Star Tracks: Friday, August 21, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

1 of 15

SNOW (CONE) DAY

Credit: Watch Out/Splash News Online

Lindsay Lohan beats the New York heat and treats herself to a snow cone during an afternoon outing with pals Thursday. Later that night, the stylish starlet stepped into a new role – that of guest judge on the debut episode of Project Runway's sixth season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

SHOP AROUND

Credit: INF

With matching fringed bags in tow, Twilight star Ashley Greene and pal Vanessa Hudgens look like they've got a secret to share as they head to a mall in Vancouver, Canada, on Thursday.

3 of 15

STOP & SHOP

Credit: Frazer Harrison/KK/WireImage

She may be taking a (momentary!) rest, but Kourtney Kardashian, who is five months pregnant, is busy getting ready for baby during a visit to the Juvenile Shop in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Thursday with boyfriend Scott Disick.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

LINKED UP

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

LeAnn Rimes kicks back and lets Eddie Cibrian steer the course during a golf date Thursday at the Valencia Country Club in Valencia, Calif. It was the first public outing for the couple, who've been keeping their relationship private.

Advertisement

5 of 15

GAME FACE

Credit: Brandon Todd/Splash New Online

David Beckham delights his fans with an impromptu autograph session – and that smoldering stare – after touching down at the airport in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. The footballer is in town with his team, the Los Angeles Galaxy, to take on D.C. United Saturday.

6 of 15

JERSEY GIRLS

Credit: INF

Whitney Houston and 16-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina make a spirited arrival Thursday at Newark International Airport in the singer's native New Jersey. Houston, whose new album I Look to You hits stores Aug. 31, will be the first guest on [CELEBRITY_LINK's talk show" "" "" "0" ] when the new season premieres Sept. 14.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

ON THE GO

Credit: INF

Gisele Bündchen's baby bump peeks through her T-shirt during a stroll Thursday through Boston. The expectant mom (who's due in the winter) is in town to support husband Tom Brady, whose New England Patriots played the Cincinnati Bengals in a pre-season game later that night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

WHEEL FUN

Credit: Almasi/Bauer-Griffin

Guy Ritchie sticks to a familiar (and favorite) mode of transportation – his bicycle! – during a ride around London on Thursday.

Advertisement

9 of 15

ABS-OLUTELY

Credit: PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online

Peekaboo! Drew Barrymore shows that skin is in during a stroll in New York City on Thursday. The actress has been busy filming the movie Going the Distance with ex Justin Long recently.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

DINNER SPECIAL

Credit: Splash News Online

Taylor Swift looks like a princess in regal purple while heading to dinner Thursday in London. The country darling is scheduled to perform at the U.K.'s V Festival on Aug. 22 and 23 alongside The Killers and Lily Allen.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

DUTY CALLS

Credit: Pacific Coast News

A windblown Sarah Jessica Parker steps out solo without her almost-2-month-old twin daughters to go on a stylish errand run Thursday in New York City's West Village neighborhood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

EXIT ONLY

Credit: Clint Brewer/Splash News Online

Back home after wrapping her tour with No Doubt recently, an upbeat Gwen Stefani heads to her ride following an appointment Thursday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

PIGGING OUT

Credit: Marion Curtis/PictureGroup

Not one to be outdone by Lady Gaga's wacky Kermit coat, Miss Piggy sports a couture gown designed by Marc Jacobs while previewing looks from the designer’s upcoming collection at his New York City studio on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

RED ALERT

Credit: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters/Landov

Raise your hands up, Beirut! Snoop Dogg makes a colorful splash at a news conference in Lebanon on Thursday, the same day the rapper performed in the Middle Eastern city.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

Don't hold the mayo! Billy Ray Cyrus crafts a tasty lunch at an event to launch the Hellmann's Sandwich Swap 'n' Share program to support Feeding America on Thursday in New York City. The country star is encouraging fans to create virtual sandwiches on Hellmann's Facebook page, and for every sandwich made the company will donate seven lunches to the hunger-relief organization.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff