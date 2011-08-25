Star Tracks: Friday, August 26, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

LIPSTICK SERVICE

Madonna shoots a sultry glance as she steps out with beau Brahim Zaibat for a date night in the South of France.

BOY ON THE SIDE

Jessica Simpson keeps fiancé Eric Johnson close while enjoying a couple's retreat in Mexico on Thursday.

TWO FOR THE ROAD

The Amazing Spider-Man costars Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone – who happens to be the object of funnyman Jim Carrey's affections – make a coordinated exit after sharing a meal Thursday in Malibu.

THAT'S ENTERTAINMENT!

Salma Hayek's 3-year-old daughter Valentina shows off her playful side while making her way through LAX with mom on Thursday.

RYDER TIME

Kate Hudson leaves baby Bingham at home Friday to spend quality time in London with 7-year-old son Ryder.

VARSITY BLUES

She's got spirit, yes she does! Kendall Jenner taps into her inner-cheerleader to promote Varsity's National School Spirit Day Thursday at The Grove in L.A.

HER DAILY BREAD

Pippa Middleton steps out in London for a coffee run – and a delicious bakery treat! – at Le Pain Quotidien on Friday.

MAXI-MUM EXPOSURE

Kendra Wilkinson glows in a turquoise and green maxidress while out shopping with her two Hanks (not pictured) in Malibu on Thursday.

DARK NIGHT

Nicole Richie and hubby Joel Madden keep it chic during a Band of Outsiders and Net-a-Porter bash Wednesday at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

SMOOTH CRIMINAL

A brawny – and Taylor Lautner touches down at LAX on Thursday.

STANDING TALL

After making a bright statement earlier in the week, Gwen Stefani rocks sky-high heels and all-gray ensemble for a trip to a Hollywood recording studio Thursday.

SEXY STRUT

Hilary Swank shows off her enviable bikini bod Thursday while strolling hand-in-hand with beau John Campisi during the couple's Hawaiian vacation in Kauai.

BODY WATCH

Call it bikini backlash! Rihanna, who heated up Barbados in a string of skimpy suits last week, keeps it covered up Thursday for a snorkeling trip in Portofino, Italy.

HOLA, MUNDO

Joe Jonas gives fans a five-finger salute while attending the 2011 MTV World Stage in Mexico City on Thursday.

WHEEL LOVE

Tobey Maguire keeps costar – and BFF! – Leonardo DiCaprio in chic company while filming The Great Gatsby in Sydney on Thursday.

By People Staff