Shawn Mendes Celebrates His Birthday in N.Y.C., Plus The Good Place Cast, Catherine Zeta-Jones & More
Birthday Boy
Happy 21st, Shawn Mendes! The singer celebrates his big day on Thursday with a walk around N.Y.C.
Good Graces
The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil attends the 2019 TCA NBC Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday.
Laugh In
Joining her there: costars Ted Danson and Kristen Bell, who speak at a panel about the show.
Beach Babes
Sienna Miller and boyfriend Lucas Zwirner spend their Thursday soaking up the sun in Saint-Tropez, France.
For the Glory
Pedro Almodóvar, Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas attend the opening night of Film4 Summer Screen at Somerset House, featuring the U.K. premiere of Pain and Glory, on Thursday in London.
Capped Off
Also at the event in London on Thursday, Alfie Allen.
Star in Stripes
Catherine Zeta-Jones makes her way through N.Y.C.’s JFK Airport on Thursday.
Purple Reign
Niecy Nash visits the SiriusXM studios in New York City on Thursday.
Flower Power
Katy Perry brings a summery vibe to Capitol Music Group’s 6th Annual Capitol Congress as she speaks onstage in a floral off-the-shoulder dress on Wednesday in L.A.
Glowing Guest
Tiffany Haddish jokes around with host Stephen Colbert on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show in New York City.
Brotherly Love
Marlon Wayans gets some support from brother Damon at the afterparty for the Netflix world premiere of his movie Sextuplets, which features him playing six different roles, at Le Jardin in Hollywood on Wednesday.
Savvy Skipper
Kate Middleton takes the helm for The Royal Foundation during the inaugural Kings Cup regatta, hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on Thursday in Cowes, England.
Canadian Champ
Serena Williams wins her second-round match during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament on Wednesday in Toronto.
Luscious Locks
A long-haired Pete Wentz heads to the court in his tennis whites to play a few rounds on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Triple Threat
Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste reunite for their Why Women Kill L.A. premiere on Wednesday at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
Start of Something New
Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas kick off their Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins tour presented by American Airlines and Mastercard in Miami on Wednesday.
Cali Cool
Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery pose together at an event for The New Homefront by Windsor Smith on Wednesday in Brentwood, California.
Happy Hello
Josh Gad greets fans as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in L.A.
Pushing Women's Wellness
Rumer Willis hosts a dinner party for Cindy Eckert’s Right to Desire campaign at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Wednesday in L.A.
Speaking Up
Dakota Johnson arrives at Build Studio on Wednesday in N.Y.C. to discuss her latest film, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and how movies need to quash assumptions about people with disabilities.
Head for the Hills
Former Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Brian Austin Green and Shannen Doherty pose together on the night of their BH90210 premiere at the Fox Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on Wednesday in L.A.
Animation Domination
Ty Burrell and Amy Poehler of Duncanville discuss their show with Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn during the 2019 Summer TCA press tour on Wednesday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Beachy Bella
A smiling Bella Thorne hits the beach in Miami on Wednesday.
Also in Miami, the Jonas Brothers, who head into the American Airlines Arena to kick off night one of their Happiness Begins tour.
Treasure Chest
A shirtless Colin Farrell works up a sweat in a Los Angeles gym on Wednesday.
To 'Build' On
Storm Reid and David Oyelowo share a hug on Wednesday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Why So 'Sirius'?
Jacob Tremblay looks adorable as always on Wednesday while making his way to SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C.
Radio Waves
Comedians Jim Breuer and Whitney Cummings also pop into SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.
'Power' Pose
Camila Cabello strikes a pose on Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood red carpet at The H Club in L.A. on Tuesday.
Violet Hour
Joining her there: singing sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey.
Sitting Pretty
Michelle Williams chats with host Seth Meyers on Tuesday’s episode of Late Night in N.Y.C.
Family Affair
Julianne Moore is flanked by son Caleb Freundlich and husband Bart Freundlich at the afterparty for The Cinema Society and Chopard screening of After the Wedding at The Crown at Hotel 50 Bowery in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Mama's Man
Michael B. Jordan shares a sweet moment with mom Donna at the David Makes Man premiere at NeueHouse in L.A. on Tuesday.
True Blue
Hailey Baldwin leaves Nine Zero One hair salon in West Hollywood wearing a chic oversized blue suit and Virgil Abloh MCA Air Force 1 sneakers on Tuesday.
Christmas Is Coming
Joe Alwyn talks about A Christmas Carol during the FX Networks TCA Summer Press Tour panel on Tuesday in L.A.
Vacation Mode
Kate Moss shows off her bikini body while vacationing with friends on a yacht in Saint-Tropez, France, on Tuesday.
Honeymoon Phase
Newlyweds Katharine McPhee and David Foster step out on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Tall Tale
Yvonne Strahovski and Joseph Fiennes hit the stage at Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 finale at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood on Tuesday.
Blue Steel
Ben Stiller wears a blue T-shirt as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday in L.A.
Magic Act
On Tuesday night, Channing Tatum and Curtis Pritchard attend a VIP performance of Magic Mike Live London at the Hippodrome Casino.
Generation Next
Ariana Grande joins Barbra Streisand on stage during the latter’s Chicago tour stop on Tuesday night.
You GLOW, Girls
Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin attend the GLOW season 3 special screening at The Wing L.A. in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
A Royal Welcome
Adam Lambert shows off his moves on Tuesday night as the Queen + Adam Lambert tour stops at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.
Mogul Moves
Bella Thorne signs copies of her memoir, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, at Books & Books in Coral Gables, Florida on Tuesday.
Walk the Walk
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber take their fro-yo to-go in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
On a Roll
One day before their world tour kicks off, brothers Joe and Nick Jonas hit the links in Miami on Tuesday.
Dog Days
A green-clad Amanda Seyfried takes pup Finn for a stroll outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Boys of Summer
On Tuesday, costars Brady Noon, Keith L. Williams and Jacob Tremblay attend the Build Series to discuss Good Boys at Build Studio in N.Y.C.
Set Dressing
Liev Schreiber brings the drama on the New York City set of Ray Donovan on Tuesday.
Star Power
On Tuesday, Lana Del Rey, Guillermo del Toro and J.J. Abrams attend the ceremony honoring del Toro with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Ring My Bell
Macaulay Culkin, co-founder of lifestyle media group Bunny Ears, is the honorary ringer of the Nasdaq Closing Bell at the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center in San Francisco on Tuesday.
A Big Deal
Shaq celebrates “Shaq to School” with Amazon and Zappos for Good to donate 3,000 backpacks and school supplies to students in need in L.A. on Monday.
Kitchen Crew
Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish coordinate in their black-and-white ensembles on Monday night for the L.A. premiere of their new film, The Kitchen.
Work of Art
Milo Ventimiglia attends The Art of Racing in the Rain New York City premiere at the Whitby Hotel in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Friends Forever
BFFs and former Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth stop by Build Series to chat about their upcoming series BH90210 on Monday in N.Y.C.
It's Showtime
Tamron Hall attends ABC’s TCA Summer Press Tour Carpet Event for her upcoming talk show on Monday night in West Hollywood.
Picture Perfect
Katie Holmes pops a squat to photograph a mural in New York City’s West Village neighborhood on Monday.
Getting Late
Geena Davis pops by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday in N.Y.C.
She Had Style! She Had Flair!
Fran Drescher has a ball and some pizza at Edie Parker Flower’s The Garden of Edie Party at Eric Buterbaugh Perfumery in Los Angeles.
Downtown Detour
Post Malone headlines Bud Light’s Dive Bar Tour along with Sublime with Rome in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Hannah's Here!
The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown strikes a pose at ABC’s Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour Carpet Event on Monday in West Hollywood.
Rozay All Day
Rick Ross celebrates his upcoming album Port of Miami 2 at Daylight Beach Club’s Eclipse pool party at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
Double Talk
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford get chatty on Monday at the Deadline Awardsline Fleabag TV series screening and panel in L.A.
Glamour Girl
Eva Longoria steps out looking pretty in peach on Monday in N.Y.C.
Rolling Along
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards keep it moving on Monday night at The Rolling Stones’ latest tour stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.