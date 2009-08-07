Star Tracks: Friday, August 7, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

1 of 15

DRUMMER BOY

Credit: Dean McDonald/Broadimage

Sexy Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane lives up to his McSteamy nickname on Thursday while filming scenes for his latest film, Valentine's Day, in Malibu, Calif. The romantic comedy features a star-studded cast, including Julia Roberts, Bradley Cooper and Anne Hathaway.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

GOT IT, FLAUNT IT

Credit: Fame

Britney Spears flaunts her fabulous figure during a poolside photo shoot in Los Angeles on Thursday. The singer – whose Circus tour resumes on Aug. 20 – is set to receive a special honor at the Teen Choice Awards, airing Monday night on FOX.

3 of 15

HIGH NOTE

Credit: Derek Steele/BuzzFoto

She's no band geek! Vanessa Hudgens glams it up at the premiere of her new film, Bandslam, Thursday night at the Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif. The musical comedy hits theaters on Aug. 14.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

LAUNCH PAD

Credit: Mark Davis/A Pea in a Pod/AP

Nicole Richie lets her growing baby bump lead the way as she arrives for the launch of her new maternity line, "Nicole" for A Pea in the Pod, in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

Advertisement

5 of 15

DENIM PAIRING

Credit: Gap Inc/PRNewsFoto

Halle Berry and boyfriend Gabriel Aubry enjoy a parents' night out on Thursday at the opening of Gap's new 1969 Jean Shop in West Hollywood, Calif., which also brought out fellow parents Joel Madden and Ashlee Simpson-Wentz.

6 of 15

FILM FANS

Credit: Todd Williamson/WireImage

Kirsten Dunst (in Miu Miu) finds a fellow movie buff in Demi Moore Thursday during opening night of the 5th annual HollyShorts Film Festival in West Hollywood. The weeklong event features the best and brightest short films from around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

GAME TIME

Credit: GSI Media

And…action! The Hills new star Kristin Cavallari hits the beach with a pal Thursday afternoon for a friendly game of paddle ball in Malibu while filming season 6 of the hit MTV reality TV show.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

SUIT CHECK

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Bringing their bromance to the red carpet, Channing Tatum gets chummy with his G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra costar Marlon Wayans as the two arrive for a special screening of their action flick at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood Thursday night. The film opens Friday.

Advertisement

9 of 15

TOUCH AND GO

Credit: PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online

Is that an illegal touch? Drew Barrymore and "good friend" Justin Long get close while continuing to shoot scenes Thursday for their latest movie, Going the Distance in New York's Central Park.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

WALKING TALL

Credit: MCP/Rex USA

Tyra Banks gets ready for her close-up Thursday on the New York City set of Gossip Girl. The TV host will appear in an episode during the fashionable show's third season, which returns Sept. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

SNEAKING AROUND

Credit: Flynet

With his sneakers in hand, The Hangover star Bradley Cooper – who recently denied hooking up with Jennifer Aniston – cleans up nicely after working out Thursday in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

'AB'-SOLUTELY FIT

Credit: Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Maksim Chmerkovskiy puts some muscle into a promotional appearance at Planet Hollywood in New York's Times Square on Thursday. The Dancing with the Stars pro is currently starring on Broadway in Burn the Floor alongside fiancée Karina Smirnoff (not pictured) until Aug. 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

PET PROJECT

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

Jennie Garth greets a shopping cart full of puppies at a T.J. Maxx in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood on Thursday. The 90210" star is helping the store with its Save the Children program, which provides back-to-school basics to families in need.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

JERSEY GIRLS

Credit: Jill Weisleder/LA Dodgers

As stepdad Bruce Jenner throws out the first pitch, Kim Kardashian suits up in Los Angeles Dodgers gear – with mom Kris and sisters Khloe and Kourtney – at their home team's Thursday night game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

DOGGY DUTY

Credit: Max Butterworth/Sam Sharma/Pacific Coast News

Mom-to-be Sarah Michelle Gellar is one doting pet owner, reportedly taking her pooch Tyson to a veterinarian's office in Toluca Lake, Calif., on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff