Star Tracks: Friday, August 5, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

KNITTY GRITTY

Still in her native Barbados, Rihanna makes for a sexy beachcomber Thursday in coordinated crochet and back-to-brown curls.

SHINING 'STAR'

Jessica Simpson makes a twinkling departure from the Los Angeles set of her new NBC series Fashion Star on Thursday.

HANG LOOSE

Jennifer Aniston and boyfriend Justin Theroux get into the island groove Thursday while continuing their romantic Hawaiian getaway on Kauai.

HAPPY MEAL

Newly single Kristin Cavallari grins and bares it Thursday while leaving Café Med in West Hollywood.

BABY STEPS

Continuing to flaunt her post-baby body, model mama Miranda Kerr takes her fab figure to the streets of Sydney, Australia, Thursday for a stroll with 7-month-old son Flynn.

CAT'S EYE VIEW

Newly-minted Catwoman Anne Hathaway works on her superhero strut while reporting to the Pittsburgh, Pa., set of The Dark Knight Rises Thursday.

T-SHIRT TIME

With ex Kate Bosworth moving on, True Blood's Alexander Skarsgard finds time for guy talk Thursday at New York's Gemma restaurant.

BACK TO BLACK

Kelly Osbourne, who's reeling from the loss of friend Amy Winehouse, keeps it casual Thursday while running errands in L.A.

SWING INTO ACTION

After weighing in on the Hef-Crystal drama, Kendra Wilkinson focuses on her adorable 19-month-old son, Hank IV, during a mommy-and-me playdate in L.A. on Wednesday

SO PLAID OUT!

She's got a gam plan! Kim Kardashian, who plans to tie the knot in two weeks, stylishly runs errands in New York City on Thursday.

TEENAGE DREAM

Lea Michele continues to prove naysayers wrong, cozying up to a dapper Taylor Lautner at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual Installation luncheon in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

ROCK STEADY

Days after showing off her , Britney Spears keeps it casual for a Wednesday outing with boyfriend Jason Trawick in Long Island, N.Y.

VESTED INTEREST

Smurfs star Neil Patrick Harris and fiancé David Burtka set sail Thursday with 9-month-old twins, daughter Harper Grace and son Gideon Scott, in Saint-Tropez, France, where they're vacationing with Elton John and his family.

'PEACE' OFFERING

A newly shorn Vanessa Hudgens, who gained 10 pounds for her dramatic turn in Gimme Shelter, is in a Zen state of mind after attending a yoga class Wednesday in Los Angeles.

SHE KIDS YOU NOT

Sarah Jessica Parker totes a scene-stealing costar around the Manhattan set of her upcoming movie, I Don't Know How She Does It, on Thursday.

