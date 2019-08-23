Keith Urban & Miranda Lambert Have a Moment In Nashville, Plus Taylor Swift, Queen Latifah & More

 

By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
August 23, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 72

Country Crooners

John Shearer/Getty

Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert share the mic during their performance at the 13th annual ACM Honors on Wednesday at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

2 of 72

Dawson's Disco

Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty

James Van Der Beek and new costars Karamo Brown, Ray Lewis and Lamar Odom get the crowd going during the live reveal of the 2019 cast of Dancing with the Stars on Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning America.

3 of 72

Perfect Pair

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom heat up the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of Carnival Row at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday in Hollywood.

4 of 72

Market Morning

SplashNews.com

Queen Latifah laughs while chatting on the phone during a grocery run to Bristol Farms in L.A. on Thursday.

5 of 72

La Vie en Rose

SplashNews.com

Jim Parsons loads up with gift boxes and bouquets of red roses on the set of the upcoming Netflix movie, Boys in the Band, in N.Y.C. on Thursday. 

6 of 72

Blazer Blues

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

John Travolta arrives at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations with The Fanatic on Wednesday at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening room in L.A.

7 of 72

Morning Person

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Taylor Swift kick-starts her day with a performance on Good Morning America at Central Park’s Summer Stage on Thursday in N.Y.C.

8 of 72

Rain or Shine

Jackson Lee/SplashNews.com

Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron gets caught in the rain as he’s seen leaving new flame Gigi Hadid’s apartment in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

9 of 72

Press in Plaid

Roy Rochlin/Getty

Maya Hawke makes a guest appearance on the Larry Flick show on Wednesday at SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.

10 of 72

Doggy Date

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Liev Schreiber walks his dog on Wednesday in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood in a comfy, casual outfit paired with sandals.

11 of 72

Flight Friend

SplashNews.com

Demi Moore touches down at London’s Heathrow Airport with a cozy stuffed animal on Thursday.

12 of 72

Happy on Holiday

Faith Moran/GC Images

Hugh Jackman goes for a walk around Cottesloe Beach on Thursday in Perth, Australia.

13 of 72

Play Ball

David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock

Ric Flair takes the field to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the Detroit Tigers play the Houston Astros in Houston on Wednesday.

14 of 72

Cute & Cuddly

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Joey King poses with a cute pup at the For Your Consideration screening of Hulu’s The Act on Wednesday at Paramount Studios in Hollywood.

15 of 72

California Casual

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ariel Winter steps out in L.A. on Wednesday wearing a top knot, cropped tee and jeans.

16 of 72

Battle Star

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Megan Fox is at the ready on Wednesday at a press conference for Battle of Jangsari in Seoul, South Korea. 

17 of 72

Brotherly Love

Splash News Online

Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott attend a press conference at Credicard Hall in São Paulo, Brazil, on Wednesday while in South America for a series of press events.

18 of 72

Shall We Dance?

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Newly minted Dancing with the Stars contestant Christie Brinkley stops outside of Good Morning America in New York City on Wednesday after the announcement of the upcoming DWTS cast. 

19 of 72

Hands Free

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford take a walk through N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

20 of 72

'Happy' Face

Dave Benett/Getty

Kate Hudson visits Selfridges in London on Wednesday to launch Happy x Nature in Europe for the first time.

21 of 72

Girl with Curls

Andie MacDowell pops by SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

22 of 72

Going Green

SplashNews.com

Kourtney Kardashian fuels up with a green juice while out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

23 of 72

'Spot' the Difference

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Mandy Moore and Isla Fisher twin in adorable polka-dot looks at a Rothy’s Conscious Cocktails event on Tuesday in L.A.

24 of 72

Cracking Up on the Carpet

Kevin Winter/Getty

Gerard Butler and Jada Pinkett Smith share laughs at the L.A. premiere of Angel Has Fallen on Tuesday at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California.

25 of 72

Serving Looks

Vikram Valluri/BFA.com

Serena Williams strikes a pose at Nike Presents Queens of the Future: Tennis Experience on Tuesday in New York City.

26 of 72

Tea Time

Joey Andrew

Sarah Michelle Gellar earns major mom points during a trip to the American Girl store in L.A. with her daughter Charlotte and a pal on Tuesday.

27 of 72

'Horsing' Around

Andrew Toth/Getty

Creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg and his co-executive producer Will Arnett goof around at Netflix’s Bojack Horseman screening and reception at Netflix Home Theatre on Tuesday in L.A.

28 of 72

Sucker Punch

Theo Wargo/Getty

The Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe and Kevin — perform on stage during an exclusive concert for Pandora + SiriusXM at New York City’s iconic Webster Hall on Tuesday night.

29 of 72

Caught on Film

SplashNews.com

Rachel Brosnahan is seen in full character on the set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

30 of 72

Star of the Show

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Meat Loaf takes the stage as a special guest during his visit to the musical Bat Out of Hell, inspired by his album of the same name, on Broadway in New York City on Tuesday.

31 of 72

Colorful Costars

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Anna Chlumsky join forces at the HBO For Your Consideration for Veep screening on Tuesday at the Landmark Theater in L.A.

32 of 72

Bust a Move

Paras Griffin/Getty

Janelle Monáe breaks it down on the dance floor at Jidenna’s 85 to Africa album listening party at The Basement on Tuesday in Atlanta. 

33 of 72

Bright Lights

Ethan Miller/Getty

Kacey Musgraves kicks off the opening night of the second leg of her Oh, What a World: Tour II on Tuesday at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

34 of 72

Eating Good

Frazer Harrison/Getty

America’s Got Talent‘s Howie Mandel takes a bite out of his own face (in cake form) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday.

35 of 72

Power Players

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Snoop Dogg and Curtis “50” Cent Jackson perform at the STARZ Madison Square Garden Power season 6 premiere concert and party in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

36 of 72

Beauty in Black

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Kirsten Dunst arrives at the first look screening of Showtime’s Becoming a God in Central Florida on Tuesday at The London Hotel in West Hollywood, California.

37 of 72

Merch Man

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Justin Bieber rocks a sweatshirt from his line, Drew House, as he gets into a car on Tuesday in L.A.

38 of 72

Walk the Walk

Splash News Online

Newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are in step on Tuesday as they go for a walk in N.Y.C.

39 of 72

At the Red-y

Splash News Online

A smiling Anna Faris greets photographers in New York City on Tuesday.

40 of 72

Better Together

John Lamparski/Getty

Akon and Omari Hardwick pause for a photo during a visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

41 of 72

Big Winner

Dave Benett/Getty

Raindance 2019 Icon Award winner Olivia Colman gives her acceptance speech at the Raindance Film Festival’s Special Soiree at The May Fair Hotel in London on Tuesday night.

42 of 72

Dream Team

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Nicole Richie, Zooey Deschanel, Norah Weinstein and Sophia Rossi celebrate the donation of 1 million backpacks from Baby2Baby, Kawhi Leonard and the L.A. Clippers to students across Los Angeles at 107th Street Elementary in L.A. on Tuesday.

43 of 72

Date Night

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester attend the L.A. screening of Fox Searchlight’s Ready or Not on Monday at the ArcLight in Culver City, California.

44 of 72

Fashion Flashback

Rachel Luna/Getty

Costars and longtime BFFs Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth pose together at the Beverly Hills, 90210 Costume Exhibit Event on Monday in Los Angeles. 

45 of 72

Window Shopping

Dominik Bindl/Getty

Omari Hardwick flashes a peace sign outside the Saks Fifth Avenue window display in celebration of Power’s final season on Monday in N.Y.C. 

46 of 72

Fresh Faced

MEGA

Sophie Turner steps out makeup-free after shopping in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Monday. 

47 of 72

Radio Rush