Star Tracks - Friday, August 5, 2005
ROMANTIC REUNION
Pickup artist Kate Bosworth meets her on-again beau, Orlando Bloom, at the airport in Sydney on Thursday. Bloom flew in to visit the actress, who has been filming Superman Returns Down Under. Amid gossip linking Bloom to his ex, Sienna Miller, his rep tells PEOPLE that he and Bosworth "are very happy together."
MUM PATROL
Britney Spears's boots are made for walking as she heads into a Malibu flower shop on Wednesday. The mom-to-be, who is due this fall, picked up bouquets of sunflowers and – appropriately enough – mums.
IT GIRL
Rachel McAdams shares her signature moves on the red carpet Thursday at the Los Angeles premiere of her film Red-Eye, opening Aug 19. Next up: The Wedding Crashers costar is filming The Family Stone with Sarah Jessica Parker.
I SCREAM, YOU SCREAM
Rosario Dawson beats the heat with a fan while doling out free ice cream at an American Express promotional event in downtown Manhattan on Thursday. The native New Yorker recently wrapped the musical Rent, which filmed on location in the East Village, her home turf.
GOLD RUSH
Marcia Cross shimmers as she arrives for her appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman in New York City on Wednesday. The actress, nominated for an Emmy for her Desperate Housewives role, has been filming the new season after a summer spent promoting the show in London, Rome and Monaco.
HOLY SMOKE!
Dukes of Hazzard stars Jessica Simpson, Johnny Knoxville and Seann William Scott emerge from the fog to promote their movie on MTV's Total Request Live in New York City on Wednesday. Of working with Simpson, Knoxville tells PEOPLE: "She was on point. She hit all her lines, she hit all her marks. Me, I was hung over through the whole thing."
SUPER TROUPER
Sienna Miller bravely faces a third straight week of media glare (as well as pregnancy rumors) as she leaves a London theater on Tuesday after performing in As You Like It. No word yet on whether she and fiancé Jude Law will reconcile since his admission of an affair last month.
DRAMATIC PAUSE
Salma Hayek and Dwight Yoakam attend a West Hollywood screening of the Venezuelan kidnapping drama Secuestro Express on Wednesday. The odd-couple are costarring in next year's Western-comedy Bandidas, with Penelope Cruz.