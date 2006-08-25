Star Tracks - Friday, August 25, 2006
WAR OF THE WORDS
With fiancée Katie Holmes by his side in Santa Monica on Thursday, Tom Cruise shows he's still a team player despite his split with Paramount Pictures. While Cruise's camp fired back in the latest round of the breakup heard around the world, the couple offered smiles as they made a shady exit.
A FINE LINE
In one of their first nights out after the birth of 2-month-old daughter Shiloh, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt make a single-file exit from Pitt's Ocean's Thirteen pal Scott Caan's birthday party and art show at Los Angeles's Kingsbury Gallery. Jolie's estranged father Jon Voight was also there, but reportedly didn't cross paths with the couple. Other stars at the bash included George Clooney, Matt Damon and Bruce Willis.
SOUTHERN STYLE
Britney Spears proudly displays her country roots after lunch at West Hollywood restaurant Chin Chin on Thursday.
A DAUGHTER DARKLY
A newly brunette Cameron Diaz makes a stop Thursday in Los Angeles – where she reportedly introduced her parents to her new dark do. (What do you think of her look? Talk about it in our blog!)
SOHO SHOW-OFF
Maggie Gyllenhaal flaunts her purchases – and that pregnant glow – after a short SoHo shopping trip Thursday in New York City.
CHARMING REUNION
It's one relationship that didn't sour for The Breaking Up star: Shannen Doherty makes it a day at the park Thursday with her former Charmed costar Holly Marie Combs and Combs's 2-year-old son Finley in Malibu.
ON THE MIC
Jessica Simpson sticks to the script Thursday at XM Satellite Radio's Washington, D.C., studios as she promotes her upcoming album, A Public Affair.
FLOWER POWER
Paging Carol Brady: Nicole Richie turns back the clock Wednesday, donning a psychedelic frock for a dinner date with new constant pal Brody Jenner at Los Angeles restaurant Mr. Chow.
DOG-MESTIC DUTIES
Mischa Barton and her very special guy Cisco Adler (the writing's on the tee!) continue their pet duties in Malibu on Wednesday. The couple dropped off Barton's mixed-breed pooch Charlie at Pet Headquarters, then headed next door to grab a bite at Marmalade Café.
FRAT-TASTIC PARTY
But do they hacky sack? Matthew McConaughey makes it a night with buddies Lance Armstrong and Sharif Malnik (center), who owns Miami Beach hot spot the Forge, at designer Nicole Miller's fashion show.
SHEERLY STUNNING
Heather Locklear slinks into the sunshine in a sheer gold skirt after stopping by Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills Monday with friends.
HAND LOCKED
Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts look smitten – and sunburned – as they head to a movie Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
TASTE BUDS
Chef Mario Batali has a meat and greet with Andy Roddick and Andre Agassi – who could face off in the U.S. Open, beginning Aug. 28 – at the seventh annual DACOR Taste of Tennis culinary charity event. The tournament will be two-time Open winner Agassi's last; he announced his retirement earlier this year.
MAKING A RACQUET
Earlier, tennis ace Roddick gets in the swing of things during an appearance on the cable morning show Fox amp Friends on Tuesday.
IN THE GAME
Elizabeth Banks makes a team with costar Mark Wahlberg on Wednesday at the New York premiere of their film, Invincible. Wahlberg's role is that of real-life everyman Vince Papale, a Philadelphia Eagles fan who tried out for the team on a whim and became a winner.