Claire Danes Goes to the Beach in Malibu, Plus Mariska Hargitay, Paris Hilton and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Published on August 5, 2022 06:00 AM
Malibu Mama

Claire Danes
The Image Direct

Claire Danes hits the beach in Malibu on Aug. 3.

Happy Hugs

Mariska Hargitay
Steve Sands/ New York Newswire

Mariska Hargitay and Kelly Giddish share a hug while filming Law & Order: SVU in N.Y.C. on Aug. 4.

Look of Love

Paris Hilton
MEGA

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum get lost in each other's eyes during a walk through Lake Como, Italy, on Aug. 4.

Came to Play

Lindsay Lohan
Courtesy

Lindsay Lohan meets star Myles Frost at MJ: The Musical in N.Y.C. on Aug. 3.

One Cute Couple

Zooey Deschanel
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel pause for a picture at the opening night of Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool at Mark Taper Forum in L.A. on Aug. 3.

A Dress to Impress

Penelope Cruz
PIERPAOLO FERRERI/MEGA

Penélope Cruz gets to work on the set of her new Enzo Ferrari biopic in Modena, Italy, on Aug. 4.

Laugh In

Katharine McPhee and David Foster
Backgrid

Katharine McPhee and David Foster enjoy a laughter-filled shopping trip through Beverly Hills on Aug. 3.

Star in Stripes

issa rae
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Issa Rae shines at the season 2 premiere of Sweet Life in Los Angeles on Aug. 3.

Mr. Clean

Ian Somerhalder
Harmony Gerber/Getty

Ian Somerhalder gets to work at a beach clean-up with the Shiseido Blue Project and WSL PURE during the 2022 US Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach, California, on Aug. 3.

Color Blocking

Gigi Hadid
Robert O'Neil/Splash News Online

Gigi Hadid steps out in style in N.Y.C. on Aug. 3.

Devil Is in the Details

Elton John
Daniel Boczarski/Getty

Elton John visits the Chicago cast of The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical — for which he wrote the music — prior to their Aug. 3 performance at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.

Stop and Smooch

Will Poulter
Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Will Poulter kisses his girlfriend as they make their way through West Hollywood on Aug. 3.

State Presence

Aaron Taylor Johnson
Jacopo M. Raule/Getty

Aaron Taylor-Johnson speaks on stage during the Davide Campari Excellence Award Winner ceremony at the 2022 Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland on Aug. 3.

Farm Fresh

Naomi Watts
The Image Direct

Naomi Watts grabs a green juice to-go in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 3.

Blue Belle

Sienna Miller
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Sienna Miller greets photographers with a smile at the London premiere of The Sandman on Aug. 3.

Sparkle Motion

Gwendoline Christie
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Nearby, Neil Gaiman and Gwendoline Christie hang out at The Sandman premiere in London on Aug. 3.

Spin Cycle

Josh Brolin
Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Josh Brolin takes a ride around Malibu on his motorcycle on Aug. 3.

Quiet on the Set

Emmy Rossum
The IMage Direct

Emmy Rossum hits the set of The Crowded Room in N.Y.C. on Aug. 3.

Flower Power

Fran Drescher
Isa Foltin/GC Images

Fran Drescher receives a beautiful bouquet while arriving in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on Aug. 3.

Hello, World

Jo Koy Tiffany Haddish
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jo Koy and Tiffany Haddish have a moment on Aug. 2 at the world premiere of their new film Easter Sunday at the TCL Chinese Theatre in L.A.

Standing Tall

Alicia Key
Theo Wargo/Getty

Alicia Keys hits the stage for her ALICIA World Tour opener at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre in North Carolina on Aug. 2.

Day to Night

Jamie Foxx Dave Franco Day Shift
Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco have a laugh on Aug. 2 at the Miami screening of Day Shift.

Video Star

ASAP Rocky
Backgrid

A$AP Rocky films a music video in N.Y.C.'s SoHo neighborhood on Aug. 2.

Some Bodies

Bodies Amandla Stenberg
Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova and Rachel Sennott dress to impress for A24's Bodies Bodies Bodies special screening in N.Y.C. on Aug. 2.

Sunday Best

Jimmy O'Yang
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jimmy O. Yang arrives in style to the Easter Sunday premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Aug. 2.

Dog Days

Jon Hamm
The IMage Direct

Jon Hamm and girlfriend Anna Osceola grab a bite in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 1 with their pup in tow.

Riding the Wave

Paula Abdul
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty

Paula Abdul gets dressed up for the L.A. premiere of Prey at the Regency Village Theater in L.A. on Aug. 2.

Prey for Them

Prey premiere
Jesse Grant/Getty

Also at the Prey premiere in L.A. on Aug. 2: stars Dane DiLiegro, Dakota Beavers, Amber Midthunder, Michelle Thrush and Stormee Kipp.

True Lies

Avril Lavigne Machine Gun Kelly
TAO Chicago

Avril Lavigne and Machine Gun Kelly surprise club-goers at TAO Chicago with a performance of their hit "Bois Lie" over Lollapalooza weekend.

Beach Bliss

*EXCLUSIVE* Newlywed bliss! Lais Ribeiro and husband Joakim Noah can't get enough of Rio!
Backgrid

Lais Ribeiro and husband Joakim Noah (not pictured) kick back on the beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 2.

Talk It Up

Chance the Rapper
Noam Galai/Getty

Chance the Rapper visits Sway in the Morning with Sway Calloway on Eminem's Shade 45 at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Aug. 2.

Walk About

Jennifer Lawrence
Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Jennifer Lawrence is the picture of summer style in N.Y.C. on Aug. 2.

Hosts with the Most

Jerry Seinfeld
BFA

Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld join CHANEL to host the annual Night of Comedy to benefit the Good+ Foundation at a private residence in East Hampton, New York, on July 30.

Up on the Roof

Maneskin
Courtesy

The members of Måneskin — Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David, Ethan Torchio and Thomas Raggi — hang on the rooftop of Chicago's Aba restaurant on July 29 while in town for Lollapalooza.

Thumbs Way Up

Kate Middleton Prince William
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty

Princess Charlotte is the cutest fan in the crowd as she joins parents Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Games on Aug. 2 in Birmingham, England.

Spidey Senses

John Stamos
Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort/Getty

John Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh meet Iron Man on Aug. 1 at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, in celebration of National Spider-Man Day and the season 2 premiere of Stamos' Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, on which he voices Iron Man.

Out the Door

Amanda Seyfried
Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Amanda Seyfried films scenes for The Crowded Room in N.Y.C. on Aug. 1.

Gang's All Here

Brad Pitt
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Bullet Train's Zazie Beetz, Brian Tyree Henry, Brad Pitt, David Leitch and Aaron Taylor-Johnson get together at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Aug. 1.

One Cute Couple

Simu Liu
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Also at the Aug. 1 Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles, new loves Simu Liu and Jade Bender.

Furry Fan

Paul Walter Hauser
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Paul Walter Hauser greets a larger-than-life pal at the Bullet Train premiere in L.A. on Aug. 1.

Not Too 'Board'

Tom Holland
Backgrid

Tom Holland mixes his R&R with some exercise while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Aug. 1.

Total Ace

J Balvin
Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

J Balvin sports a smile at the 26th annual ACE Awards in N.Y.C. on Aug. 1.

Fab Four

Christy Turlington Ed Burns
Panas Group/Getty

Christy Turlington and Ed Burns join their children Grace and Finn for dinner at Island restaurant in Athens, Greece, on Aug. 1.

Happy to Be Here

Billie Eilish
Backgrid

Billie Eilish leaves her workout with a grin in Los Angeles on Aug. 1.

Island Time

Miles Teller
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry. The Image Direct

Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry vacation in Hawaii on July 31.

Wheely Fun

Renee Zellweger
The Image DIrect

Renée Zellweger and boyfriend Ant Anstead (not pictured) take a bike ride in Laguna Beach on Aug. 1.

Feeling Blue

Diego Luna
Cindy Ord/Getty

Diego Luna stops for a photo during his visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Aug. 1.

Summer Stiles

Julia Stiles
Cindy Ord/Getty

Julia Stiles wears an all-white ensemble for a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Aug. 1.

Under My Umbrella

Jennifer Lawrence
Robert O'Neil/Splash News Online

Jennifer Lawrence sports a smile while grabbing coffee on a rainy New York City day on July 31.

Family Affair

Maksim Peta
Scott Kirkland/Sipa USA

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy bring son Shai to the global premiere of the Apple Original Film Luck at Regency Village Theater in Westwood, California, on July 30.

Need for Speed

Idris Elba
Dave Benett/Getty

Idris Elba hangs with young racers at the launch of his eponymous Speed Academy, powered by Total Karting Zero, at the 2022 SABIC London E-Prix race at ExCel on July 31.

Winning Moment

Prince William
Naomi Baker/Getty

Prince William congratulates Chloe Kelly of England's women's national football team after the club's 2-1 win over Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium in London on July 31.

Golden Hour

Neil Patrick Harris
BFA

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka enjoy the sunset at a weekend screening of Harris' new Netflix series Uncoupled in The Hamptons, New York.

Turn About

Ashley Park
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Ashley Park joins the sea of stars at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 30 in Capri.

On Fire

Red hot chili peppers
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at SoFi Stadium on July 31 in Inglewood, California.

Dinner Date

Kelsea Ballerini
Courtesy

Kelsea Ballerini gets dolled up to celebrate the opening of 1 Kitchen at 1 Hotel Nashville.

Jump for It

Alessandra Ambrosio
Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrósio has some fun during a photo shoot in Malibu on July 30.

Pitch Perfect

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston
Tim March

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul return to Albuquerque in celebration of their Dos Hombres Mezcal, hanging with the local baseball team mascot before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Isotopes Park.

Day by the Water

Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge is seen during her visit to the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team on July 31, 2022 in Plymouth, England. During the visit, the Duchess of Cambridge took part in activities educating young people about sustainability.
Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton beams during her visit to the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team on July 31 in Plymouth, England.

Daring Diva

Jennifer Lopez performs on stage during the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

Jennifer Lopez performs on stage during the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 30 in Capri.

Fun in the Sun

Julianne Hough Wearing Orange Peony Swimwear Summer Dress in NYC Downtown, NY.
Janet Mayer/SplashNews.com

Julianne Hough enjoys some fun in the sun while toting a blanket and her Fresh Vine Wine in New York City on July 31.

Sporty Spice

Melanie C, Celebrities at Wembley for 2022 European Woman's final
SplashNews.com

Mel C steps out at Wembley for the 2022 EURO Women's Final in London on July 31. England won over Germany, 2-1.

Mother Monster Hits the Stage

Lady Gaga performs on stage during The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 29, 2022 in London, England.
Samir Hussein/Getty

Lady Gaga performs onstage during The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 29 in London.

Friendly Costars

Fabien Frankel and Matt Smith pose during the press conference of House Of The Dragon at St Regis Hotel on July 29, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Manuel Velasquez/Getty

Fabien Frankel and Matt Smith pose during the press conference of House of the Dragon at St. Regis Hotel on July 29 in Mexico City.

Glam Night Out

Vanessa Hudgens attends the photocall at the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 30th in Capri, Italy.
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens attends the photo call at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF event at La Certosa di San Giacomo on July 30 in Capri.

Rock Star Status

Machine Gun Kelly performs at Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 29, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Josh Brasted/FilmMagic

Machine Gun Kelly performs at Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 29 in Chicago.

Tennis, Anyone?

Jon Hamm
The Image Direct

Jon Hamm shows off his athletic prowess in The Hamptons, New York, on July 29.

Family Fun

Diane Keaton
Backgrid

Diane Keaton brings her son Duke to the new Louis Vuitton store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on July 28.

Suited Up

Rumer Willis and Tallulah Willis
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Rumer and Tallulah Willis hang poolside in L.A. on July 28.

Mellow Yellow

Bella Hadid
Robert O'Neil/Splash news online

Bella Hadid is New York City cool while grabbing green juice on July 29.

Purple Reign

Dua Lipa
Barry Brecheisen/Getty

Dua Lipa has a ball while visiting the Flutur X Puma Experience on Chicago's Michigan Avenue on July 28.

Paddle On

Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Paddle Canoes In Sardinia
Ciao Pix/Splash News Online

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel (not pictured) continue their beach vacation in Sardinia on July 29.

Casual Friday

Shawn Mendes
Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Shawn Mendes gets to the point on July 28 while out in Los Angeles.

Are You Okay?

Zoey Deutch
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Quinn Shephard, Zoey Deutch and Dylan O'Brien brighten up the red carpet at the Not Okay premiere in N.Y.C. on July 28.

Lucky Number

BESTPIX: "Thirteen Lives" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals
Mark Von Holden/Variety/Getty

Colin Farrell, Pattrakorn Ploy Tungsupakul, Viggo Mortensen and Joel Edgerton get together at the Thirteen Lives premiere in Los Angeles on July 28.

Capped Off

Don Cheadle
The Image Direct

Don Cheadle joins his family for a bite in Toronto on July 27.

Staying Neutral

Samara Weaving
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Samara Weaving arrives at Louis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in Los Angeles on July 28.

I-G-G-Y

Iggy Azalea
Grant Halverson/Getty

Iggy Azalea hits the stage during the opening night of Pitbull's Can't Stop Us Now summer tour at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 28.

Two Perfect

Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya

Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya stun on July 28 at the London premiere of Nope.

Pregnant Pause

Heidi Pratt
MEGA

Pregnant Heidi Pratt shows off her bump during a yoga session in Santa Monica, California, on July 28.

Walk About

Kaia Gerber
Backgrid

Kaia Gerber is hard to spot while walking in N.Y.C.'s Washington Square Park on July 28.

Yes, Chef

Christie Brinkley
Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Christie Brinkley hangs with Chef Mario Carbone as he showcases his Carbone Fine Food line of sauces at the annual Polo Hamptons Match & Cocktail Party in Bridgehampton, New York, celebrating Brinkely's Social Life Magazine cover.

Listen In

maggie rogers
Spotify

Maggie Rogers celebrates her new album Surrender with a Spotify listening party at Electric Lady Studios in N.Y.C. on July 27.

Good for You Two

Olivia Rodrigo
David Livingston/FilmMagic

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have a buzzy red carpet reunion on July 27 at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere in L.A.

To the Point

Jojo Siwa
Tommaso Boddi/Variety/Getty

Also at the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere in L.A. on July 27: JoJo Siwa.

Vacation Mode

Jessica Biel
Ciao Pix/Splash News Online

Jessica Biel joins husband Justin Timberlake (not pictured) on vacation in Sardinia on July 27.

Sing Thing

Maren Morris
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Maren Morris gets the crowd going on July 28 at Today in N.Y.C.

Fantasy Land

Matt Smith House of the Dragon
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Matt Smith, Katya Zvereva and Caleb Landry Jones have some fun on July 27 at the world premiere of House of the Dragon at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in L.A.

Fierce Five

House of the Dragon
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Also at the House of the Dragon premiere on July 27, glam girls Eve Best, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Milly Alcock and Emily Carey.

Take a Bow

Beverly Knight
Dave Benett/Getty

Beverley Knight bows at the curtain call during the press night performance of Sister Act: The Musical at the Eventim Apollo in London on July 27.

Mr. & Mrs.

Kirsten Dunst Jesse Plemmons
The Image Direct

Newlyweds Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons grab lunch in Valley Village, California, on July 27, following news of their Jamaica wedding.

Out of This World

Zoey Deutch
Gotham/GC Images

Zoey Deutch has a celestial moment in N.Y.C.'s East Village on July 27.

Drinks on Me

Jamie Chung
Noemad

Jamie Chung celebrates with Malfy Gin at the new Malfy Giardino at La Pizza & La Pasta at Eataly N.Y.C. Downtown on July 27.

Fancy-Free

Jennifer Lawrence
Robert Kamau/GC Images

Another day, another chic ensemble for Jennifer Lawrence, who takes a solo stroll in N.Y.C. on July 27.

Photo Finish

Naomi Watts
The Image Direct

Naomi Watts is picture perfect while posing for a photo shoot on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on July 26.

Summer Sweets

Julianne Hough
Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Julianne Hough has her hands full after a juice run in N.Y.C. on July 27.

Read All About It

Kevin hart
Arturo Holmes/Getty

Kevin Hart reads to kids in N.Y.C. on July 26 as The Children's Place partners with him to support communities as back-to-school season kicks off.

Pink Lady

Lily Rose Depp
Backgrid

Lily-Rose Depp goes casual for an errand run in L.A. on July 27.

Peaceful Greeting

Brooke Shields
Elder Ordonez/Splash news online

Brooke Shields says hello to photographers on July 26 in N.Y.C.

