Star Tracks - Friday, August 29, 2008
SCENT OF A WOMAN
A bright white Victoria Beckham arrives in style for the launch of her new fragrance, Signature, at Manchester's Harvey Nichols store on Friday.
LITTLE LADY
Michelle Williams gets a hold of 2-year-old daughter Matilda, who sports a side-slung handbag just like Mommy while out Thursday in New York City.
AMERICAN GIRL
Joining the 76,000 others in Denver's Mile High Stadium, Fergie waves the American flag Thursday as she awaits Barack Obama's speech to accept the Democratic party nomination for president.
LIP LOCK
Justin Timberlake and girlfriend Jessica Biel take a break from shopping to sneak a kiss Thursday outside L.A. furniture store Bisazza.
ALL THAT GLITTERS
Dancing with the Stars pro Julianne Hough kicks up her heels in excitement Wednesday, still energized (and accessorized) after a photo shoot for the show's seventh season, at the Smashbox Studios in Hollywood.
MOUSE FOR SALE
Heidi Klum picks up a special treat – a Mickey Mouse balloon! – for son Henry (who turns 3 on Sept. 12) after shopping Thursday at gourmet store Bristol Farms in Los Angeles. The Project Runway star will glam up to co-host the Emmys with her fellow nominees on Sept. 21.
DANCE FEVER
Fresh from a performance at Berlin's Olympic Stadium, Madonna takes comfort to a whole new level, wrapping herself in a soft "Dancing Queen" bathrobe as she passes through security at the Schoenefeld Airport on Thursday.
GOING GLOBAL
Avon global ambassador Reese Witherspoon (in Sari Gueron) livens up the festivities Thursday, celebrating the cosmetic company's first global fund-raising product, the Women's Empowerment Bracelet, during an event in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
A LEG UP
If you've got it, flaunt it! Blake Lively shows off her great legs outside the Ed Sullivan Theater, where she taped a segment for The Late Show with David Letterman Thursday in New York City. The actress and the rest of the Gossip Girl crew return to the CW with the show's season premiere Sept. 1.
MEDICAL MIRACLE
Take one and call her in the morning! Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres stops by the set of NBC's ER Tuesday to dispense a few homemade remedies while on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, Calif.
PARTY LINE
Joining the parade of stars in Denver for the Democratic National Convention, Rosario Dawson and Jessica Alba have a blast getting political at the Voto Latino party Wednesday. Dawson co-founded the organization, whose mission is to encourage voter registration in the Latino community.
HUMAN SHIELD
It's a dangerous job! Will Arnett throws caution into the wind and hurls himself in front of a car Wednesday while filming NBC's hit show, 30 Rock, on location in New York City.
FUNNY LADIES
It's all downhill for Selma Blair – working a seriously sculpted hairdo – and Molly Shannon, in character while filming a scene Wednesday for their wacky new NBC sitcom Kath amp Kim in Burbank, Calif. Blair plays whiny Kim, who moves back home with her hairstylist mom Kath after separating from her husband in the show (premiering Oct. 9) based on a popular Australian comedy.
FILM FORUM
In town to debut her new movie The Burning Plain at the Venice Film Festival, Charlize Theron (in Gucci) makes a royal arrival Thursday at a party to celebrate a new documentary, Valentino: The Last Emperor, at Venice's Guggenheim Museum.