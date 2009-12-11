Star Tracks: Friday, December 11, 2009
BABE IN ARMS
Halle Berry gives her daughter Nahla, 20 months, a free ride – to the car! – after grocery shopping at L.A.'s Bristol Farms Thursday.
PUCKER UP
Looks like Shia LaBeouf and his Wall Street 2: Money Never Sleeps costar Carey Mulligan are still going strong! The happy couple squeeze in a kiss while out and about in Los Angeles Thursday.
FEAST OF LOVE
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie keep their focus on the night's honoree – producer Jerry Weintraub – but show plenty of affection for each other Thursday during the UNICEF Ball at Los Angeles's Beverly Wilshire Hotel.
LOUD & CLEAR
Just call him Roastmaster George! Clooney riles up the A-list crowd at the UNICEF ball, paying raucous tribute to his pal Jerry Weintraub with a funny speech that included a spot-on imitation of the Ocean's Eleven producer.
'RAINBOW' CONNECTION
New mom Heidi Klum adds a splash of color while keeping fashionable company with Demi Moore and stylist Rachel Zoe at the launch of designer Roland Mouret's Rainbow Collection for online store Net-a-Porter at West Hollywood's Chateau Marmont Thursday night.
LOVE MATCH
She's due to give birth "any minute" according to sister Khloe, but Kourtney Kardashian still finds time for a lunch outing (and smooch!) with color-coordinated boyfriend Scott Disick in Los Angeles Thursday.
KEEP IN TOUCH!
Forget dessert – Javier Bardem enjoys a sweet stroll with girlfriend Penélope Cruz Thursday after lunching at Kate Mantilini in Beverly Hills.
A STEP AHEAD
Wait up, dad! After a successful stint in Hamlet on Broadway, Jude Law, who recently got cozy in New York with ex Sienna Miller (not pictured), enjoys an outing with son Rudy, 7, in London's Primrose Hill neighborhood Friday.
'PUBLIC' FIGURE
And he's off! Days after touching down in Tokyo, PEOPLE's reigning Sexiest Man Alive, Johnny Depp, greets his fans – and still rocks that wide-brimmed hat! – at the premiere of Public Enemies Thursday.
FLIGHT PATTERN
After spending a glam night out with wife Victoria Beckham and pals Gwen Stefani and hubby Gavin Rossdale, it's back to the airport Thursday for a buttoned-up (and well-dressed) David Beckham, who prepares for departure from Heathrow.
SCREEN GEM
Looking like she stepped straight off the silver screen, Zoe Saldana dazzles in RM by Roland Mouret at the world premiere of her new film, Avatar, in London on Thursday. The actress stars with Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver in the James Cameron sci-fi epic, which opens Dec. 18.
MR. & MRS. SMITH
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are appropriately formal for the Nobel Peace Prize banquet in Oslo, Norway, on Thursday. The acto, in a Brioni tuxedo, and his wife, who witnessed President Obama accept his honor, will host the Nobel Peace Prize concert on Friday – featuring performances by Wyclef Jean and Natasha Bedingfield.
CHEETAH GIRL
Fresh from meeting the Queen of England in London, Miley Cyrus – decked out in a variety of daring patterns! – arrives Thursday in Paris, France.
BOXED IN
Looks like someone's in the giving spirit! Paula Abdul tackles her Christmas shopping list Thursday at her cousin Tara Riceberg's holiday pop-up store, Tweak99, in Los Angeles.
HUSTLE & FLOW
A glam Kylie Minogue gets swept away – literally! – but doesn't let the wind interfere with her chic look while leaving her London home Thursday.