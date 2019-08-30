Kirsten Dunst Gets a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Plus Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson & More

A 'Star' Is Born
Kirsten Dunst sits beside her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony honoring her career on Thursday in Hollywood.
Sea Savvy
Kate Upton adds a nautical touch to her outfit with a red, white and blue cross-body bag as she arrives at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.
Feeling Blue
Nina Agdal wears a light blue blazer and fringed jeans as she leaves Good Day New York on Thursday in New York City.
Out of This World
Brad Pitt looks dapper on the red carpet ahead of space thriller Ad Astra‘s screening during the Venice Film Festival on Thursday at Sala Grande.
'Space' for Two
Bar Refaeli glows on the Ad Astra red carpet while showing off her baby bump.
Honeymoon Phase
Newlyweds Jared Haibon and Ashely Iaconetti share a loving look while enjoying cocktails poolside during their honeymoon in Imerovigli, Greece. The Bachelor in Paradise alums stayed at the luxurious West East Suites, courtesy of Booking.com.
Iconic Instagram Story
Scarlett Johansson snaps selfies with fans on the red carpet ahead of the Marriage Story screening during the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.
Super Fan
Gigi Hadid gets into the game, wearing a Missoma gold chain necklace, as she cheers on Serena Williams at the 2019 US Open on Monday in N.Y.C.
Walk This Way
Rami Malek and girlfriend Lucy Boynton hold hands as they leave The Century Club in London’s West End on Wednesday.
Have 'Mercy'
Shawn Mendes belts it out while fans sing along during his performance at The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Over the Rainbow
Halsey leaves breakfast with friends wearing a flannel shirt and slouchy jeans and a rainbow part in New York City’s Soho on Wednesday.
'Serious' Icon
Missy Elliott wears a gold chain with an ‘Iconic’ pendant as she stops by SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Looking ‘Fly’
Mariah Carey steps out in a black silk dress with embroidered butterflies on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Stars with a Secret
Tyler Hoechlin and costar Alexandra Daddario pose together at the premiere of their new film Can You Keep a Secret at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday in Hollywood.
Perfect Putt
Dennis Quaid looks pleased with his putt during the Pro-Am ahead of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club on Wednesday in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.
Date Night
Cash Warren and wife Jessica Alba enjoy a night out together on Wednesday in L.A.
Pump Pups
Rachel McCord shows off a sketch of a furry friend during Vanderpump Dogs’ #Vanderpupcation Celebration at Skybar at Mondrian L.A. on Wednesday.
Inns & Outs
Christina Milian poses at the cast and crew screening of Netflix’s Falling Inn Love on Wednesday in L.A.
‘Hamming’ it Up
Cara Delevingne and costar Orlando Bloom pose together at the London premiere of their new Amazon series Carnival Row at The Ham Yard Hotel on Wednesday.
'Blazing' Beauty
Victoria Justice wears a black blazer over a lace bralette at the Pandora Jewelry Relaunch Event at Hudson Loft in L.A. on Wednesday.
Smiles for Miles
Laura Dern and Scarlett Johansson share a laugh at the Marriage Story photo call during the Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Thursday in Venice.
White Hot
Kate Upton serves up a chic summer look in an all-white ensemble as she arrives at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.
Fest Best
Nicholas Hoult dons a tux on Wednesday for the opening ceremony and screening of La Vérité at the 76th Venice Film Festival in Italy.
Piece by Piece
Also at Wednesday night’s opening ceremony and screening in Venice, Sofia Richie, in her black tie best.
Radio Waves
Fresh off the VMAs and his CMA Award nomination, Lil Nas X visits Sway in the Morning on SiriusXM in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Orange You Glad?
Katy Perry is a total prints-ess on Wednesday while arriving to a screening of fiancé Orlando Bloom’s Carnival Row in London.
Oh, Baby
Amy Adams totes a baby doll on Wednesday while out in Beverly Hills.
Warm Embrace
Alicia Keys and Janelle Monáe have a moment over the weekend at the Afropunk Brooklyn festival.
Brad Boats In
Brad Pitt arrives in style at the 76th annual Venice Film Festival on Wednesday in Venice, Italy.
Party of Three
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner bring daughter Stormi Webster to the Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly L.A. premiere on Tuesday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Chummy Costars
Rachel Brosnahan and Michael Zegen bond on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Kiss Cam
Gabrielle Union — in a dress covered with photos of husband Dwyane Wade — arrives at the America’s Got Talent season 14 live show red carpet on Tuesday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Wheels Up
Justin Bieber shows off his skills while taking his new motorcycle for a spin in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
Crystal Clear
Hannah John-Kamen and costar Nathalie Emmanuel color-coordinate in deep jewel-tone dresses at The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance premiere on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Superb Swing
Justin Timberlake takes practice shots before the start of the Omega European Masters on Monday in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.
Water Signs
Candice Swanepoel flashes peace signs while frolicking on the beach at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday.
Boss Blondes
Judges Heidi Klum and Chiara Ferragni pose together at Amazon Prime Video’s Making the Cut mixer at Cachet Boutique Hotel in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
CBD Cosign
Rob Gronkowski flexes his muscles after announcing his partnership with Abacus Health Products, the maker of CBDMEDIC topical pain products, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
On the Mic
Common performs at ACL Live on Tuesday in Austin, Texas.
Walk It Out
Alicia Silverstone and pal Sarah Gilbert go for a hike in L.A. on Tuesday.
Happy Hour
Nina Agdal hosts Sip on Summer with Pura Still for Aperitivo Tuesdays at PHD Terrace Dream Midtown in N.Y.C.
Friends in Fashion
Colin Firth, Iman, Rupert Everett, Derek Blasberg and Livia Firth get together at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards lunch, hosted by CNMI and Eco-Age, on Wednesday at the Belmond Cipriani Hotel in Venice, Italy.
Rose Gold Glow
Mayans M.C. costars J.D. Pardo and Sarah Bolger celebrate at the season 2 premiere afterparty at the Sunset Room on Tuesday in Hollywood.
Country Love
Vince Gill celebrates his new album OKIE with an intimate Q&A and performance for iHeartMedia’s iHeartCountry ICONS series on Tuesday at the iHeartRadio Theater in N.Y.C.
Let's Face It
Jessica Chastain and Bill Hader are face to face on Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of IT Chapter Two.
Shine So Bright
Nominees and performers Lizzo and Lil Nas X share a hug on Monday night at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey.