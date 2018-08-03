Amber Heard Means Serious Business, Plus Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lopez & More

BACK IN BLACK
Splash News Online
BETTER FROM THE BACK
Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
THROWING PUNCHES
Robert Kamau/GC Images
MUST LOVE DOGS
The Image Direct
BREAKING OUT
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
YOU BETTER SHAPE UP
Marion Curtis/Shutterstock
HAPPY COUPLE
James Devaney/GC Images
THAT FEELING
AFP/Getty
AT THE NICK OF TIME
The Image Direct
SHINING STAR
Bianca de Vilar/WireImage
LADY IN BLACK
Splash News
KEEPING ORDER
Jose Perez/INSTARimages
HOLDING ONTO YOU
Splash News
WE'RE LIVE!
Bauer-Griffin/Splash News
RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY
Splash News
LATECOMER
Terence Patrick/CBS
DRAMA KING
Alexander Tamargo/Getty
BACK IT UP
Kevin Mazur/Getty
KEEP IT MOVING
BG003/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
MAKING MEMORIES
Jerritt Clark/Getty
LISTEN TO A LEGEND
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
HEART EYES
Hannah Peters/Getty
FAMILY CAUSE
Press Association/AP
FITNESS FOR LIFE
Nick Gerber
STREET STYLE
BACKGRID
ABS-OLUTE VISION
The Image Direct
L.A. STATE OF MIND
Splash News Online
TODAY'S THE DAY
Nathan Congleton/NBC
OH, SHOOT
The Image Direct
CRAZY CHARACTERS
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty
PHONING IN
Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images
GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER?
Michael Simon/Startraks
LOOKING SHARP
Gotham/GC Images
TAXI!
BACKGRID
CAUSING 'TROUBLE'
Splash News
BIG NIGHT
John Lamparski/Getty
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER
Robin L Marshall/Getty
FATHER DEAREST
Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty
SHOP GIRL
Splash News
EYE ON THE BALL
Tony Avelar/AP/Shutterstock
BACK TO THE BASICS
David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock
FEELING BLUE
Raymond Hall/GC Images
SUPER MELISSA
Bruce Glikas/WireImage
MELLOW IN YELLOW
MEGA
SUMMER BUMPIN'
Flight
RUNNING LATE
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
BIG DEAL
The Image Direct
LISTEN UP
Vincent Sandoval/Getty
NEW YORK'S FINEST
Kevin Mazur/Getty
CRACKING UP
Roy Rochlin/Getty
SHADY LADY
Jackson Lee/Splash News Online
STAY COOL
The Image Direct
IT'S EASY BEING GREEN
Splash News Online
SUPER MOVE
Roy Rochlin/Getty
POWER COUPLE
Ari Perilstein/Getty
CHECK IT OUT
Paul Archuleta/Getty
ON THE RUN
Splash News
OH, BOY
Desiree Navarro/Getty
DISNEY DARLINGS
Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
EYE SEE YOU
Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock
MUG SHOT
BACKGRID
BIG NIGHT
BG022/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
BICYCLE RIDE FOR TWO
Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages
WHAT'S THE MYSTERY?
Emilio Andreoli/GC Images
BUST A MOVE
Terence Patrick/CBS
DO THE WAVE
RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
DOG DAY
Jose Perez/Splash News
GAME ON
Sonia Recchia/Getty
JERSEY STRONG
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty
FUNNY LADY
Eric Kowalsky/Flight
TV TEAM
Ash Knotek/Shutterstock
BACK TO BLACK
REX/Shutterstock
HEAR ME OUT
Vincent Sandoval/Getty
ARM CANDY
Splash News Online
GETAWAY CAR
Robert Kamau/GC Images
NOT FAR FROM THE TREE
Splash News Online
BOYS' WEEKEND
Courtesy
RADIO HEAD
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
LADIES WHO LIFT
Kevin Mazur/Getty
IT LIVES
Splash News Online
PILOT SEASON
The Image Direct
DARE TO DENIM
Splash News Online
POSITIVELY GLOWING
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
ON BOARD
BACKGRID
YOU GOT THIS
Rich Fury/Getty
'BEAUTIFUL' LADIES
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
HEY, CUTIE!
GP Images/Getty
STARRY NIGHT
Michael Simon/Startraks
PLAY BALL
Vivien Killilea/Getty
TAKE A SEAT
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
IT'S BEEN A WHILE
Donald Kravitz/Getty
GIVING BACK
Chris Costoso
ROYAL VACATION
Jaime Reina/AFP/Getty
READY TO PLAY
David Becker/Getty
STRAPPING UP
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
BIG STAR
INSTARimages
HIGH HORSE
Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA
SWIM WITH THE SHARKS
Marco Provvisionato/IPA/REX/Shutterstock
GREEK GETAWAY
Splash News
CITY GIRL
Splash News
READY FOR IT?
Denise Truscello/WireImage
LOVERBOY
Splash News
SAVE ROOM FOR DESSERT!
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
FUN FOR A GOOD CAUSE
Tiffany Rose/Getty Images
THAT SMILE!
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
STAGE MOVES
Rob Loud
SUMMERTIME STROLL
Robert O'neil/SplashNews.com
MODEL IN MANHATTAN
SplashNews.com
DRESSED FOR THE OCCASSION
Angela Pham/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
ELECTRIC LADY
MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
TRAVEL BUDDIES
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
QUEEN CÉLINE
Don Arnold/WireImage
STAGE PRESENCE
Paula Lobo/ABC/Getty
IN CHARACTER
The Image Direct
EVERY DAY I'M HUSTLIN'
Frederick M. Brown/Getty
GLAM PAIR
VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty
GUITAR HERO
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
HAPPY MANDY
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
HOT WHEELS
Splash News
CAN YOU FEEL THE LOVE?
Dave M. Benett/Getty
HEADING DOWN
Europa Newswire/Shutterstock
RUMER HAS IT
MEGA
BLONDE AMBITION
Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA
HUG IT OUT
Presley Ann/Getty
HOT MAMA
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
SUMMER LOVIN'
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
STAY CLOSE
Marion Curtis/StarPix for Sony Pictures Classics/Shutterstock
GOOD POINT
Stefanie Keenan/Getty
RAINBOW BRIGHT
Splash News
TWINNING MOMENT
David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock
'HELLO,' HILLARY!
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
WE ARE FAMILY
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
YOUNG AND IN LOVE
Splash News
WHAT ARE YOU READING?
Shutterstock
SPORTY SUPERMODEL
Christopher Peterson/Splash News ONline
FLYING HIGH
GC Images
RADIANT WAYS
Splash News Online
FASHION FIRST
Marc Patrick/BFA/Shutterstock
IT HAD TO BE YOU
Jesse Grant/Getty
WALKING THE WALK
REX/Shutterstock
HOORAY!
Courtesy
BUMPIN' ON
BACKGRID
ALWAYS GLOWING
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
HAND TO HOLD
Mega
SIGN LANGUAGE
David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock
WHY SO SIRIUS?
Manny Carabel/Getty
LADIES WHO BRUNCH
Michael Loccisano/Getty
TAKING FLIGHT
REX/Shutterstock
CHEEK TO CHEEK
Emma McIntyre/Getty
NATIONAL TREASURE
David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
SUPER FAN
BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
BEST COAST
Marc Patrick/BFA/Shutterstock
SHARK TALK
Shannon Finney/Getty
ANCHORED DOWN
Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty
AT PEACE
Broadimage/Shutterstock
MAKING ROOM
Jeff Schear/Getty
COOL KIDS
Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
HYDRATION STATION
Neil Mockford/GC Images
PEAS IN A POD
Robin Marchant/Getty
HE'S DIFFERENT
Jerritt Clark
IT'S SHOW TIME
FilmMagic
GIRLS ON FILM
Splash News Online
WHITE OUT
GC Images
STRIKE A POSE
Noel Vasquez/Getty
LOOKING SHARP
FilmMagic
COOL FOR THE SUMMER
Splash News Online
MAJOR GAINS
MEGA
ON AIR
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
SMILING SPROUSE
Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
FINALLY REFRESHED
Emma McIntyre/Getty
LIFE'S A BEACH
Splash News
FLUFFY FRIEND
Frank Micelotta/National Geographic/PictureGroup/Shutterstock
ACTING OUT
DUNKIND/BACKGRID
ALL EYES ON YOU
Terence Patrick/CBS
MOMS' THE WORD
MEGA
THAT'S FAIR
Adam Nemser/Startraks
1 of 176
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement