursday.

See more of Berry, Nahla and dad Gabriel Aubry on Celebrity Baby Blog!

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

PUCKER UP

Credit: Richard Beetham/Splash News Online

Looks like Shia LaBeouf and his Wall Street 2: Money Never Sleeps costar Carey Mulligan are still going strong! The happy couple squeeze in a kiss while out and about in Los Angeles Thursday.

3 of 15

FEAST OF LOVE

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/BEImages

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie keep their focus on the night's honoree – producer Jerry Weintraub – but show plenty of affection for each other Thursday during the UNICEF Ball at Los Angeles's Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

LOUD & CLEAR

Credit: Matt Sayles/AP

Just call him Roastmaster George! Clooney riles up the A-list crowd at the UNICEF ball, paying raucous tribute to his pal Jerry Weintraub with a funny speech that included a spot-on imitation of the Ocean's Eleven producer.

Advertisement

5 of 15

'RAINBOW' CONNECTION

Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty

New mom Heidi Klum adds a splash of color while keeping fashionable company with Demi Moore and stylist Rachel Zoe at the launch of designer Roland Mouret's Rainbow Collection for online store Net-a-Porter at West Hollywood's Chateau Marmont Thursday night.

6 of 15

LOVE MATCH

Credit: INF

She's due to give birth "any minute" according to sister Khloe, but Kourtney Kardashian still finds time for a lunch outing (and smooch!) with color-coordinated boyfriend Scott Disick in Los Angeles Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

KEEP IN TOUCH!

Credit: Limelight

Forget dessert – Javier Bardem enjoys a sweet stroll with girlfriend Penélope Cruz Thursday after lunching at Kate Mantilini in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

A STEP AHEAD

Credit: Splash News Online

Wait up, dad! After a successful stint in Hamlet on Broadway, Jude Law, who recently got cozy in New York with ex Sienna Miller (not pictured), enjoys an outing with son Rudy, 7, in London's Primrose Hill neighborhood Friday.

Advertisement

9 of 15

'PUBLIC' FIGURE

Credit: Splash News Online

And he's off! Days after touching down in Tokyo, PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive, Johnny Depp, greets his fans – and still rocks that wide-brimmed hat! – at the premiere of Public Enemies Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

FLIGHT PATTERN

Credit: INF

After spending a glam night out with wife Victoria Beckham and pals Gwen Stefani and hubby Gavin Rossdale, it's back to the airport Thursday for a buttoned-up (and well-dressed) David Beckham, who prepares for departure from Heathrow.

See more stars and their airport style.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

SCREEN GEM

Credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage

Looking like she stepped straight off the silver screen, Zoe Saldana dazzles in RM by Roland Mouret at the world premiere of her new film, Avatar, in London on Thursday. The actress stars with Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver in the James Cameron sci-fi epic, which opens Dec. 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

MR. & MRS. SMITH

Credit: Lise serud/Scanpix/AP

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are appropriately formal for the Nobel Peace Prize banquet in Oslo, Norway, on Thursday. The acto, in a Brioni tuxedo, and his wife, who witnessed President Obama accept his honor, will host the Nobel Peace Prize concert on Friday – featuring performances by Wyclef Jean and Natasha Bedingfield.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

CHEETAH GIRL

Credit: Ramey

Fresh from meeting the Queen of England in London, Miley Cyrus – decked out in a variety of daring patterns! – arrives Thursday in Paris, France.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

BOXED IN

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Looks like someone's in the giving spirit! Paula Abdul tackles her Christmas shopping list Thursday at her cousin Tara Riceberg's holiday pop-up store, Tweak99, in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

HUSTLE & FLOW

Credit: Alpha/Landov

A glam Kylie Minogue gets swept away – literally! – but doesn't let the wind interfere with her chic look while leaving her London home Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff