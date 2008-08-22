Star Tracks - Friday, August 22, 2008

THE HOT SEAT

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling get cozy – kissing and feeding each other – over breakfast Thursday in Toronto. And the former couple stuck close the night before, when they shared dinner with friends at Grace restaurant in the Canadian city.

PICTURE PERFECT

Seal turns the lens on himself – and wife Heidi Klum – during a

sweet photo opportunity Thursday in Paris.

CAPTIVE AUDIENCE

Beyoncé lends her support to sister Solange and former Destiny's Child bandmate Michelle Williams on Thursday in New York. The singer headed to City Hall Park to watch the ladies perform as part of J amp R's MusicFest 2008.

FASHION FORWARD?

Rihanna, who will perform at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, takes a bold step Thursday, pairing her knee-high Balenciaga gladiator sandals with an equally eye-popping Matthew Williamson top while shopping along L.A.'s Melrose Avenue.

CURVE BALL

Snoop Dogg lets 'em have it – tossing out the ceremonial first pitch

Thursday at L.A.'s Dodger Stadium, where the

home team had a good night, beating the Colorado Rockies 3-1.

POP STAR

Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick is the soda pop king as he hosts a launch party for Coca-Cola's new aluminum bottles

Thursday at New York's Soho Grand. At the event, the TV bad boy revealed another new passion, telling PEOPLE:

"I've been writing a lot of poetry recently."

'IMAGEN' THAT

Selena Gomez makes a chic turn in her blue, Grecian dress at the 23rd Annual

Imagen Awards – celebrating excellence in Latino entertainment – on Thursday at the Beverly Hills Hilton. The Wizards of Waverly

Place star was nominated for best TV actress.

HOT & COLD

Never mind the heat: Ashley Olsen counter-balances her long black coat with an ice-cold beverage while running errands in New York City on a warm Thursday.

HIGH SCHOOL REUNION

John Mayer reunites with his former classmate, tennis star James Blake, on Thursday at the Men's Vogue-hosted event for the Thomas Blake Cancer Research fund, a charity in honor of the Olympian's late father. Gushing about his pal, Blake said of Mayer: "He's such an incredible musician. We're just so happy to see each other's careers grow."

QUICK STEP

Days after ex John Mayer spoke publicly about their breakup in New York City, Jennifer Aniston is spotted in the Big Apple as she heads to upscale jeweler Fred Leighton before stopping by The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Wednesday.

UNDER THE HOOD

Who's a shopaholic? Dad-to-be Pete Wentz takes cover during an expedition Thursday to clothing store Maxfield in West Hollywood before ducking into a Costume National boutique to do some more shopping.

JUST FOR LUCK

Jason Statham hopes his Death Race costar Tyrese Gibson can bring him a little luck Tuesday during an appearance on MTV's TRL alongside their leading lady, actress Natalie Martinez, in New York City. The action-adventure flick opens Aug. 22.

GO CART

On a break from filming her comedy Stay Cool, Hilary Duff does a supermarket sweep Wednesday, picking up groceries from Trader Joe's in Toluca Lake, Calif.

ANNIVERSARY PARTY

It's a big day! Terrence Howard drops by BET's 106 amp Park studio in New York City to take part in the show's 2000th episode, which aired Wednesday on the network. Up next, Howard will promote his debut solo album, Shine Through It, on Sept. 2.

CUDDLE BUDDIES

Pals Lance Bass and Christina Milian take time out from clubbing to share a hug – and a photo op! – Wednesday during a birthday party at L.A. nightclub The Abbey.

WRESTLE MANIA

Will Smith isn't getting into the ring anytime soon, but the Hancock star goes head-to-head with Mongolia's grand champion sumo wrestler Asashoryu Thursday at the Tokyo premiere of his action movie in the Far East.

