Willow Smith Rocks Out in London, Plus the Cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Eva Longoria and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
It's Electric
Willow Smith performs at London's Electric Ballroom on Dec. 9.
MCU Crew
Jacob Batalon, Zendaya and Tom Holland chat about Spider-Man: No Way Home during SiriusXM's Town Hall on Dec. 10 in N.Y.C.
Need for Speed
Eva Longoria prepares for a Formula 1 Pirelli Hot Lap ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on Dec. 10.
Big Smiles
Michael B. Jordan and Denzel Washington reunite at the A Journal for Jordan world premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Dec. 9 in N.Y.C.
Game On
Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson play a round of True Confessions with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Dec. 9.
Out & About
Justin Theroux and his dog Kuma run errands around N.Y.C. on Dec. 9.
In Good Company
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend the opening night of Broadway's Company on Dec. 9 in N.Y.C.
Bumpin' Along
Lily Rabe, who is currently expecting her third baby with longtime partner Hamish Linklater, attends the Amazon Studios screening of The Tender Bar at the Museum of Modern Art on Dec. 9 in N.Y.C.
Star Power
Brittney Spencer and Lindsay Ell perform in Nashville at The Basement East on Dec. 9.
Raising the Bar
Honoree Patina Miller, star of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on STARZ, poses backstage at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 6 in L.A.
Sheerios in the City
Ed Sheeran performs to an excited crowd on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Center on Dec. 9 in N.Y.C.
Peace Out
While out in London, Common makes his way to the Dior Men's fall/winter 2022 show on Dec. 9.
Game Night
Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris snap a photo while enjoying the New York Rangers vs. Colorado Avalanche game on Dec. 8 at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.
Keeping It 100
Congrats to the cast of Warner Bros. Television's Riverdale, who has celebrated their 100th episode on set with showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The milestone episode will air on Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.
Star Sighting
Michael B. Jordan makes his way to Good Morning America in N.Y.C.'s Times Square on Dec. 9.
'And Just Like ...' Old Times
Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker have a ball on Dec. 8 at the And Just Like That ... premiere afterparty in N.Y.C.
Mellow Yellow
Olivia Wilde gets all dressed up on Dec. 8 for a sustainable dinner celebration with Audi in Venice, California.
Photo Frenzy
Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin film a scene for Only Murders in the Building season 2 in N.Y.C. on Dec. 8.
'X' Marks the Spot
The members of MONSTA X — Joohoney, Hyungwon, I.M, Minhyuk and Kihyun — attend a screening of their film MONSTA X: The Dreaming in Los Angeles on Dec. 8.
Shades of Grey
Dakota Johnson heads to a performance of Cabaret in the Kit Kat Club at The Playhouse Theatre in London on Dec. 8.
Meet Cute
Zendaya and Tom Holland blend in with the crowds while out in New York City on Dec. 8.
In Living Color
Ashnikko performs on stage at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on Dec. 8.
Toast to the Host
Jimmy Kimmel celebrates with Johnnie Walker at a private afterparty for ABC's Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's Diff'rent Strokes and Facts of Life at Wheelhouse in L.A. on Dec. 7.
Christmas Cheer
Kate Middleton dresses in Christmas red for the Together at Christmas community carol service on Dec. 8 in London.
A-List Arrivals
Selma Blair and Michelle Pfeiffer match in suits at The Hollywood Reporter's 2021 Women in Entertainment Power 100 event, presented by Lifetime and FIJI Water, at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 8 in L.A.
Major Milestone
Steve Carell presents The Sherry Lansing Leadership Award to honoree Jennifer Aniston at The Hollywood Reporter's 2021 Women in Entertainment Power 100 event at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 8 in L.A.
Style Mavens
Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson bring the fashion to The Hollywood Reporter's 2021 Women in Entertainment Power 100 event on Dec. 8 in L.A.
Chill Days
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse hold hands as they brave the cold in N.Y.C. on Dec. 8.
Around Town
Stepping out in a baseball cap and sunglasses, Anna Faris makes her way through L.A. on Dec. 7.
Making Waves
Luke Evans takes a dip in the ocean in Miami on Dec. 8.
Heading to Set
Chrissy Teigen greets fans as she heads to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Dec. 7.
Lizzo Live
Lizzo performs live from Miami Beach at the Platinum Studio for American Express UNSTAGED Final 2021 on Dec. 4.
Courtside Kisses
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are loved-up on Dec. 7 while watching the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Boston Celtics at the Staples Center in L.A.
It's a Tie
Meryl Streep shows off her street style game on Dec. 7 during a visit to the Today studios in N.Y.C.
Award Worthy
Leading man Simu Liu accepts the action movie of 2021 award for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings during the 2021 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Dec. 7.
Sweet Selfie
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson obliges some lucky fans with a photo on the red carpet at the 2021 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Dec. 7.
At Arm's Length
Marc Anthony and Will Ferrell share a laugh at the 2021 Maestro Cares Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in N.Y.C. on Dec. 7.
Play It Again
Brooke Shields and Candace Bushnell pose backstage at the opening night of Bushnell's new one-woman show, Is There Still Sex In The City?, at The Daryl Roth Theatre in N.Y.C. on Dec. 7.
So Many Stories
Ariana DeBose and Rita Moreno get together at the Los Angeles premiere of West Side Story at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Dec. 7.
In the Present
Gymnast Aly Raisman surprises Drew Barrymore with some cozy gifts from Aerie during a visit to The Drew Barrymore Show in N.Y.C.
Lady in Red
Succession's Sarah Snook has a moment on Dec. 8 while arriving to the 2021 AACTA Awards at the Sydney Opera House in Australia.
Chanel Family
Pharrell Williams, son Rocket and wife Helen attend the Chanel Métiers d'Art 2021/22 show at Le 19M on Dec. 7 in Paris.
Sidewalk Chat
Maya Hawke and boyfriend Tom Sturridge head out for a walk in N.Y.C. on Dec. 6.
Three Musketeers
Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short are all smiles on the set of Only Murders in the Building season 2 in N.Y.C. on Dec. 7.
Family Time
Kevin Jonas, wife Danielle and daughters Valentina and Alena visit the IHG Hotels & Resorts Santa Suite Retreat at the InterContinental New York Barclay on Dec. 7 in N.Y.C.
Man's Best Friend
Paul Bettany dresses casually while out on a walk with his dog in N.Y.C. on Dec. 6.
Style Watch
Haley Bennett hits the red carpet at the U.K. premiere of Cyrano at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Dec. 7 in London.
'Freak'ing Excited
John Goodman is overjoyed at the TUBI's The Freak Brothers experience at Fred Segal on Dec. 6 in L.A.
Black Excellence
Looking radiant in red, Halle Berry poses at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, presented by the Critics Choice Association, at Fairmont Century Plaza on Dec. 6 in L.A.
Meet the Ricardos!
Javier Bardem, who plays Desi Arnaz, and Nicole Kidman, who plays Lucille Ball, arrive at the L.A. premiere of Amazon Studios' Being The Ricardos on Dec. 6 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
High Honors
Oscar Isaac accepts the SFFILM award for acting at the 2021 SFFILM Awards at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on Dec. 6 in San Francisco.
Set Sighting
Suki Waterhouse works a mini photo shoot in N.Y.C. on Dec. 5.
Jingle All the Way
Saweetie tap tap taps in onstage during iHeartRadio 101.3 KDWB's Jingle Ball 2021 on Dec. 6 in Minneapolis.
Puppy Love
Selena Gomez smooches a dog on her first day of filming the second season of Only Murders in the Building in N.Y.C. on Dec. 6.
Here Comes Santa Claus
Old Navy hosts a holiday party with Keke Palmer and Santa at the Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood in L.A. on Dec. 6.
Star Crossed
Ryan Reynolds takes a stroll on Dec. 6 in N.Y.C.
Queens on the Carpet
FKA Twigs, Claudia Schiffer and Gemma Arterton attend the premiere of The King's Man in London on Dec. 6.
What a Legend
John Legend serenades the crowd while celebrating his collaboration with Sperry at 'Nordstrom Celebrates a Legendary Holiday' on Dec. 3 in N.Y.C.
On the Ball
Wells Adams gets ready to hit the links at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions —which will take place Jan. 20-23, 2022 —at a media day in Orlando.
Spidey Senses
Zendaya and Tom Holland share a look during the Spider-Man: No Way Home photo call in London on Dec. 5.
That's the Spirit
Sterling K. Brown narrates the candlelight processional at Disneyland on Dec. 5 in Anaheim, California.
Old Hollywood Glamour
Leonardo DiCaprio and pregnant Jennifer Lawrence dress to the nines for the world premiere of Netflix's Don't Look Up on Dec. 5 in N.Y.C.