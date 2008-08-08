Star Tracks - Friday, August 8, 2008
HANDLE WITH CARE
Jessica Alba holds tight to 2-month-old daughter Honor Marie, safely snuggled in her car seat, while running errands in Santa Monica on Friday.
ON THE HUNT
Though she left empty handed, Jennifer Aniston, who's been on the road with boyfriend John Mayer, stays upbeat in West Hollywood, where she shopped for furniture on Thursday.
BACK IN THE SADDLE
After a tearful show at a Wisconsin country music festival, Jessica Simpson slips back into her Daisy Dukes for a performance Thursday at the Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis.
PARENTS' NIGHT OUT
After ushering 1-month-old son Levi down the red carpet, new dad Matthew McConaughey rejoins Levi's mom Camila Alves for laughs while celebrating the launch of Muxo, a luxury handbag collection designed by Alves and her mother, in Los Angeles.
MAKING HER MARK
Kristen Bell makes a bid for a good cause Thursday at the Friends of El Faro fundraiser in Hollywood. The Heroes star participated in a silent auction at the charity event, which benefited Tijuana Casa Hogar Sion orphanage.
PURPLE POWER
She's no shrinking violet! Britney Spears positively glows after a dinner with friends Thursday at Los Angeles eatery The Little Door.
SPORTS FAN
In another part of town, Spears's ex Kevin Federline parties the night away at the Madden NFL ’09 VIP premiere party at West Hollywood's Coco de Ville.
PEACE OFFERING
While her recovery is a "work in progress," according to a friend, a radiant Heather Locklear keeps the peace while out shopping in Santa Monica on Thursday.
TARGET PRACTICE
Party on! Lindsay Lohan hits girlfriend Samantha Ronson with her best shot while celebrating the star deejay's 31st birthday outside West Hollywood sushi restaurant Matsuhisa on Thursday. The night before, the pair kicked off Ronson's birthday celebrations at Crown Bar.
THE GOLDEN GIRLS
Move over, Obama Girl, Paris has her Copenhagen clones! The heiress – who recently starred in a political spoof video – shows off her new line of PH Europa handbags Thursday at the Copenhagen International Fashion Fair at the Bella Center in the Danish capital.
SENDING A MESSAGE
En route to race an Audi R8 in Indio, Calif., Zac Efron goes incognito (despite his bold T-shirt) while heading to his flight Thursday at Los Angeles International Airport. The actor and his fellow Wildcats hit the big screen when High School Musical 3: Senior Year arrives in theaters Oct. 24.
FEELING BUBBLY
Rumer Willis shows off her blue attitude in a camilla and marc bubble dress as she heads to New York's famed Ed Sullivan Theater to to promote her comedy The House Bunny on the Late Show with David Letterman.
CAN YOU HEAR HIM NOW?
Brody Jenner tries to get through to Frankie Delgado – with the help of his trusty megaphone – Wednesday, as the two pals played host at Levi's Size Does Matter event in New York City.
SEEING CLEARLY
What a vision! Looking sophisticated – and serious – with a pair of black-rimmed glasses, Katie Holmes keeps things low-key while commuting through New York City on Thursday.
TOP DOG
Kelly Ripa cuddles with her little chef, 11-year-old son Michael, when he stopped by Live with Regis and Kelly Thursday to compete with dad Mark Consuelos for the Golden Wiener Award for best grilled recipe. The father-and-son team cooked up their specialty – grilled steak and Portobello mushroom fajitas – in the segment, airing Friday.
BATTER UP!
American Idol winner David Cook squeezes in some batting practice Thursday before the night's game between the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets at Shea Stadium in Flushing, N.Y.