Shawn Mendes Celebrates His Birthday in N.Y.C., Plus The Good Place Cast, Catherine Zeta-Jones & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
August 09, 2019 06:00 AM

Birthday Boy

Splash News Online

Happy 21st, Shawn Mendes! The singer celebrates his big day on Thursday with a walk around N.Y.C.

Good Graces

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil attends the 2019 TCA NBC Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday.

Laugh In

Amy Sussman/Getty

Joining her there: costars Ted Danson and Kristen Bell, who speak at a panel about the show.

Beach Babes

MEGA

Sienna Miller and boyfriend Lucas Zwirner spend their Thursday soaking up the sun in Saint-Tropez, France.

For the Glory

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Pedro Almodóvar, Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas attend the opening night of Film4 Summer Screen at Somerset House, featuring the U.K. premiere of Pain and Glory, on Thursday in London.

Capped Off

Dave Benett/Getty

Also at the event in London on Thursday, Alfie Allen.

Star in Stripes

The Image Direct

Catherine Zeta-Jones makes her way through N.Y.C.’s JFK Airport on Thursday.

Purple Reign

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Niecy Nash visits the SiriusXM studios in New York City on Thursday.

Flower Power

Rich Polk/Getty

Katy Perry brings a summery vibe to Capitol Music Group’s 6th Annual Capitol Congress as she speaks onstage in a floral off-the-shoulder dress on Wednesday in L.A.

Glowing Guest

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Tiffany Haddish jokes around with host Stephen Colbert on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show in New York City. 

Brotherly Love

Andrew Toth/Getty

Marlon Wayans gets some support from brother Damon at the afterparty for the Netflix world premiere of his movie Sextuplets, which features him playing six different roles, at Le Jardin in Hollywood on Wednesday.  

Savvy Skipper

Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton takes the helm for The Royal Foundation during the inaugural Kings Cup regatta, hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on Thursday in Cowes, England.

Canadian Champ

Rob Prange/Shutterstock

Serena Williams wins her second-round match during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament on Wednesday in Toronto.

Luscious Locks

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

A long-haired Pete Wentz heads to the court in his tennis whites to play a few rounds on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Triple Threat

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste reunite for their Why Women Kill L.A. premiere on Wednesday at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Start of Something New

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas kick off their Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins tour presented by American Airlines and Mastercard in Miami on Wednesday.

Cali Cool

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Ellen Pompeo and husband Chris Ivery pose together at an event for The New Homefront by Windsor Smith on Wednesday in Brentwood, California.

Happy Hello

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Josh Gad greets fans as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in L.A.

Pushing Women's Wellness

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Rumer Willis hosts a dinner party for Cindy Eckert’s Right to Desire campaign at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Wednesday in L.A.

Speaking Up

Jason Mendez/Getty

Dakota Johnson arrives at Build Studio on Wednesday in N.Y.C. to discuss her latest film, The Peanut Butter Falcon, and how movies need to quash assumptions about people with disabilities.

Head for the Hills

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Former Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Brian Austin Green and Shannen Doherty pose together on the night of their BH90210 premiere at the Fox Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on Wednesday in L.A.

Animation Domination

Amy Sussman/Getty

Ty Burrell and Amy Poehler of Duncanville discuss their show with Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn during the 2019 Summer TCA press tour on Wednesday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Beachy Bella

MEGA

A smiling Bella Thorne hits the beach in Miami on Wednesday.

Brotherly Love

Splash News Online

Also in Miami, the Jonas Brothers, who head into the American Airlines Arena to kick off night one of their Happiness Begins tour.

Treasure Chest

The Image Direct

A shirtless Colin Farrell works up a sweat in a Los Angeles gym on Wednesday.

To 'Build' On

Jason Mendez/Getty

Storm Reid and David Oyelowo share a hug on Wednesday at Build Studio in N.Y.C.

Why So 'Sirius'?

GC Images

Jacob Tremblay looks adorable as always on Wednesday while making his way to SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C.

Radio Waves

Mike Coppola/Getty

Comedians Jim Breuer and Whitney Cummings also pop into SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday.

'Power' Pose

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Camila Cabello strikes a pose on Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood red carpet at The H Club in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Violet Hour

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Joining her there: singing sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey.

Sitting Pretty

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Michelle Williams chats with host Seth Meyers on Tuesday’s episode of Late Night in N.Y.C. 

Family Affair

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Julianne Moore is flanked by son Caleb Freundlich and husband Bart Freundlich at the afterparty for The Cinema Society and Chopard screening of After the Wedding at The Crown at Hotel 50 Bowery in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Mama's Man

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan shares a sweet moment with mom Donna at the David Makes Man premiere at NeueHouse in L.A. on Tuesday. 

True Blue

BACKGRID

Hailey Baldwin leaves Nine Zero One hair salon in West Hollywood wearing a chic oversized blue suit and Virgil Abloh MCA Air Force 1 sneakers on Tuesday. 

Christmas Is Coming

Frank Micelotta/FX/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Joe Alwyn talks about A Christmas Carol during the FX Networks TCA Summer Press Tour panel on Tuesday in L.A.

Vacation Mode

Pacific Coast News

Kate Moss shows off her bikini body while vacationing with friends on a yacht in Saint-Tropez, France, on Tuesday. 

Honeymoon Phase

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Newlyweds Katharine McPhee and David Foster step out on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Tall Tale

Erik Voake/Getty

Yvonne Strahovski and Joseph Fiennes hit the stage at Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 finale at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood on Tuesday.

Blue Steel

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ben Stiller wears a blue T-shirt as he arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday in L.A.

Magic Act

David M. Benett/Getty

On Tuesday night, Channing Tatum and Curtis Pritchard attend a VIP performance of Magic Mike Live London at the Hippodrome Casino.

Generation Next

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Ariana Grande joins Barbra Streisand on stage during the latter’s Chicago tour stop on Tuesday night.

You GLOW, Girls

Charley Gallay/Getty

Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin attend the GLOW season 3 special screening at The Wing L.A. in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

A Royal Welcome

Mike Coppola/Getty

Adam Lambert shows off his moves on Tuesday night as the Queen + Adam Lambert tour stops at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Mogul Moves

ZUMAPRESS.com/MEGA

Bella Thorne signs copies of her memoir, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, at Books & Books in Coral Gables, Florida on Tuesday. 

Walk the Walk

Humberto Carreno/INSTARimages.com

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber take their fro-yo to-go in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

On a Roll

MEGA

One day before their world tour kicks off, brothers Joe and Nick Jonas hit the links in Miami on Tuesday.

Dog Days

Splash News Online

A green-clad Amanda Seyfried takes pup Finn for a stroll outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Boys of Summer

Jim Spellman/Getty

On Tuesday, costars Brady Noon, Keith L. Williams and Jacob Tremblay attend the Build Series to discuss Good Boys at Build Studio in N.Y.C.

Set Dressing

Splash News Online

Liev Schreiber brings the drama on the New York City set of Ray Donovan on Tuesday.

Star Power

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

On Tuesday, Lana Del Rey, Guillermo del Toro and J.J. Abrams attend the ceremony honoring del Toro with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ring My Bell

Kimberly White/Getty

Macaulay Culkin, co-founder of lifestyle media group Bunny Ears, is the honorary ringer of the Nasdaq Closing Bell at the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center in San Francisco on Tuesday.

A Big Deal

Joel Cada/ZapposForGood

Shaq celebrates “Shaq to School” with Amazon and Zappos for Good to donate 3,000 backpacks and school supplies to students in need in L.A. on Monday.

Kitchen Crew

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Elisabeth Moss, Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Haddish coordinate in their black-and-white ensembles on Monday night for the L.A. premiere of their new film, The Kitchen.

Work of Art 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Milo Ventimiglia attends The Art of Racing in the Rain New York City premiere at the Whitby Hotel in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Friends Forever

Gary Gershoff/Getty

BFFs and former Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth stop by Build Series to chat about their upcoming series BH90210 on Monday in N.Y.C.

It's Showtime

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Tamron Hall attends ABC’s TCA Summer Press Tour Carpet Event for her upcoming talk show on Monday night in West Hollywood.

Picture Perfect

MEGA

Katie Holmes pops a squat to photograph a mural in New York City’s West Village neighborhood on Monday. 

Getting Late

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Geena Davis pops by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday in N.Y.C.

She Had Style! She Had Flair!

Linnea Stephan / BFA

Fran Drescher has a ball and some pizza at Edie Parker Flower’s The Garden of Edie Party at Eric Buterbaugh Perfumery in Los Angeles.

Downtown Detour

Rich Fury/Getty

Post Malone headlines Bud Light’s Dive Bar Tour along with Sublime with Rome in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Hannah's Here!

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown strikes a pose at ABC’s Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour Carpet Event on Monday in West Hollywood.

Rozay All Day

Courtesy Daylight

Rick Ross celebrates his upcoming album Port of Miami 2  at Daylight Beach Club’s Eclipse pool party at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Double Talk

Chelsea Lauren/Deadline/Shutterstock

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford get chatty on Monday at the Deadline Awardsline Fleabag TV series screening and panel in L.A.

Glamour Girl

Jackson Lee/SplashNews.com

Eva Longoria steps out looking pretty in peach on Monday in N.Y.C.

Rolling Along

Taylor Hill/Getty

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards keep it moving on Monday night at The Rolling Stones’ latest tour stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

