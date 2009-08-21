Star Tracks: Friday, August 21, 2009
SNOW (CONE) DAY
Lindsay Lohan beats the New York heat and treats herself to a snow cone during an afternoon outing with pals Thursday. Later that night, the stylish starlet stepped into a new role – that of guest judge on the debut episode of Project Runway's sixth season.
SHOP AROUND
With matching fringed bags in tow, Twilight star Ashley Greene and pal Vanessa Hudgens look like they've got a secret to share as they head to a mall in Vancouver, Canada, on Thursday.
STOP & SHOP
She may be taking a (momentary!) rest, but Kourtney Kardashian, who is five months pregnant, is busy getting ready for baby during a visit to the Juvenile Shop in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Thursday with boyfriend Scott Disick.
LINKED UP
LeAnn Rimes kicks back and lets Eddie Cibrian steer the course during a golf date Thursday at the Valencia Country Club in Valencia, Calif. It was the first public outing for the couple, who've been keeping their relationship private.
GAME FACE
David Beckham delights his fans with an impromptu autograph session – and that smoldering stare – after touching down at the airport in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. The footballer is in town with his team, the Los Angeles Galaxy, to take on D.C. United Saturday.
JERSEY GIRLS
Whitney Houston and 16-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina make a spirited arrival Thursday at Newark International Airport in the singer's native New Jersey. Houston, whose new album I Look to You hits stores Aug. 31, will be the first guest on [CELEBRITY_LINK's talk show" "" "" "0" ] when the new season premieres Sept. 14.
ON THE GO
Gisele Bündchen's baby bump peeks through her T-shirt during a stroll Thursday through Boston. The expectant mom (who's due in the winter) is in town to support husband Tom Brady, whose New England Patriots played the Cincinnati Bengals in a pre-season game later that night.
WHEEL FUN
Guy Ritchie sticks to a familiar (and favorite) mode of transportation – his bicycle! – during a ride around London on Thursday.
ABS-OLUTELY
Peekaboo! Drew Barrymore shows that skin is in during a stroll in New York City on Thursday. The actress has been busy filming the movie Going the Distance with ex Justin Long recently.
DINNER SPECIAL
Taylor Swift looks like a princess in regal purple while heading to dinner Thursday in London. The country darling is scheduled to perform at the U.K.'s V Festival on Aug. 22 and 23 alongside The Killers and Lily Allen.
DUTY CALLS
A windblown Sarah Jessica Parker steps out solo without her almost-2-month-old twin daughters to go on a stylish errand run Thursday in New York City's West Village neighborhood.
EXIT ONLY
Back home after wrapping her tour with No Doubt recently, an upbeat Gwen Stefani heads to her ride following an appointment Thursday in Los Angeles.
PIGGING OUT
Not one to be outdone by Lady Gaga's wacky Kermit coat, Miss Piggy sports a couture gown designed by Marc Jacobs while previewing looks from the designer’s upcoming collection at his New York City studio on Thursday.
RED ALERT
Raise your hands up, Beirut! Snoop Dogg makes a colorful splash at a news conference in Lebanon on Thursday, the same day the rapper performed in the Middle Eastern city.
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Don't hold the mayo! Billy Ray Cyrus crafts a tasty lunch at an event to launch the Hellmann's Sandwich Swap 'n' Share program to support Feeding America on Thursday in New York City. The country star is encouraging fans to create virtual sandwiches on Hellmann's Facebook page, and for every sandwich made the company will donate seven lunches to the hunger-relief organization.