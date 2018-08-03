Amber Heard Means Serious Business, Plus Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lopez & More

August 03, 2018 06:00 AM
<p>Amber Heard remains in the shade with her black sunglasses in New York City.</p>
BACK IN BLACK

Amber Heard remains in the shade with her black sunglasses in New York City.

Splash News Online
<p>Chlo&euml; Grace Moretz takes a look back in N.Y.C. on Thursday.</p>
BETTER FROM THE BACK

Chloë Grace Moretz takes a look back in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Jonah Hill is spotted boxing at his N.Y.C. gym on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
THROWING PUNCHES

Jonah Hill is spotted boxing at his N.Y.C. gym on Wednesday. 

Robert Kamau/GC Images
<p>Justin Theroux takes his pup out for a walk during a coffee run in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
MUST LOVE DOGS

Justin Theroux takes his pup out for a walk during a coffee run in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

The Image Direct
<p><i>Orange is the New Black&nbsp;</i>star Taylor Schilling poses at SiriusXM studios Thursday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
BREAKING OUT

Orange is the New Black star Taylor Schilling poses at SiriusXM studios Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Khlo&eacute; Kardashian shows off her post-baby body at a Good American and SIX:02 Launch Performance Line event on Thursday.</p>
YOU BETTER SHAPE UP

Khloé Kardashian shows off her post-baby body at a Good American and SIX:02 Launch Performance Line event on Thursday.

Marion Curtis/Shutterstock
<p>Thursday in New York City, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez leave Rockefeller Center hand-in-hand.&nbsp;</p>
HAPPY COUPLE

Thursday in New York City, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez leave Rockefeller Center hand-in-hand. 

James Devaney/GC Images
<p>Justin Timberlake performs in Oslo on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
THAT FEELING 

Justin Timberlake performs in Oslo on Thursday. 

AFP/Getty
<p>Nick Jonas is spotted leaving a restaurant in London on Wednesday.</p>
AT THE NICK OF TIME

Nick Jonas is spotted leaving a restaurant in London on Wednesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Steven Tyler gets comfortable while presenting the new collection for Starlite Shop on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
SHINING STAR

Steven Tyler gets comfortable while presenting the new collection for Starlite Shop on Wednesday. 

Bianca de Vilar/WireImage
<p>Victoria Beckham is a total style star on the streets of London.</p>
LADY IN BLACK

Victoria Beckham is a total style star on the streets of London.

Splash News
<p>Mariska Hargitay films scenes for the 20th season of <em>Law and Order: SVU</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
KEEPING ORDER

Mariska Hargitay films scenes for the 20th season of Law and Order: SVU in N.Y.C.

Jose Perez/INSTARimages
<p>Dianna Agron and husband Winston Marshall walk side-by-side in N.Y.C.&#8217;s Soho neighborhood on Wednesday.</p>
HOLDING ONTO YOU

Dianna Agron and husband Winston Marshall walk side-by-side in N.Y.C.’s Soho neighborhood on Wednesday.

Splash News
<p>Betty Gilpin happily walks to <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live</em> in L.A.</p>
WE'RE LIVE!

Betty Gilpin happily walks to Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A.

Bauer-Griffin/Splash News
<p>Holding a pink rain poncho, Alexa Chung strolls through N.Y.C.&#8217;s East Village neighborhoo.</p>
RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY

Holding a pink rain poncho, Alexa Chung strolls through N.Y.C.’s East Village neighborhoo.

Splash News
<p>Mila Kunis films <i>The Late Late Show with James Corden</i> on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
LATECOMER

Mila Kunis films The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday. 

Terence Patrick/CBS
<p>Ken Jeong gets animated on the Miami set of <i>Despierta America</i> on&nbsp;Wednesday.</p>
DRAMA KING

Ken Jeong gets animated on the Miami set of Despierta America on Wednesday.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty
<p>On&nbsp;Wednesday, Rachel Zoe comes out for the Shutterfly x Baby2Baby Backpack Drive in N.Y.C.</p>
BACK IT UP 

On Wednesday, Rachel Zoe comes out for the Shutterfly x Baby2Baby Backpack Drive in N.Y.C.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>A sporty Sarah Hyland steps out in Los Angeles on&nbsp;Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
KEEP IT MOVING

A sporty Sarah Hyland steps out in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

BG003/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Tim McGraw takes a pic at the&nbsp;Wednesday Dodgers game in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
MAKING MEMORIES

Tim McGraw takes a pic at the Wednesday Dodgers game in Los Angeles. 

Jerritt Clark/Getty
<p>Dionne Warwick speaks at a Paley Center event in Beverly Hills on&nbsp;Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
LISTEN TO A LEGEND

Dionne Warwick speaks at a Paley Center event in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. 

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p>Taika Waititi and wife Chelsea Winstanley attend the premiere of <i>Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen</i>&nbsp;Thursday in Auckland.&nbsp;</p>
HEART EYES 

Taika Waititi and wife Chelsea Winstanley attend the premiere of Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen Thursday in Auckland. 

Hannah Peters/Getty
<p>Jamie Dornan and his sister, Jessica, attend the launch of pancreatic cancer charity NIPanC in Belfast on&nbsp;Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
FAMILY CAUSE

Jamie Dornan and his sister, Jessica, attend the launch of pancreatic cancer charity NIPanC in Belfast on Wednesday. 

Press Association/AP
<p>Tracy Anderson leads a workout during her G. Sport Session, an initiative created by Westin and goop to help travelers maintain their fitness while on the road.</p>
FITNESS FOR LIFE

Tracy Anderson leads a workout during her G. Sport Session, an initiative created by Westin and goop to help travelers maintain their fitness while on the road.

Nick Gerber
<p>Idris Elba poses for a photo shoot in Ibiza on&nbsp;Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
STREET STYLE

Idris Elba poses for a photo shoot in Ibiza on Wednesday. 

BACKGRID
<p>Jennifer Lopez shows off her abs while heading to the gym in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
ABS-OLUTE VISION

Jennifer Lopez shows off her abs while heading to the gym in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Jessica Alba films a commercial in L.A.</p>
L.A. STATE OF MIND

Jessica Alba films a commercial in L.A.

Splash News Online
<p>Hoda Kotb interviews <em>The Spy Who Dumped Me</em> star Kate McKinnon on <em>Today</em>.</p>
TODAY'S THE DAY

Hoda Kotb interviews The Spy Who Dumped Me star Kate McKinnon on Today.

Nathan Congleton/NBC
<p>Emily Ratajkowski strikes a pose during a photo shoot at N.Y.C.&#8217;s Bowery Hotel on Wednesday.</p>
OH, SHOOT

Emily Ratajkowski strikes a pose during a photo shoot at N.Y.C.’s Bowery Hotel on Wednesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Kevin Kwan, Gemma Chan and Jimmy O. Yang celebrate <em>Crazy Rich Asians</em> with a Philadelphia screening on Tuesday.</p>
CRAZY CHARACTERS

Kevin Kwan, Gemma Chan and Jimmy O. Yang celebrate Crazy Rich Asians with a Philadelphia screening on Tuesday.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty
<p>Ewan McGregor takes an important phone call on Tuesday in New York City.</p>
PHONING IN

Ewan McGregor takes an important phone call on Tuesday in New York City.

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images
<p>Chlo&euml; Grace Moretz attends an intimate Oculus VR dinner at N.Y.C.&#8217;s PUBLIC Hotel on Tuesday.</p>
GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER? 

Chloë Grace Moretz attends an intimate Oculus VR dinner at N.Y.C.’s PUBLIC Hotel on Tuesday.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p><em>Sharp Objects</em> star Amy Adams makes waves on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
LOOKING SHARP

Sharp Objects star Amy Adams makes waves on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Gotham/GC Images
<p>Amber Heard hails a cab in N.Y.C.&#8217;s West Village neighborhood.</p>
TAXI!

Amber Heard hails a cab in N.Y.C.’s West Village neighborhood.

BACKGRID
<p>Madonna&#8217;s daughter, Lourdes Leon, wears a &#8220;Here Comes Trouble&#8221; tee while out and about in New York City.</p>
CAUSING 'TROUBLE'

Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, wears a “Here Comes Trouble” tee while out and about in New York City.

Splash News
<p>Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives at the opening night performance of Shakespeare In The Park&#8217;s &#8220;Twelfth Night&#8221; on Tuesday.</p>
BIG NIGHT

Lin-Manuel Miranda arrives at the opening night performance of Shakespeare In The Park’s “Twelfth Night” on Tuesday.

John Lamparski/Getty
<p><em>Here Comes Honey Boo Boo</em>&#8216;s Alana &#8220;Honey Boo Boo&#8221; Thompson strikes a pose with her mother, June &#8220;Mama June&#8221; Shannon, at the&nbsp;2nd Annual Bossip &#8220;Best Dressed List&#8221; event.</p>
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE DAUGHTER

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo‘s Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson strikes a pose with her mother, June “Mama June” Shannon, at the 2nd Annual Bossip “Best Dressed List” event.

Robin L Marshall/Getty
<p>Kristen Bell gazes at Kelsey Grammer at the premiere of <em>Like Father</em> on Tuesday.</p>
FATHER DEAREST

Kristen Bell gazes at Kelsey Grammer at the premiere of Like Father on Tuesday.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty
<p>Katy Perry bikes in Melbourne, Australia on her shopping trip.</p>
SHOP GIRL

Katy Perry bikes in Melbourne, Australia on her shopping trip.

Splash News
<p>An action shot shows Serena Williams keeping her eye on the ball during the first set of a match&nbsp;at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament.&nbsp;</p>
EYE ON THE BALL

An action shot shows Serena Williams keeping her eye on the ball during the first set of a match at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic tennis tournament. 

Tony Avelar/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Tig Notaro promotes <em>Finding Your Roots</em> at a TV show panel during the TCA Summer Press Tour on Tuesday.</p>
BACK TO THE BASICS

Tig Notaro promotes Finding Your Roots at a TV show panel during the TCA Summer Press Tour on Tuesday.

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Ronda Rousey makes her way through N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
FEELING BLUE

Ronda Rousey makes her way through N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
<p>Melissa Benoist receives her caricature on the wall honoring her performance in Broadway&#8217;s &#8220;Beautiful:The Carole King Musical&#8221; on Tuesday.</p>
SUPER MELISSA

Melissa Benoist receives her caricature on the wall honoring her performance in Broadway’s “Beautiful:The Carole King Musical” on Tuesday.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage
<p>Minnie Driver sports a bright yellow dress as she films <em>Speechless</em> in London on Tuesday.</p>
MELLOW IN YELLOW

Minnie Driver sports a bright yellow dress as she films Speechless in London on Tuesday.

MEGA
<p>Hilary Duff, who is currently expecting her second child with boyfriend Matthew Koma, is spotted in L.A.</p>
SUMMER BUMPIN'

Hilary Duff, who is currently expecting her second child with boyfriend Matthew Koma, is spotted in L.A.

Flight
<p>Paul Giamatti stops by Tuesday&#8217;s episode of <em>The Late Show</em>.</p>
RUNNING LATE

Paul Giamatti stops by Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
<p>Reese Witherspoon enjoys some ice cream on the set of <em>Big Little Lies</em> on Tuesday.</p>
BIG DEAL

Reese Witherspoon enjoys some ice cream on the set of Big Little Lies on Tuesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Ricky Martin attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of <em>The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story</em> on Tuesday in L.A.</p>
LISTEN UP

Ricky Martin attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story on Tuesday in L.A.

Vincent Sandoval/Getty
<p>Jennifer Lopez stops by Music Choice on Tuesday in N.Y.C.</p>
NEW YORK'S FINEST

Jennifer Lopez stops by Music Choice on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>Uzo Aduba laughs things off during her appearance on <em>Sway in the Morning</em> to chat Netflix&#8217;s <em>Orange Is the New Black</em> on Tuesday.</p>
CRACKING UP

Uzo Aduba laughs things off during her appearance on Sway in the Morning to chat Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black on Tuesday.

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>A sunglasses-clad Jessica Simpson steps out in N.Y.C. in a printed dress.</p>
SHADY LADY

A sunglasses-clad Jessica Simpson steps out in N.Y.C. in a printed dress.

Jackson Lee/Splash News Online
<p>Katharine McPhee, who recently got engaged to David Foster, keeps things casual during a shopping trip in N.Y.C.</p>
STAY COOL

Katharine McPhee, who recently got engaged to David Foster, keeps things casual during a shopping trip in N.Y.C.

The Image Direct
<p>If you&#8217;re Rebel Wilson that is! The actress stays positive during a day out in New York City.</p>
IT'S EASY BEING GREEN

If you’re Rebel Wilson that is! The actress stays positive during a day out in New York City.

Splash News Online
<p>Sebastian Stan heads to SiriusXM Studios to discuss the latest <em>The Avengers</em> film on Tuesday.</p>
SUPER MOVE

Sebastian Stan heads to SiriusXM Studios to discuss the latest The Avengers film on Tuesday.

Roy Rochlin/Getty
<p>Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union are all smiles at Hallmark&#8217;s&nbsp;When You Care Enough to Put It Into Words Launch Event on Monday.</p>
POWER COUPLE

Dwyane Wade and wife Gabrielle Union are all smiles at Hallmark’s When You Care Enough to Put It Into Words Launch Event on Monday.

Ari Perilstein/Getty
<p>A very happy Danny Trejo gives photographers a closer look at his jacket while stopping by Hallmark&#8217;s <em>Home &amp; Family</em> on Monday.</p>
CHECK IT OUT

A very happy Danny Trejo gives photographers a closer look at his jacket while stopping by Hallmark’s Home & Family on Monday.

Paul Archuleta/Getty
<p>Colin Farrell and sister Claudine join each other on a grocery run after their workout.</p>
ON THE RUN

Colin Farrell and sister Claudine join each other on a grocery run after their workout.

Splash News
<p>The always-dapper Sam Heughan discusses <em>The Spy Who Dumped Me</em> at BUILD Studios on Monday.</p>
OH, BOY

The always-dapper Sam Heughan discusses The Spy Who Dumped Me at BUILD Studios on Monday.

Desiree Navarro/Getty
<p>John Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh, who are also parents to <a href="https://people.com/babies/john-stamos-son-billy-talks-fatherhood-cries-a-lot/">adorable son Billy</a>, are one cute couple at the L.A. premiere of <em>Christopher Robin</em> on Monday.</p>
DISNEY DARLINGS

John Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh, who are also parents to adorable son Billy, are one cute couple at the L.A. premiere of Christopher Robin on Monday.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Spike Lee keeps his eyes on&nbsp;John David Washington and Laura Harrier at the&nbsp;<em>BlacKkKlansman</em> premiere afterparty on Monday.</p>
EYE SEE YOU

Spike Lee keeps his eyes on John David Washington and Laura Harrier at the BlacKkKlansman premiere afterparty on Monday.

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Holding onto his cup of coffee, Orlando Bloom strikes a candid pose in between filming a video at a London home.</p>
MUG SHOT

Holding onto his cup of coffee, Orlando Bloom strikes a candid pose in between filming a video at a London home.

BACKGRID
<p>Parents Nicky Hilton and husband James Rothschild enjoy their date night on Monday in L.A.</p>
BIG NIGHT

Parents Nicky Hilton and husband James Rothschild enjoy their date night on Monday in L.A.

BG022/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>The engaged couples who bike together, stay together! Joe Jonas and his fianc&eacute;e, <em>Game of Thrones</em> actress Sophie Turner, embark on a riding adventure in N.Y.C.</p>
BICYCLE RIDE FOR TWO

The engaged couples who bike together, stay together! Joe Jonas and his fiancée, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, embark on a riding adventure in N.Y.C.

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages
<p>Jennifer Aniston walks on set of <em>Murder Mystery</em> in Como, Italy.</p>
WHAT'S THE MYSTERY?

Jennifer Aniston walks on set of Murder Mystery in Como, Italy.

Emilio Andreoli/GC Images
<p>Jenna Dewan shares her cheerleading routine during her appearance on <em>The Late Late Show</em>.</p>
BUST A MOVE

Jenna Dewan shares her cheerleading routine during her appearance on The Late Late Show.

Terence Patrick/CBS
<p>Haley Atwell is a vision in blue outside <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live</em> on Monday.</p>
DO THE WAVE

Haley Atwell is a vision in blue outside Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>In between filming scenes for Netflix&#8217;s <em>Jessica Jones</em>, Krysten Ritter grabs a hot dog in N.Y.C.</p>
DOG DAY

In between filming scenes for Netflix’s Jessica Jones, Krysten Ritter grabs a hot dog in N.Y.C.

Jose Perez/Splash News
<p><em>Crazy Rich Asians</em> co-stars&nbsp;Awkwafina, Ken Jeong and Nico Santos get serious about their ping pong game while celebrating the release of their film on Monday in Toronto.</p>
GAME ON

Crazy Rich Asians co-stars Awkwafina, Ken Jeong and Nico Santos get serious about their ping pong game while celebrating the release of their film on Monday in Toronto.

Sonia Recchia/Getty
<p><em>Real Housewives of New Jersey</em> stars Dolores Catania and Teresa Giudice reunite at the&nbsp;Jimmy DeLaurentis meet-and-greet in Las Vegas.</p>
JERSEY STRONG

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Dolores Catania and Teresa Giudice reunite at the Jimmy DeLaurentis meet-and-greet in Las Vegas.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty
<p>Tiffany Haddish sports a sleeveless zip-front dress on the Brooklyn set of <em>The Last OG</em> on Monday.</p>
FUNNY LADY

Tiffany Haddish sports a sleeveless zip-front dress on the Brooklyn set of The Last OG on Monday.

Eric Kowalsky/Flight
<p>Steven MacKintosh and Toni Collette, who star in <em>Wanderlust</em>, attend the show&#8217;s photo call on Monday.</p>
TV TEAM

Steven MacKintosh and Toni Collette, who star in Wanderlust, attend the show’s photo call on Monday.

Ash Knotek/Shutterstock
<p>Newly engaged Val Chmerkovskiy casually makes his way through LAX Airport on Monday.</p>
BACK TO BLACK

Newly engaged Val Chmerkovskiy casually makes his way through LAX Airport on Monday.

REX/Shutterstock
<p>All eyes are on Judith Light as she attends the&nbsp;SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of <em>The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story</em>.</p>
HEAR ME OUT

All eyes are on Judith Light as she attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

Vincent Sandoval/Getty
<p>Jessica Simpson holds husband Eric Johnson&#8217;s arm as they arrive at LAX.&nbsp;</p>
ARM CANDY

Jessica Simpson holds husband Eric Johnson’s arm as they arrive at LAX. 

Splash News Online
<p>Justin Bieber is seen out and about with Hailey Baldwin on Sunday in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
GETAWAY CAR

Justin Bieber is seen out and about with Hailey Baldwin on Sunday in N.Y.C. 

Robert Kamau/GC Images
<p>Lena Dunham is spotted out with her mom, artist Laurie Simmons, in N.Y.C.&nbsp;</p>
NOT FAR FROM THE TREE

Lena Dunham is spotted out with her mom, artist Laurie Simmons, in N.Y.C. 

Splash News Online
<p>Chris Evans and friends celebrated their Las Vegas weekend at Drai&#8217;s Nightclub on Friday.</p>
BOYS' WEEKEND

Chris Evans and friends celebrated their Las Vegas weekend at Drai’s Nightclub on Friday.

Courtesy
<p>Chlo&euml; Grace Moretz poses for a photo before her interview at SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
RADIO HEAD

Chloë Grace Moretz poses for a photo before her interview at SiriusXM Studios on Monday in N.Y.C.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Candace Cameron Bure works out with celebrity trainer Kira Stokes as they celebrate the launch of StarKist Chicken Creations on Monday.</p>
LADIES WHO LIFT

Candace Cameron Bure works out with celebrity trainer Kira Stokes as they celebrate the launch of StarKist Chicken Creations on Monday.

Kevin Mazur/Getty
<p>The <em>It: Chapter 2</em> cast&nbsp;&mdash;&nbsp;Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, James Ransone, Isaiah Mustafa and Jay Ryan&nbsp;&mdash; band together to film the horror sequel in Ontario.</p>
IT LIVES

The It: Chapter 2 cast — Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, James Ransone, Isaiah Mustafa and Jay Ryan — band together to film the horror sequel in Ontario.

Splash News Online
<p>Felicity Jones wears a period costume while filming her movie&nbsp;<i>The Aeronauts </i>in London on Monday.&nbsp;</p>
PILOT SEASON

Felicity Jones wears a period costume while filming her movie The Aeronauts in London on Monday. 

The Image Direct
<p>On Monday in New York City, Mila Kunis heads to her <i>Tonight Show </i>appearance in &nbsp;a denim-on-denim look.&nbsp;</p>
DARE TO DENIM 

On Monday in New York City, Mila Kunis heads to her Tonight Show appearance in  a denim-on-denim look. 

Splash News Online
<p><em>Glow</em>&#8216;s Alison Brie attends Netflix&#8217;s TCA event on Sunday.</p>
POSITIVELY GLOWING

Glow‘s Alison Brie attends Netflix’s TCA event on Sunday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Jason Derulo enjoys a day of wakeboarding with friends in Italy&#8217;s Porto Cervo.</p>
ON BOARD

Jason Derulo enjoys a day of wakeboarding with friends in Italy’s Porto Cervo.

BACKGRID
<p>Kendall Jenner looks overjoyed as she participates in the first annual&nbsp;&#8220;If Only&#8221; Texas Hold &#8216;Em Charity Poker Tournament, which benefits City of Hope, on Sunday.&nbsp;</p>
YOU GOT THIS

Kendall Jenner looks overjoyed as she participates in the first annual “If Only” Texas Hold ‘Em Charity Poker Tournament, which benefits City of Hope, on Sunday. 

Rich Fury/Getty
<p>Carole King surprises Melissa Benoist, who plays the legend in Broadway&#8217;s &#8220;Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,&#8221; with an on-stage duet on Friday.</p>
'BEAUTIFUL' LADIES

Carole King surprises Melissa Benoist, who plays the legend in Broadway’s “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” with an on-stage duet on Friday.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p>Adam Pally the Canadian premiere of <em>Dog Days</em> with a furry friend on Sunday.</p>
HEY, CUTIE!

Adam Pally the Canadian premiere of Dog Days with a furry friend on Sunday.

GP Images/Getty
<p>Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon smile for the cameras at a special N.Y.C. screening of their film, <em>The Spy Who Dumped Me</em>, on Sunday.</p>
STARRY NIGHT

Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon smile for the cameras at a special N.Y.C. screening of their film, The Spy Who Dumped Me, on Sunday.

Michael Simon/Startraks
<p>Prince Michael Jackson keeps his eye on the ball at the&nbsp;Dee Dee Jackson Foundation Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday.</p>
PLAY BALL

Prince Michael Jackson keeps his eye on the ball at the Dee Dee Jackson Foundation Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday.

Vivien Killilea/Getty
<p>Michael Douglas speaks out about <em>The Kominsky Method</em> during Netflix&#8217;s TCA event on Sunday.</p>
TAKE A SEAT

Michael Douglas speaks out about The Kominsky Method during Netflix’s TCA event on Sunday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Reunited and it feels so good! Maksim Chmerkovskiy and <em>Dancing with the Stars</em> champ Laurie Hernandez, who competed on the show with Maksim&#8217;s brother, Val, share a sweet embrace at the Night In Venice Boat Parade.</p>
IT'S BEEN A WHILE

Reunited and it feels so good! Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Dancing with the Stars champ Laurie Hernandez, who competed on the show with Maksim’s brother, Val, share a sweet embrace at the Night In Venice Boat Parade.

Donald Kravitz/Getty
<p>Billie Jean King is at the mic at the opening of the XS Tennis and Education Foundation&nbsp;&mdash;&nbsp;a non-profit on Chicago&#8217;s Southside that provides a safe haven and funnels kids to college, through tennis and academics&nbsp;&mdash; on Friday.</p>
GIVING BACK

Billie Jean King is at the mic at the opening of the XS Tennis and Education Foundation — a non-profit on Chicago’s Southside that provides a safe haven and funnels kids to college, through tennis and academics — on Friday.

Chris Costoso
<p>King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain gather with daughters Princess Leonor and Princes Sofia at the Almudaina Palace on the island of Majorca.&nbsp;</p>
ROYAL VACATION 

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain gather with daughters Princess Leonor and Princes Sofia at the Almudaina Palace on the island of Majorca. 

Jaime Reina/AFP/Getty
<p>Halsey arrives at the <i>Playboy</i> Midsummer Night&#8217;s Dream party in Las Vegas on&nbsp;Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
READY TO PLAY

Halsey arrives at the Playboy Midsummer Night’s Dream party in Las Vegas on Saturday. 

David Becker/Getty
<p>Kat Graham gets ready to skate at the<i> Glow</i> Emmy nominations celebration&nbsp;Sunday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
STRAPPING UP 

Kat Graham gets ready to skate at the Glow Emmy nominations celebration Sunday in Los Angeles. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Nicole Kidman is seen at work on the <i>Big Little Lies</i> Los Angeles set.&nbsp;</p>
BIG STAR

Nicole Kidman is seen at work on the Big Little Lies Los Angeles set. 

INSTARimages
<p>On&nbsp;Sunday, Padma Lakshmi poses with a horse while hosting&nbsp;The James Beard Foundation&#8217;s Chef&#8217;s &amp; Champagne event in The Hamptons.&nbsp;</p>
HIGH HORSE

On Sunday, Padma Lakshmi poses with a horse while hosting The James Beard Foundation’s Chef’s & Champagne event in The Hamptons. 

Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA
<p>Richard Dreyfuss wears a shark shirt to the Magna Graecia Film Festival in Catanzaro Lido, Italy.&nbsp;</p>
SWIM WITH THE SHARKS

Richard Dreyfuss wears a shark shirt to the Magna Graecia Film Festival in Catanzaro Lido, Italy. 

Marco Provvisionato/IPA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Nina Dobrev soaks up the sun in Mykonos, Greece.&nbsp;</p>
GREEK GETAWAY 

Nina Dobrev soaks up the sun in Mykonos, Greece. 

Splash News
<p><span style="line-height:1.3;">Cara Santana is spotted out in New York City.</span></p>
CITY GIRL 

Cara Santana is spotted out in New York City.

Splash News
<p>Perez Hilton strikes a pose with the cast of Chippendales in Las Vegas on Friday.</p>
READY FOR IT?

Perez Hilton strikes a pose with the cast of Chippendales in Las Vegas on Friday.

Denise Truscello/WireImage
<p>Nick Jonas wears all-black while out in N.Y.C after his reported engagement to Priyanka Chopra.&nbsp;</p>
LOVERBOY 

Nick Jonas wears all-black while out in N.Y.C after his reported engagement to Priyanka Chopra. 

Splash News
<p>Kourtney Kardashian is presented with a colorful confection while hosting the grand opening of the Sugar Factory at the Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino Atlantic City in New Jersey on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
SAVE ROOM FOR DESSERT!

Kourtney Kardashian is presented with a colorful confection while hosting the grand opening of the Sugar Factory at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in New Jersey on Saturday. 

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images
<p>Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan link up at Lupus LA&#8217;s MBJAM, presented by Jordan, at Dave &amp; Buster&#8217;s in Los Angeles on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
FUN FOR A GOOD CAUSE

Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan link up at Lupus LA’s MBJAM, presented by Jordan, at Dave & Buster’s in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images
<p>Julia Roberts stuns &mdash; and <a href="https://people.com/style/julia-roberts-blonde-hair-amazon-series-tcas/">shows off her blonde locks!</a> &mdash;&nbsp;while promoting her new Amazon series <em>Homecoming</em> during a Television Critics Association panel in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday.</p>
THAT SMILE!

Julia Roberts stuns — and shows off her blonde locks! — while promoting her new Amazon series Homecoming during a Television Critics Association panel in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
<p>The Killers frontman&nbsp;Brandon Flowers busts a move while performing a&nbsp;special show for SiriusXM at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, on Saturday.&nbsp;</p>
STAGE MOVES

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers busts a move while performing a special show for SiriusXM at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, on Saturday. 

Rob Loud
<p>Newly engaged pair Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin take a walk in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday.</p>
SUMMERTIME STROLL

Newly engaged pair Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin take a walk in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday.

Robert O'neil/SplashNews.com
<p>Emily Ratajkowski also hits the New York City streets on Friday.</p>
MODEL IN MANHATTAN

Emily Ratajkowski also hits the New York City streets on Friday.

SplashNews.com
<p>Molly Sims is all smiles in a summery white dress on Friday at the <em>Vogue</em> &amp; Jimmy Choo Midsummer Lunch in Sagaponack, New York.&nbsp;</p>
DRESSED FOR THE OCCASSION 

Molly Sims is all smiles in a summery white dress on Friday at the Vogue & Jimmy Choo Midsummer Lunch in Sagaponack, New York. 

Angela Pham/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Janelle Mon&aacute;e performs on Friday at the Fillmore in Miami Beach, Florida.</p>
ELECTRIC LADY

Janelle Monáe performs on Friday at the Fillmore in Miami Beach, Florida.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Courteney Cox and boyfriend Johnny McDaid arrive on Friday at&nbsp;LAX International Airport in Los Angeles.</p>
TRAVEL BUDDIES

Courteney Cox and boyfriend Johnny McDaid arrive on Friday at LAX International Airport in Los Angeles.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
<p>C&eacute;line Dion performs at the Qudos Bank Arena on Friday in Sydney, Australia.</p>
QUEEN CÉLINE

Céline Dion performs at the Qudos Bank Arena on Friday in Sydney, Australia.

Don Arnold/WireImage
<p>Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy feels the music on <em>Good Morning America</em> on Friday.</p>
STAGE PRESENCE

Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy feels the music on Good Morning America on Friday.

Paula Lobo/ABC/Getty
<p>Bill Murray walks on the set of <em>The Dead Don&#8217;t Die&nbsp;</em>&mdash; also starring Tilda Swinton and Adam Driver&nbsp;&mdash; on Thursday.</p>
IN CHARACTER

Bill Murray walks on the set of The Dead Don’t Die — also starring Tilda Swinton and Adam Driver — on Thursday.

The Image Direct
<p>T.I. speaks about his new show, <em>The Grand Hustle</em>, during the Viacom segment of the Summer 2018 Television Critics Association Press Tour.</p>
EVERY DAY I'M HUSTLIN'

T.I. speaks about his new show, The Grand Hustle, during the Viacom segment of the Summer 2018 Television Critics Association Press Tour.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty
<p>On Friday, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco&nbsp;attend the 70th annual Red Cross Gala.</p>
GLAM PAIR

On Friday, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the 70th annual Red Cross Gala.

VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty
<p>Shawn Mendes celebrates the relaunch of <em>Rolling Stone</em> with a performance on Thursday.</p>
GUITAR HERO

Shawn Mendes celebrates the relaunch of Rolling Stone with a performance on Thursday.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
<p>Mandy Moore is all smiles as she arrives at the Hollywood screening of <em>Darkest Minds</em> on Friday.</p>
HAPPY MANDY

Mandy Moore is all smiles as she arrives at the Hollywood screening of Darkest Minds on Friday.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
<p><em>Extra</em> host Mario Lopez rides his scooter after a leg injury, in L.A.</p>
HOT WHEELS

Extra host Mario Lopez rides his scooter after a leg injury, in L.A.

Splash News
<p>&#8230; Patrick Stewart certainly can as BFF Sir Ian McKellen plants a kiss on his cheek while the<em> X-Men</em> star&#8217;s wife, Sunny Ozell, looks on.</p>
CAN YOU FEEL THE LOVE?

… Patrick Stewart certainly can as BFF Sir Ian McKellen plants a kiss on his cheek while the X-Men star’s wife, Sunny Ozell, looks on.

Dave M. Benett/Getty
<p>Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice strike poses for the cameras following a NEXUS meeting at the UN Headquarters on Thursday.</p>
HEADING DOWN

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice strike poses for the cameras following a NEXUS meeting at the UN Headquarters on Thursday.

Europa Newswire/Shutterstock
<p><em>Dancing with the Stars</em> champ Rumer Willis catches up with pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd at dinner in L.A.</p>
RUMER HAS IT

Dancing with the Stars champ Rumer Willis catches up with pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd at dinner in L.A.

MEGA
<p>Lucy Liu is spotted filming scenes for an upcoming episode of <em>Elementary</em> on Wednesday.</p>
BLONDE AMBITION

Lucy Liu is spotted filming scenes for an upcoming episode of Elementary on Wednesday.

Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA
<p>DJ Simi Khadra and Kourtney Kardashian share an embrace at the&nbsp;White Fox Boutique Swimwear Launch in West Hollywood.</p>
HUG IT OUT

DJ Simi Khadra and Kourtney Kardashian share an embrace at the White Fox Boutique Swimwear Launch in West Hollywood.

Presley Ann/Getty
<p>Hilary Duff (and her baby bump!) struts her stuff in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
HOT MAMA

Hilary Duff (and her baby bump!) struts her stuff in L.A. on Thursday.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Rebecca Romijn and husband Jerry O&#8217;Connell are each other&#8217;s forever dates at the Hallmark Channel&#8217;s Summer TCA event on Thursday.</p>
SUMMER LOVIN'

Rebecca Romijn and husband Jerry O’Connell are each other’s forever dates at the Hallmark Channel’s Summer TCA event on Thursday.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
<p>Annie Starke, Jonathan Pryce, Glenn Close stick together at Thursday&#8217;s special screening of <em>The Wife</em> on Thursday.</p>
STAY CLOSE

Annie Starke, Jonathan Pryce, Glenn Close stick together at Thursday’s special screening of The Wife on Thursday.

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Sony Pictures Classics/Shutterstock
<p>Ginnifer Goodwin and Whitney Cummings show off their accessories at the Adina Reyter Friendship Bracelet Launch in West Hollywood on Wednesday.</p>
GOOD POINT

Ginnifer Goodwin and Whitney Cummings show off their accessories at the Adina Reyter Friendship Bracelet Launch in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Dua Lipa makes quite the colorful statement with her bodysuit in N.Y.C.</p>
RAINBOW BRIGHT

Dua Lipa makes quite the colorful statement with her bodysuit in N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p><em>Property Brothers</em> co-stars and twin siblings Drew and Jonathan Scott discuss their hit HGTV show and their careers at a Summer TCA panel.</p>
TWINNING MOMENT

Property Brothers co-stars and twin siblings Drew and Jonathan Scott discuss their hit HGTV show and their careers at a Summer TCA panel.

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>Hillary Clinton takes a group pic with the cast of Broadway&#8217;s &#8220;Hello, Dolly!&#8221;&nbsp;&mdash; including Bette Midler&nbsp;&mdash; backstage on Thursday.</p>
'HELLO,' HILLARY!

Hillary Clinton takes a group pic with the cast of Broadway’s “Hello, Dolly!” — including Bette Midler — backstage on Thursday.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
<p><em>Fuller House</em> co-stars Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure put their onscreen family first in this sweet snapshot.</p>
WE ARE FAMILY

Fuller House co-stars Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure put their onscreen family first in this sweet snapshot.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Justin Bieber and fianc&eacute;e Hailey Baldwin are one lovey-dovey couple while out in N.Y.C.</p>
YOUNG AND IN LOVE

Justin Bieber and fiancée Hailey Baldwin are one lovey-dovey couple while out in N.Y.C.

Splash News
<p>Reese Witherspoon shares her latest read, <em>Still Lives</em>, while out with a friend in L.A. on Thursday.</p>
WHAT ARE YOU READING?

Reese Witherspoon shares her latest read, Still Lives, while out with a friend in L.A. on Thursday.

Shutterstock
<p>Smize like the world is watching! Adriana Lima shoots for Puma in New York City.&nbsp;</p>
SPORTY SUPERMODEL

Smize like the world is watching! Adriana Lima shoots for Puma in New York City. 

Christopher Peterson/Splash News ONline
<p>Solange Knowles makes her way through LAX Airport on Thursday.</p>
FLYING HIGH

Solange Knowles makes her way through LAX Airport on Thursday.

GC Images
<p>A smiling Yara Shahidi is spotted at work on an N.Y.C. photo shoot.&nbsp;</p>
RADIANT WAYS 

A smiling Yara Shahidi is spotted at work on an N.Y.C. photo shoot. 

Splash News Online
<p>Alice Eve celebrates the opening of&nbsp;Jonathan Simkhai&#8217;s west coast flagship store in L.A. on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
FASHION FIRST

Alice Eve celebrates the opening of Jonathan Simkhai’s west coast flagship store in L.A. on Thursday. 

Marc Patrick/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>Penn Badgley discusses his return to TV, on Lifetime&#8217;s <em>You</em>, during the Summer TCA tour on Thursday in L.A.</p>
IT HAD TO BE YOU

Penn Badgley discusses his return to TV, on Lifetime’s You, during the Summer TCA tour on Thursday in L.A.

Jesse Grant/Getty
<p>Lauren Cohan arrives at the <i>Good Morning America</i> studios in New York City on Thursday.&nbsp;</p>
WALKING THE WALK 

Lauren Cohan arrives at the Good Morning America studios in New York City on Thursday. 

REX/Shutterstock
<p><em>Orange Is the New Black</em>&#8216;s Taylor Schilling, Dascha Polanco and Kate Mulgrew celebrate after Polanco throws the first ceremonial pitch during a Chicago Cubs game.</p>
HOORAY!

Orange Is the New Black‘s Taylor Schilling, Dascha Polanco and Kate Mulgrew celebrate after Polanco throws the first ceremonial pitch during a Chicago Cubs game.

Courtesy
<p>Pregnant Kate Upton, who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Verlander, grabs a bite to eat in West Hollywood.&nbsp;</p>
BUMPIN' ON

Pregnant Kate Upton, who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Verlander, grabs a bite to eat in West Hollywood. 

BACKGRID
<p><em>Glow</em> star Betty Gilpin attends a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversation event for her Netflix show on Wednesday.</p>
ALWAYS GLOWING

Glow star Betty Gilpin attends a SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversation event for her Netflix show on Wednesday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Avril Lavigne and boyfriend Phillip Sarofim walk hand-in-hand while leaving Madeo restaurant in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.</p>
HAND TO HOLD

Avril Lavigne and boyfriend Phillip Sarofim walk hand-in-hand while leaving Madeo restaurant in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Mega
<p>John Oliver gets playful while attending a TV panel for HBO&#8217;s <em>Last Week Tonight</em> on Wednesday.</p>
SIGN LANGUAGE

John Oliver gets playful while attending a TV panel for HBO’s Last Week Tonight on Wednesday.

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock
<p>John Cho stops by SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
WHY SO SIRIUS?

John Cho stops by SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Manny Carabel/Getty
<p>Olympian fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad heads to the BUILD Brunch on Wednesday.</p>
LADIES WHO BRUNCH

Olympian fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad heads to the BUILD Brunch on Wednesday.

Michael Loccisano/Getty
<p>In her off-duty look, Charlize Theron is spotted at LAX Airport on Wednesday.</p>
TAKING FLIGHT

In her off-duty look, Charlize Theron is spotted at LAX Airport on Wednesday.

REX/Shutterstock
<p>Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis are picture-perfect at the L.A. premiere of<em> The Spy Who Dumped Me</em> on Wednesday.</p>
CHEEK TO CHEEK

Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis are picture-perfect at the L.A. premiere of The Spy Who Dumped Me on Wednesday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty
<p>Jeff Goldblum speaks at National Geographic&#8217;s TCA Summer Press Tour event in Los Angeles on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
NATIONAL TREASURE 

Jeff Goldblum speaks at National Geographic’s TCA Summer Press Tour event in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>On Wednesday, Henry Cavill chats with a fan outside of the L.A. <i>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</i>&nbsp;studios.&nbsp;</p>
SUPER FAN

On Wednesday, Henry Cavill chats with a fan outside of the L.A. Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios. 

BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Gillian Jacobs and Brittany Snow enjoy the Jonathan Simkhai west coast flagship opening party Wednesday in Los Angeles.&nbsp;</p>
BEST COAST 

Gillian Jacobs and Brittany Snow enjoy the Jonathan Simkhai west coast flagship opening party Wednesday in Los Angeles. 

Marc Patrick/BFA/Shutterstock
<p>On Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Diane Lane joins Oceana in encouraging members of Congress to pass the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act.&nbsp;</p>
SHARK TALK 

On Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Diane Lane joins Oceana in encouraging members of Congress to pass the Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act. 

Shannon Finney/Getty
<p>Amy Poehler and host Seth Meyers perform a sketch on Wednesday&#8217;s <i>Late Night</i>.&nbsp;</p>
ANCHORED DOWN 

Amy Poehler and host Seth Meyers perform a sketch on Wednesday’s Late Night

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty
<p>An ageless Sharon Stone arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of <i>The Spy Who Dumped Me</i>.</p>
AT PEACE 

An ageless Sharon Stone arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Spy Who Dumped Me.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
<p>Taylor Schilling, Kate Mulgrew and Dascha Polanco hang at Refinery29&#8217;s 29Rooms event in Chicago.&nbsp;</p>
MAKING ROOM 

Taylor Schilling, Kate Mulgrew and Dascha Polanco hang at Refinery29’s 29Rooms event in Chicago. 

Jeff Schear/Getty
<p>Alanna Arrington, Winnie Harlow and Ansel Elgort pose at the launch of Polo Red Rush in New York City on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
COOL KIDS

Alanna Arrington, Winnie Harlow and Ansel Elgort pose at the launch of Polo Red Rush in New York City on Wednesday. 

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Jourdan Dunn leaves a Thursday Glacau water event in London.&nbsp;</p>
HYDRATION STATION 

Jourdan Dunn leaves a Thursday Glacau water event in London. 

Neil Mockford/GC Images
<p>Kelly Rowland and Taraji P. Henson cozy up at Refinery29&#8217;s 29Rooms: Turn it Into Art in Chicago.&nbsp;</p>
PEAS IN A POD 

Kelly Rowland and Taraji P. Henson cozy up at Refinery29’s 29Rooms: Turn it Into Art in Chicago. 

Robin Marchant/Getty
<p>2 Chainz puts down his Courvoisier Cognac cocktail to lyrically impress at the Uninterrupted Post-Show Experience at The Highlight Room in Hollywood.</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
HE'S DIFFERENT

2 Chainz puts down his Courvoisier Cognac cocktail to lyrically impress at the Uninterrupted Post-Show Experience at The Highlight Room in Hollywood.

 

Jerritt Clark
<p>Jennifer Garner speaks onstage at the HBO Summer TCA event, where she opened up about <em>Camping</em>, on Wednesday.</p>
IT'S SHOW TIME

Jennifer Garner speaks onstage at the HBO Summer TCA event, where she opened up about Camping, on Wednesday.

FilmMagic
<p>Ireland Baldwin and cousin Alaia step out in N.Y.C. as their moves are documented by a videographer on Wednesday.</p>
GIRLS ON FILM

Ireland Baldwin and cousin Alaia step out in N.Y.C. as their moves are documented by a videographer on Wednesday.

Splash News Online
<p>Supermodel Elle Macpherson looks stunning in an all-white ensemble on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
WHITE OUT

Supermodel Elle Macpherson looks stunning in an all-white ensemble on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

GC Images
<p><em>Dancing with the Stars</em> pro Cheryl Burke stops by <em>Extra</em> on Wednesday.</p>
STRIKE A POSE

Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke stops by Extra on Wednesday.

Noel Vasquez/Getty
<p>Amy Adams discusses her upcoming show, <em>Sharp Objects</em>, at the HBO Summer TCA event on Wednesday.</p>
LOOKING SHARP

Amy Adams discusses her upcoming show, Sharp Objects, at the HBO Summer TCA event on Wednesday.

FilmMagic
<p>Adrien Brody and friend&nbsp;Natasha Poly soak up the sun after leaving Club 55 in Saint Tropez.</p>
COOL FOR THE SUMMER

Adrien Brody and friend Natasha Poly soak up the sun after leaving Club 55 in Saint Tropez.

Splash News Online
<p>Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin go all out for their workout session at Dogpound Gym on Tuesday.</p>
MAJOR GAINS

Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin go all out for their workout session at Dogpound Gym on Tuesday.

MEGA
<p>Hayley Atwell stops by the SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday.</p>
ON AIR

Hayley Atwell stops by the SiriusXM Studios on Tuesday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>A cheesin&#8217; Dylan Sprouse attends&nbsp;a Sony Pictures Classics &amp; Cinema Society screening of <em>Puzzle</em> at The Roxy Cinema.</p>
SMILING SPROUSE

A cheesin’ Dylan Sprouse attends a Sony Pictures Classics & Cinema Society screening of Puzzle at The Roxy Cinema.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock
<p>Camila Cabello celebrates the launch of L&#8217;Oreal Paris&#8217; Havana makeup collection on Tuesday.</p>
FINALLY REFRESHED

Camila Cabello celebrates the launch of L’Oreal Paris’ Havana makeup collection on Tuesday.

Emma McIntyre/Getty
<p>Bae watch! Hugh Jackman (and his fit physique!) exits the ocean at Bondi Beach after a morning swim in Sydney, Australia.</p>
LIFE'S A BEACH

Bae watch! Hugh Jackman (and his fit physique!) exits the ocean at Bondi Beach after a morning swim in Sydney, Australia.

Splash News
<p>Bradley Whitford makes a sweet new friend at the National Geographic TCA Party in L.A. on Tuesday.</p>
FLUFFY FRIEND

Bradley Whitford makes a sweet new friend at the National Geographic TCA Party in L.A. on Tuesday.

Frank Micelotta/National Geographic/PictureGroup/Shutterstock
<p>Brad Pitt gets playful in between takes for his latest film<em>, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood</em>, in L.A.</p>
ACTING OUT

Brad Pitt gets playful in between takes for his latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in L.A.

DUNKIND/BACKGRID
<p>Angela Bassett commands the room while making her way to<em> The Late Late Show</em> on Tuesday.</p>
ALL EYES ON YOU

Angela Bassett commands the room while making her way to The Late Late Show on Tuesday.

Terence Patrick/CBS
<p>A day with the mothers-in-law! Joe Jonas and fianc&eacute;e Sophie Turner take their moms out to lunch in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
MOMS' THE WORD

A day with the mothers-in-law! Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner take their moms out to lunch in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

MEGA
<p>On Tuesday, Tina Fey and husband Jeff Richmond visit Lauren Ambrose and Harry Hadden-Paton backstage at &#8220;My Fair Lady.&#8221;</p>
THAT'S FAIR

On Tuesday, Tina Fey and husband Jeff Richmond visit Lauren Ambrose and Harry Hadden-Paton backstage at “My Fair Lady.”

Adam Nemser/Startraks
