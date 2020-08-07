Halsey Keeps Smiling in L.A., Plus Tiger Woods, Iman and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
August 07, 2020 06:00 AM

Smile Big

BACKGRID

Halsey wears a crop top and sweats while out shopping in L.A. on Thursday. 

Hole in One

JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Tiger Woods warms up during the final practice round for the 2020 PGA Championship golf tournament in San Francisco on Thursday. 

Fun & Fierce

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Iman rocks a leopard-print bomber jacket during a photo shoot in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

Coupled Up

P&P/MEGA

Kate Beckinsale and boyfriend Goody Grace mask up while out and about in L.A. on Wednesday. 

XOXO

Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Kissy face! Bethenny Frankel wears a cute mask while out and about in Southampton, New York, on Thursday. 

Surf's Up

The Image Direct

Kelly Gale and Joel Kinnaman hit the beach for some fun in the sun on Thursday in Santa Monica. 

Life in Color

Motorsport Images/SplashNews.com

Lewis Hamilton rocks a rainbow’s worth of colors at the Formula One 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on Thursday in Silverstone, Great Britain. 

Studio Session

Splash News Online

Ariana Grande makes her way to a Los Angeles studio with coffee in hand on Thursday.

Red Alert

The Image Direct

Another day, another beach visit for Emily Ratajkowski, who makes her way toward the surf in The Hamptons, New York, on Thursday.

Need a Boost?

MEGA

Ashley Benson steps out on Thursday in Los Angeles for a coffee run. 

Coordinated Couple

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Jennfier Lopez and Alex Rodriguez make their way through N.Y.C. on Wednesday in summery outfits and matching black masks.

Vacation Mode

Marin Tironi/PIXSELL/SplashNews.com

Magic Johnson smiles as he soaks up the sun on a superyacht in Croatia on Wednesday.

Play Ball

Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince William and Kate Middleton have fun playing games at Island Leisure Amusement Arcade during their visit to Barry Island in South Wales on Wednesday.

Shop 'til You Drop

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker is spotted with bags full of her eponymous SJP merchandise on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Beach Cruiser

The Image Direct

Emily Ratajkowski rides through The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday wearing a green bikini top and jeans.

Flower Power

Jaime King stepped out from her Los Angeles home Thursday in a chic boohoo floral backless top and high waisted jeans.

On the Go

The Image Direct

Queen Latifah stops to pick up takeout at a taco restaurant in West Hollywood on Wednesday, casually dressed in a white tee and blue shorts.

Walk This Way

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Zachary Quinto and his pup go out for a stroll in L.A. on Wednesday.

Squeaky Clean

Snorlax/MEGA

Terry Crews dusts off his black Escalade while filling his tank at his local gas station in L.A. on Wednesday.

Done for the Day

BACKGRID

Mindy Kaling heads to her car after a shopping trip at Couture Kids in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

Orange You Glad?

Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrósio adds a pop of color to her ensemble during a hike in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

Two to Go

The Image Direct

Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo stay close on Wednesday after grabbing smoothies together in L.A.

Spot On

Shutterstock

Chris Pine wears a leopard print shirt to pick up coffee from Blue Bottle Coffee on Tuesday in L.A. 

Helping Hand

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton helps unload supplies during a visit to Baby Basics, a charity that acts as a food bank for baby supplies, in Sheffield, England, on Tuesday. 

Retail Therapy

The Image Direct

Ashley Benson and new boyfriend G-Eazy stop by Le Labo for an afternoon shop on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

Dog Mom

BACKGRID

Kaia Gerber pops into a pet store with her new puppy on Tuesday in Malibu. 

No ‘Slacking’

BACKGRID

Patrick Schwarzenegger goes for a walk with friends after picking up a pair of pants in West Hollywood on Tuesday. 

Solo Stroll

The Image Direct

Margaret Qualley goes for a walk on Tuesday in sunny L.A. 

Making a Splash

Steve Godwin for MilkPEP

Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky swims the length of a pool while balancing a glass of chocolate milk on her head for the #gotmilkchallenge on TikTok on Monday. 

Afternoon Outing

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Sam Smith heads to lunch with friends at a local pub on Wednesday in London. 

Super Soaker

Matt Agudo/SplashNews.com

Colin Jost gets ready to hit the road on Tuesday after surfing in The Hamptons, New York.

Beach Bump

The Image Direct

Lea Michele dips her toes in the ocean on Tuesday while strolling along the beach in L.A.

No Shirt, No Problem

The Image Direct

A solo Shaun White takes his bike for a spin in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Takeout Treats

BACKGRID

Mom-to-be Katy Perry picks up food from a cafe in Santa Barbara on Tuesday morning.

Sea Style

Matt Agudo/SplashNews.com

Christie Brinkley hangs out on a boat on a sunny Monday, wearing a blue suit and a red jumpsuit wrapped around her waist.

