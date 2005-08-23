Star Tracks - Friday, August 26, 2005
BUMP FOR JOY
Rebecca Romijn gets a grip on Heidi Klum's ample bump at a soiree at designer Michael Kors's Beverly Hills boutique on Thursday. The supermodel, who's nine months pregnant, is counting down the days until the birth of her child with musician husband Seal. The new baby will join Klum's daughter Leni, who's 1.
SHOP GIRL
The key to Lindsay Lohan's smile? Shopping with a friend in Malibu on Tuesday. The actress will head to Miami this weekend for the MTV Video Music Awards (she's a presenter and her song "Rumors" is nominated for best pop video).
LAST LICKS
Mary-Kate (left) and Ashley Olsen fuel up at a Brentwood coffee shop on Wednesday morning before heading out to start their day. The sisters will be parting ways shortly – Ashley is heading back East to start her sophomore year at NYU, while M-K will stay in California to complete an independent study program.
REST STOP
Britney Spears makes one of her trademark bathroom breaks at a Koo Koo Roo chicken restaurant in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Earlier that day, the pregnant singer and little sister Jamie Lynn treated themselves to a manicure (Jamie Lynn) and a pedicure (Britney).
YARD WORK
Gwyneth Paltrow and Ellen DeGeneres look splendid in the grass on Tuesday while taping a segment for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. At one point, DeGeneres rode a lawnmower; later, Paltrow, who guested on the show last year, took a turn at pushing the host on a tree swing.
PLAYING WITH FIRE
Andre Agassi (left) and Andy Roddick keep their eye on the flame as Aquavit chef Marcus Samuelsson fires up the stove at the Taste of Tennis party at the W Hotel in New York City on Thursday. The kickoff event for the U.S. Open, which starts Monday, featured top chefs preparing food with tennis stars. Proceeds went to homeless charity City Harvest.
BEST FOOT FORWARD
Jennifer Aniston and constant canine companion Norman leave their Chicago hotel for the set of her new film, The Break Up, recently. The actress's real life breakup – with husband Brad Pitt – will be history when their divorce becomes final Oct. 1.
THAT'S A WRAP
Looking suitably British in a tartan scarf, Jessica Simpson heads out for dinner after Tuesday's Dukes of Hazzard premiere in London. Of the hundreds of fans who turned out for the event, Simpson told PEOPLE, "I've been secluded, doing my stuff in America for a while. I didn't know the range I had."
FARMER KATE
A decidedly un-glamorous Kate Winslet shoots a scene for her new movie, Little Children, on location in Staten Island, N.Y., on Wednesday. The dark comedy, based on the best-selling novel by Tom Perrotta, also stars Jennifer Connelly.
WHAT A HEEL
Zach Braff looks fetching with a canine costar on the New York City set of his movie Fast Track earlier this month. Braff – who plays Amanda Peet's husband in the film – got a visit from another cutie that day: girlfriend Mandy Moore.
SHINY HAPPY PEOPLE
Singer Pink shows off her new rock at a recent club opening in Los Angeles with her fiancé, motocross racer Carey Hart. The couple, who got engaged when Pink popped the question at a California racetrack in June, plan to wed early next year.