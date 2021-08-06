Lady Gaga Makes New York City Her Runway, Plus Demi Lovato & Paris Hilton, J Balvin and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
August 06, 2021 06:00 AM

1 of 96

Puff Piece

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Lady Gaga continues her New York City style streak with a high-fashion Aug. 5 outing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 96

All Dressed Up

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Demi Lovato and Paris Hilton cozy up on Aug. 5 at a party in Los Angeles celebrating Hilton's new Netflix show, Cooking with Paris.

3 of 96

No. 1 Fan

Credit: Omar Vega/Getty

J Balvin performs during the Uforia Latino Mix Live: Dallas at Dos Equis Pavilion on Aug. 5.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 96

Lady in Red

Credit: Franziska Krug/Getty

Carmen Electra glows on the Aug. 5 red carpet for the Remus Charity Night in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Advertisement

5 of 96

Feeling Blue?

Credit: URS FLUEELER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

John David Washington poses during a photo call for the film Beckett at the 74th Locarno International Film Festival in Locarno, Switzerland, on Aug. 4.

6 of 96

Drawing Board

Credit: Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

Ali Wentworth, Brooke Shields and Candace Bushnell get together at the New York Academy of Art Drawing Party, presented by Gucci, on Aug. 5 in Sag Harbor, New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 96

Windy City Pretty

Credit: Barry Brecheisen/Getty

Jennifer Hudson returns home to Chicago to screen her new Aretha Franklin biopic Respect at AMC River East on Aug. 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 96

Walk the Walk

Credit: The Image Direct

Lucy Hale keeps it moving on Aug. 5 after a coffee run in l.A.

Advertisement

9 of 96

To Her Point

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Lily Allen hits the stage on Aug. 5 in A Ghost Story, a new play in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 96

Pattern Makers

Credit: Marcus Ingram/Getty

Jesseca Dupart and Da Brat attend the Brat Loves Judy WeTV watch party at Views Bar and Grill Atlanta on Aug. 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 96

Thumbs Way Up

Credit: ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Chord Overstreet shares a special moment with St. Jude patient Mabry during the annual Danny Thomas Celebrity-Am golf tournament benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 96

Total Pro

Credit: SplashNews.com

Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi leaves a gym in Los Angeles on Aug. 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 96

Cute Costars

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco give a thumbs up in between takes of filming Meet Cute on August 5 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 96

All Smiles

Credit: Franziska Krug/Getty

Dita Von Teese hits the red carpet at the Villa Remus opening on August 4 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 96

Back to Work

Credit: Poshine/GC Images

Keanu Reeves is seen leaving his hotel to go to the set of John Wick: Chapter 4 on August 5 in Berlin.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 96

City Stroll

Credit: The Image Direct

Ryan Reynolds is spotted out on a solo walk through N.Y.C. on August 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 96

Nashville Nights

Credit: EMILY DORIO

Callista Clark and Reese Witherspoon attend an event with Social Studies and Rent the Runway at Urban Cowboy on July 31 in Nashville.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 96

Water Works

Credit: The Image Direct

Chris Pratt braves the cold for an ocean scene for his new Amazon show The Terminal List in L.A. on August 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 96

Comfy Casual

Credit: Backgrid

Miley Cyrus steps out in sweats and a white crop top to visit friends in Malibu on August 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 96

Summer Hits

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Tate McRae performs at the Spotify Celebrates New Summer Breakouts Playlist event on August 4 in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 96

Sweet Victory

Credit: Grace Hollars/USA Today Sports

Team USA's Megan Rapinoe embraces Lindsey Horan after scoring a goal against Australia during their bronze medal match at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Tokyo on August 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 96

Lady in Red

Credit: Gotham/GC

Gina Rodriguez is seen filming on the set of Players on August 5 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 96

Daily Routine

Credit: Backgrid

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson heads to his morning workout in L.A. on August 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 96

Candy Girl

Credit: Andrew toth/Getty

Paris Hilton poses with a wall of candy at the Netflix Food Event at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on August 4 in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 96

Date Night

Credit: Spread Pictures/Splash

Matt Pokora and Christina Milian are seen leaving Opera Restaurant in Saint Tropez on August 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 96

Summery in the City

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC

Karlie Kloss sports a lavender matching set in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood on August 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 96

It's Showtime!

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Robert Lindsay and Sutton Foster share a hug during press night of Anything Goes at the Barbican Theatre on August 4 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 96

Inside Scoop

Credit: Frank Micelotta/FX/Shutterstock

Co-creator Taika Waititi of FX's Reservation Dogs chats at the Summer TCA Session in L.A. on August 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 96

Virtual Date

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Mariska Hargitay FaceTimes with Debra Messing while filming in N.Y.C. on August 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 96

City Style

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Lady Gaga steps out in a statement-making blue dress with large sleeves and lace-up white platform boots in N.Y.C. on August 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 96

Photo Ready

Credit: Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty

John David Washington attends a photocall during the 74th Locarno Film Festival on August 4 in Locarno, Switzerland.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 96

Beauty in Blue

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Hannah Waddingham arrives at the press night of Anything Goes at Barbican Theatre on August 4 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 96

Drinks on Me

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Nick Jonas is seen getting a Joe & the Juice drink with a friend in Notting Hill on August 4.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 96

Glammed Up

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds heat up the red carpet at the Free Guy premiere in N.Y.C. on August 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 96

Sweetest Surprise 

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Jennifer Hudson makes a surprise appearance at the Respect fan screening on August 3 in Atlanta. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 96

Low-Key Look

Credit: BACKGRID

Robert Pattinson is seen out and about in Los Feliz, California after a tennis lesson on August 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 96

Read All About It

Credit: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Tommy Dorfman is spotted carrying the book Afterparties while out and about in N.Y.C. on August 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 96

Evening Out 

Credit: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Katharine McPhee shows off her summer style in a scalloped cut-out dress on August 3 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 96

Under the Radar

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Lady Gaga keeps it casual in a matching black hoodie and sweatpants on August 3 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 96

Milestone Moment

Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty

Carly Pearce is all smiles as she's inducted to the Grand Ole Opry on August 3 in Nashville. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 96

Premiere Prep 

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Ashley Greene signs autographs at the premiere of Aftermath on August 3 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 96

90s Style

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Zoey Deutch sips an iced coffee while filming Not Okay in N.Y.C. on August 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 96

Curtain Call

Credit: The Image Direct

Emma Corrin is seen leaving the Harold Pinter Theatre dressed casually and with their dog after performing in Anna X on August 2 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 96

Putting in Work

Credit: Backgrid

Jason Derulo heads to a training session in Tarzana, California on August 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 96

On the Move

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Rachel Weisz films Dead Ringers in Chelsea on August 3 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 96

Stage Presence

Credit: Joshua Mellin

Tyler the Creator takes the stage in front of a huge crowd at Lollapalooza 2021 in Chicago.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 96

London Love

Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Ronnie and Sally Wood pose beside Rolling Stones artwork as Ronnie opens the music studios at Community Links in Canning Town on August 3 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 96

Swim Stars

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Olympic swimmers Regan Smith, Abby Weitzeil, Caeleb Dressel and Ryan Murphy visit the Empire State Building upon returning from the 2020 Tokyo Games on August 3 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 96

Brotherly Love

Credit: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas show off their street style as they step out together in N.Y.C. on August 2. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 96

A Hand to Hold

Credit: BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are seen enjoying a romantic stroll in N.Y.C. on August 2. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 96

Best Dressed 

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Margot Robbie and John Cena steal the show on The Suicide Squad red carpet on August 2 in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 96

'Squad' Goals

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Also at The Suicide Squad premiere: a loved-up Taika Waititi and Rita Ora.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 96

Traffic Stopper 

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Rachel Weisz crosses the street while filming a scene for Dead Ringers in N.Y.C. on August 2. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 96

Mini Moment

Credit: Sean O'Neill / SplashNews.com

Mila Kunia wears a mini skirt while filming scenes for Luckiest Girl Alive on August 2 in Toronto.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 96

Sip & Share 

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Jamie Chung attends Plant Botanical's 'Share a Plant, Plant a Tree' Campaign Kickoff Event in N.Y.C. on August 2. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 96

Double Trouble 

Credit: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

Liza Koshy and Gina Rodriguez pose together while filming Players on August 2. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 96

Broadway's Best

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Andrew Rannells, Ali Stroker and Betsy Wolfe are all smiles at Bryant Park's Broadway-Bound Initiative with Broadway Evolved Kickoff Event on August 2 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 96

Set Sighting

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are seen on the set of WeCrashed in N.Y.C. on August 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 96

Lovely Host

Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Maisie Williams hosts a private dinner at Gymkhana London to celebrate the launch of the new film production company Rapt on August 2 in London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 96

Iconic Duo

Credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth are seen filming And Just Like That in N.Y.C.'s Chelsea on August 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 96

Main Character Energy

Credit: SplashNews.com

The Crown's Imelda Staunton is seen filming scenes in Scotland as Queen Elizabeth II on August 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 96

Family Affair

Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and their daughter Harper Grace attend the Naomi Watts and Lizzie Tisch Host Michael Kors 40th Anniversary Dinner in Bridgehampton, New York on July 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 96

Shopping Trip

Credit: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Minnie Driver shops at Westerlind in N.Y.C.'s Soho on August 1. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 96

Hot Girl Summer