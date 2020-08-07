Halsey Keeps Smiling in L.A., Plus Tiger Woods, Iman and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Smile Big
Halsey wears a crop top and sweats while out shopping in L.A. on Thursday.
Hole in One
Tiger Woods warms up during the final practice round for the 2020 PGA Championship golf tournament in San Francisco on Thursday.
Fun & Fierce
Iman rocks a leopard-print bomber jacket during a photo shoot in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Coupled Up
Kate Beckinsale and boyfriend Goody Grace mask up while out and about in L.A. on Wednesday.
XOXO
Kissy face! Bethenny Frankel wears a cute mask while out and about in Southampton, New York, on Thursday.
Surf's Up
Kelly Gale and Joel Kinnaman hit the beach for some fun in the sun on Thursday in Santa Monica.
Life in Color
Lewis Hamilton rocks a rainbow’s worth of colors at the Formula One 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on Thursday in Silverstone, Great Britain.
Studio Session
Ariana Grande makes her way to a Los Angeles studio with coffee in hand on Thursday.
Red Alert
Another day, another beach visit for Emily Ratajkowski, who makes her way toward the surf in The Hamptons, New York, on Thursday.
Need a Boost?
Ashley Benson steps out on Thursday in Los Angeles for a coffee run.
Coordinated Couple
Jennfier Lopez and Alex Rodriguez make their way through N.Y.C. on Wednesday in summery outfits and matching black masks.
Vacation Mode
Magic Johnson smiles as he soaks up the sun on a superyacht in Croatia on Wednesday.
Play Ball
Prince William and Kate Middleton have fun playing games at Island Leisure Amusement Arcade during their visit to Barry Island in South Wales on Wednesday.
Shop 'til You Drop
Sarah Jessica Parker is spotted with bags full of her eponymous SJP merchandise on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Beach Cruiser
Emily Ratajkowski rides through The Hamptons, New York, on Wednesday wearing a green bikini top and jeans.
Flower Power
Jaime King stepped out from her Los Angeles home Thursday in a chic boohoo floral backless top and high waisted jeans.
On the Go
Queen Latifah stops to pick up takeout at a taco restaurant in West Hollywood on Wednesday, casually dressed in a white tee and blue shorts.
Walk This Way
Zachary Quinto and his pup go out for a stroll in L.A. on Wednesday.
Squeaky Clean
Terry Crews dusts off his black Escalade while filling his tank at his local gas station in L.A. on Wednesday.
Done for the Day
Mindy Kaling heads to her car after a shopping trip at Couture Kids in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
Orange You Glad?
Alessandra Ambrósio adds a pop of color to her ensemble during a hike in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Two to Go
Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo stay close on Wednesday after grabbing smoothies together in L.A.
Spot On
Chris Pine wears a leopard print shirt to pick up coffee from Blue Bottle Coffee on Tuesday in L.A.
Helping Hand
Kate Middleton helps unload supplies during a visit to Baby Basics, a charity that acts as a food bank for baby supplies, in Sheffield, England, on Tuesday.
Retail Therapy
Ashley Benson and new boyfriend G-Eazy stop by Le Labo for an afternoon shop on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Dog Mom
Kaia Gerber pops into a pet store with her new puppy on Tuesday in Malibu.
No ‘Slacking’
Patrick Schwarzenegger goes for a walk with friends after picking up a pair of pants in West Hollywood on Tuesday.
Solo Stroll
Margaret Qualley goes for a walk on Tuesday in sunny L.A.
Making a Splash
Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky swims the length of a pool while balancing a glass of chocolate milk on her head for the #gotmilkchallenge on TikTok on Monday.
Afternoon Outing
Sam Smith heads to lunch with friends at a local pub on Wednesday in London.
Super Soaker
Colin Jost gets ready to hit the road on Tuesday after surfing in The Hamptons, New York.
Beach Bump
Lea Michele dips her toes in the ocean on Tuesday while strolling along the beach in L.A.
No Shirt, No Problem
A solo Shaun White takes his bike for a spin in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Takeout Treats
Mom-to-be Katy Perry picks up food from a cafe in Santa Barbara on Tuesday morning.
Sea Style
Christie Brinkley hangs out on a boat on a sunny Monday, wearing a blue suit and a red jumpsuit wrapped around her waist.