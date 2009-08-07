Star Tracks: Friday, August 7, 2009
DRUMMER BOY
Sexy Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane lives up to his McSteamy nickname on Thursday while filming scenes for his latest film, Valentine's Day, in Malibu, Calif. The romantic comedy features a star-studded cast, including Julia Roberts, Bradley Cooper and Anne Hathaway.
GOT IT, FLAUNT IT
Britney Spears flaunts her fabulous figure during a poolside photo shoot in Los Angeles on Thursday. The singer – whose Circus tour resumes on Aug. 20 – is set to receive a special honor at the Teen Choice Awards, airing Monday night on FOX.
HIGH NOTE
She's no band geek! Vanessa Hudgens glams it up at the premiere of her new film, Bandslam, Thursday night at the Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif. The musical comedy hits theaters on Aug. 14.
LAUNCH PAD
Nicole Richie lets her growing baby bump lead the way as she arrives for the launch of her new maternity line, "Nicole" for A Pea in the Pod, in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
DENIM PAIRING
Halle Berry and boyfriend Gabriel Aubry enjoy a parents' night out on Thursday at the opening of Gap's new 1969 Jean Shop in West Hollywood, Calif., which also brought out fellow parents Joel Madden and Ashlee Simpson-Wentz.
FILM FANS
Kirsten Dunst (in Miu Miu) finds a fellow movie buff in Demi Moore Thursday during opening night of the 5th annual HollyShorts Film Festival in West Hollywood. The weeklong event features the best and brightest short films from around the world.
GAME TIME
And…action! The Hills new star Kristin Cavallari hits the beach with a pal Thursday afternoon for a friendly game of paddle ball in Malibu while filming season 6 of the hit MTV reality TV show.
SUIT CHECK
Bringing their bromance to the red carpet, Channing Tatum gets chummy with his G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra costar Marlon Wayans as the two arrive for a special screening of their action flick at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood Thursday night. The film opens Friday.
TOUCH AND GO
Is that an illegal touch? Drew Barrymore and "good friend" Justin Long get close while continuing to shoot scenes Thursday for their latest movie, Going the Distance in New York's Central Park.
WALKING TALL
Tyra Banks gets ready for her close-up Thursday on the New York City set of Gossip Girl. The TV host will appear in an episode during the fashionable show's third season, which returns Sept. 14.
SNEAKING AROUND
With his sneakers in hand, The Hangover star Bradley Cooper – who recently denied hooking up with Jennifer Aniston – cleans up nicely after working out Thursday in West Hollywood.
'AB'-SOLUTELY FIT
Maksim Chmerkovskiy puts some muscle into a promotional appearance at Planet Hollywood in New York's Times Square on Thursday. The Dancing with the Stars pro is currently starring on Broadway in Burn the Floor alongside fiancée Karina Smirnoff (not pictured) until Aug. 16.
PET PROJECT
Jennie Garth greets a shopping cart full of puppies at a T.J. Maxx in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood on Thursday. The 90210" star is helping the store with its Save the Children program, which provides back-to-school basics to families in need.
JERSEY GIRLS
As stepdad Bruce Jenner throws out the first pitch, Kim Kardashian suits up in Los Angeles Dodgers gear – with mom Kris and sisters Khloe and Kourtney – at their home team's Thursday night game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
DOGGY DUTY
Mom-to-be Sarah Michelle Gellar is one doting pet owner, reportedly taking her pooch Tyson to a veterinarian's office in Toluca Lake, Calif., on Thursday.