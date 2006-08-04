Star Tracks - Friday, August 4, 2006

BABY LOVE

A pregnant Maggie Gyllenhaal, who's expecting her first child, gets a supportive hand from actor fiancé Peter Saarsgard at the New York City premiere of her film World Trade Center on Thursday.

MIAMI HEAT

Mariah Carey sips her way to cool Thursday in Miami, where the singer will kick off her much-anticipated Adventures of Mimi tour on Saturday.

MAN OF THE HOUR

John Travolta and wife Kelly Preston get a hold of legendary crooner Tony Bennett at his 80th birthday celebration thrown by Target in New York City on Thursday.

LOUD & CLEAR

Shhh! Katie Couric tries to make a low-key entrance at the Bennett bash in New York City.

BIRTHDAY BLOWOUT

Jessica Simpson gets ready to party with BFF Ken Paves at the hairdresser's 35th birthday bash at the Little Door restaurant in Hollywood on Tuesday. They play and work together: The duo will unveil their new Hair Do line of extensions this fall.

BEST TRESSED

Simpson's sis Ashlee – sporting a new honey-blonde mane – also makes the scene at the Paves b-day party. Paves most likely had a hand in Ashlee's new look: he's her stylist, too.

DRIVING MISS EVA

After reveling at Paves's Little Door celebration, Eva Longoria buckles up and gets ready to hit the road.

MOVIN' ON

Sheryl Crow – who's been quietly dating a film director since her February split with Lance Armstrong – goes solo in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

CITY SLICKERS

Scarlett Johansson and boyfriend Josh Hartnett brave the New York City heat for a stroll through New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday.

HIGH SPIRITS

Heather Locklear flaunts her post-vacation glow Wednesday as she arrives at Los Angeles International Airport from her Hawaiian getaway.

PLAYING THE ODDS

Jenny McCarthy, who opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with Jim Carrey, takes her main squeeze by the hand at The Venetian hotel in Las Vegas recently.

EASY DOES IT

Paris Hilton and on-again beau Stavros Niarchos – who reconnected earlier in the week at Diddy’s White party – take a breather in Saint-Tropez on Wednesday.

DOS AMIGOS

Director Pedro Almodévar gets a handle on his muse, actress Penelope Cruz, at the London premiere of Volver, their third movie together, on Thursday. The film opens in the U.S. in November.

THE AIR UP THERE

In total rock-star mode, Jared Leto soars above a sea of adoring fans while performing with his band 30 Seconds to Mars at the Vans Warped tour in Fitchburg, Mass., on Wednesday.

ONE-TWO PUNCH

Put up your dukes! Cuba Gooding gives the camera his best shot after an appearance on Howard Stern's satellite radio show in New York City on Wednesday. The Oscar winner was promoting his new thriller, Shadowboxer.

