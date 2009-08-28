Star Tracks: Friday, August 28, 2009
DANCE FEVER
Could she be prepping for her ballroom debut? Kelly Osbourne, who will join the ninth season of the hit reality show Dancing with the Stars, keeps her spirits up while running errands in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
TOPPED OFF
Continuing her stylish streak, Rihanna caps off her summery look with a pin-covered hat while stepping out in Long Island, N.Y., on Wednesday.
BELLE OF THE BALL
Taylor Swift ditches her guitar and rocker duds for a grand ball gown – one of several costume changes – during her concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday.
PREGNANT PAUSE
Decisions, decisions! Kim Kardashian and expectant big sis Kourtney carefully ponder some plush pals Thursday during a shopping trip to Bel-Bambini in Los Angeles. Kourtney and boyfriend Scott Disick are expecting their first child in December.
SHOW TUNES
After wrapping up three concerts at Madison Square Garden, Britney Spears continues to make the most of her Big Apple adventures, checking out another Broadway show, Shrek the Musical, with son Jayden James, 2 ½, on Thursday night.
VIEW FINDER
Do you see what I see? Ben Affleck takes in the view from the set of his latest film, The Town, which continues to shoot in Boston on Thursday. Affleck directs and stars in the crime drama, which also features Gossip Girl's Blake Lively.
LADIES' NIGHT
Lindsay Price and Jenna Dewan join forces to take in a performance of The Moskova Affair by circus theater troupe the Vau de Vire Society presented by Stolichnaya Vodka in Los Angeles Thursday night.
OPEN WIDE!
Check out those pearly whites! Jennie Garth gets kids brushing during the Trident-sponsored Smiles Across America launch event in Los Angeles on Thursday. The actress was on hand help raise awareness for proper dental care for children.
THE WILLIAMS SISTERS
There's another Williams sister in town! Serena Williams poses with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York on Thursday. The tennis star, who is in town for the U.S. Open, recently gave PEOPLE a sneak peek of her memoir, On the Line.
BACK IN ACTION
Matt Damon gets to work on the set of his new film, The Adjustment Bureau, in New York's West Village on Thursday. In the sci-fi romance, Damon plays a congressman who falls for a ballerina, played by Emily Blunt.
POLKA-DOT SPICE
Look at those abs! Geri "Ginger Spice" Halliwell sports a polka-dot bikini while taking in the scenic Saint-Tropez coastline with beau Henry Beckwith on Thursday.
LUNCH BREAK
Whitney Port is sitting pretty while grabbing lunch at West Village eatery Sant Ambroeus in N.Y.C. on Thursday. The MTV reality star will be back with new episodes of her show The City on Sept. 29.
REEL 'EM IN
Nothing fishy here: It's just another day at work for Ashton Kutcher and costar George Lopez, who make a pastel-coordinated duo while shooting their romantic comedy, Valentine's Day, Thursday in Venice, Calif.
SHE'S ELECTRIC!
Kirsten Dunst turns heads in her neon getup while reportedly filming a music video with director McG in Tokyo's Electric Town on Thursday.
COMEDY GOLD
Donald Trump shows his appetite for comedy as he offers a made-up bid to acquire the phony Oreo Double Stuf Racing League during a promotional stunt Thursday at Trump Tower in New York. The business mogul has already appeared in a funny television commercial for Golden Double Stuf Oreos.