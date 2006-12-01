Star Tracks - Friday, December 1, 2006
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED
The honeymoon is over for Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, as they take their precious cargo (in the form of 7-month-old daughter Suri) to the airport in the Republic of Maldives on Friday. The Cruises, who tied the knot in a lavish Italian wedding on Nov. 18, are reportedly heading home after a two-week tropical retreat.
SHE'S GAME
A solo Pamela Anderson cuts a fine figure in short shorts at the inaugural Arby's Action Sports Awards in Burbank, Calif., Thursday night. The former Baywatch star, who recently split from husband Kid Rock, says she wants her divorce to be amicable – for the sake of her kids.
BRAGGING RIGHTS
George Clooney continues to cut a dashing swath through New York City as he leaves his hotel on Thursday. This year's Sexiest Man Alive has been in town touting his latest honor, as well as promoting his upcoming film The Good German.
'CURIOUS' BRAD
After spending Thanksgiving in Vietnam, Clooney's buddy (and fellow prankster) Brad Pitt is back in the States, where he's filming The Curious Case of Benjamin Button in New Orleans on Thursday.
BUST A MOVE
Britney Spears has a vested interest in some nighttime revelry as she makes the scene with her choreographer pal and frequent collaborator Brian Friedman (of FOX's So You Think You Can Dance fame) at L.A. hot spot Area on Thursday. And the pop singer may continue to celebrate this weekend: She turns 25 on Saturday.
Test your knowledge of the pop star here in our Britney Birthday Pop Quiz.
NATURAL SPARKLE
Jennifer Connelly shares a light moment with husband Paul Bettany at the Thursday screening of her film Blood Diamond at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Connelly, who arrived at the premiere sans jewels, says she took the film's message to heart. "I came away thinking it's unconscionable, for the sake of vanity, to wear jewelry that I know has contributed to the destruction of a country," she told PEOPLE.
HIPPIE SHAKE
While a six-month pregnant Tori Spelling continues to raise eyebrows with her choice of maternity wear, husband Dean McDermott indulges in a fast-food craving in Los Angeles on Thursday.
DRESS YOU UP
Perhaps her West End stint earlier this year really rubbed off! Ashlee Simpson steps out in Beverly Hills on Thursday channeling London's resident pop star Madonna.
PROFILE OF A PREGNANCY
Reese Witherspoon continues to carry some extra (prosthetic) baby weight around the Los Angeles set of her film, Rendition, on Thursday.
A ROMANTIC REVELATION?
Paris Hilton and gal pal Nicole Richie hook up for dinner Wednesday night in Beverly Hills, where the heiress wore a locket containing a photo of her kissing a mystery guy.
PLAY BALL
Nick Lachey steps up to the podium Wednesday at a Tacoma, Wash., press conference to announce he is now part owner of the Tacoma Rainiers baseball team. "Sports is – outside of entertainment – my passion," the singer told this week's PEOPLE. "Clearly I'm not going to be playing for anybody in my lifetime, so to be involved on the ownership level is the next best thing."
FLORAL DISPLAY
Victoria Beckham gives the cold shoulder at the 58th Bambi Awards, Germany's annual television and media prize, in Stuttgart on Thursday.
LOCAL LANE
Heath Ledger stays hip to his Brooklyn, N.Y., neighborhood as he heads out on his preferred method of transportation – skateboard – on Thursday.
HOLDING COURT
Despite her regal attire, Courtney Love shows off some decidedly un-royal behavior at London's Mandarin Oriental Hotel during a break from filming the new Russell Brand Show on Wednesday.
VISION QUEST
With news of ex-wife Pamela Anderson's pending divorce from Kid Rock making headlines, Tommy Lee seeks a little of his own coverage during a Los Angeles shopping trip Thursday.
CANADIAN HEAT
Jessica Alba keeps the northern chill at bay with what may be British Columbia's It accessory – a hot water bottle – during a recent outing in Vancouver. The actress has been on location filming The Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.