Margot Robbie Brings Hollywood to Berlin, Plus Maggie Gyllenhaal, Shawn Mendes & More

Berlin Beauty
Margot Robbie signs autographs as she arrives for the German premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in Berlin on Thursday.
Cracking Wise
Maggie Gyllenhaal and The Cut’s Beauty Editor-at-Large Jane Larkworthy share a laugh on Wednesday night during a chat about vision care hosted by LensCrafters in N.Y.C.
Water Boy
Antoni Porowski totes his Icelandic Glacial water during his press tour for the newest season of Queer Eye on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Deep in Thought
Emily Ratajkowski takes her pup (not pictured) to a New York City dog park on Thursday.
Pink Lady
Julianne Moore pops in pink on Thursday while arriving at Good Morning America in N.Y.C.
Second Helping
Ashley Tisdale has a laugh on Thursday at the CBS Carol’s Second Act panel at the TCA Summer Press Tour in L.A.
Taste Test
Celebrity cook Steve Martorano shows Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez how to make his favorite dish, linguine and clams, during Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.
Forever Philly Fans
Pennsylvania native Miles Teller poses with the Phillie Phanatic at the San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies game on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
Getting Cheeky
Courtney B. Vance plants a kiss on wife Angela Bassett’s cheek at a photo call for Netflix’s Otherhood on Wednesday at The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.
Meet & Greet
Sarah Michelle Gellar slips backstage to meet Broadway’s Beetlejuice cast members Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Mendes Mania
Shawn Mendes performs his hits during the Atlanta stop on his world tour on Wednesday at the State Farm Arena.
Warm Welcome
Issa Rae waves to the audience as she arrives on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Rain or Shine
Mariah Carey steps out with a smile on a rainy day in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Supporting the Arts
Filmmaker-actor Taika Waititi speaks during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual Grants Banquet on Wednesday at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Pretty in Pink
Also at the HFPA event, Reneé Zellweger, who struts her stuff on the red carpet.
Hitting the 'High' Notes
The Highwomen’s Amanda Shires and Maren Morris perform together on SiriusXM’s The Highway Channel at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Carb Heaven
Olivia Culpo spots herself feasting on pasta at Buca di Beppo as she hosts a pizza party in support of Best Buddies International in L.A. on Wednesday.
City Chic
Jennifer Garner sports a white tee with puffy sleeves and a black mini-skirt while out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Filled with Pride
Melanie Chisholm of the Spice Girls breaks it down at the Stockholm Pride festival on Wednesday in Sweden.
Birthday Boy
Jason Momoa prepares to celebrate his 40th birthday by joining the protest against construction at Hawaii’s highest mountain, near the protest sight at the Mauna Kea volcano on Wednesday.
Sporty Screening
Costars Aldis Hodge and Greg Kinnear pose together at the Bleecker Street Los Angeles special screening of Brian Banks on Wednesday in Long Beach, California.
Caffeine Fix
New couple Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts go for a coffee date on Wednesday in L.A.
Late Night in London
Chloë Grace Moretz enjoys a night out at Annabel’s wearing a chic, all-black ensemble on Wednesday in London.
Drink Up
Ashley Benson quenches her thirst at the Eau de Juice fragrance served by Cosmopolitan launch on Wednesday at Westlight in Brooklyn.
Star in Stripes
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shows off his toned physique on Wednesday while making his way to Good Morning America in N.Y.C.
Ring Thing
Also at GMA on Wednesday morning: Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who hangs out backstage with host Michael Strahan.
Made in the Shade
Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt sport coordinating looks on Wednesday during a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood photo call in London.
Bella Bella
On Wednesday, Bella Hadid hits the runway at the Alberta Ferretti fashion show in Milan.
Turn About
Former Real Housewives star Kelly Bensimon is the picture of summer style on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Fame Game
Honoree Stacy Keach smiles on Wednesday as Man with a Plan costar Matt LeBlanc speaks at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.
Strut Your Stuff
Georgia Fowler, in head-to-toe white, has the moves on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Two Faced
Michael Bublé gets goofy with a cutout of his face during his performance at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada, on Tuesday night.
Biggest Fans
Bachelorette mega-fan Demi Lovato and Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett hang out at The Bachelorette live aftershow in L.A. on Tuesday.
Belly Laughs
Sherri Shepherd hits the stage during the Brian Banks Atlanta screening at SCADshow on Tuesday.
Premiere Pals
Jackie Seiden, director Jason Winer, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody attend the premiere of Ode to Joy at The London West Hollywood on Tuesday.
Skate Life
Jaden Smith shreds down the street in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday, wearing tie-dye pants and a Beatles shirt.
Getting Crafty
Busy Philipps and Michaels host a back-to-school “crafternoon” on Tuesday in West Hollywood.
Party People
John Legend performs onstage during Tuesday’s Sherman’s Showcase premiere party in L.A.
Garden Girl
On Tuesday, Sophia Bush smiles for the camera at Edie Parker Flower’s Garden of Edie party in L.A.
Business Casual
Ciara heads to a meeting in L.A. wearing all-white Thom Browne on Tuesday.
Like a Mother
Ashley Graham and Amy Schumer get together at the Frida Mom launch dinner hosted by Arianna Huffington and Chelsea Hirschhorn on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
The Trifecta
Andy Cohen snaps a photo with Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell before interviewing O’Connell about his career and new daytime talk show Jerry O at the 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Street Chic
Emma Roberts sips on iced coffee as she heads out in a mini polka dot dress on Tuesday in L.A.
With Love
Charlie Hunnam attends the Los Angeles premiere of Love, Antosha at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood on Tuesday.
Shop to It
Nikki Bella has her arms full on Tuesday during a shopping trip in L.A.
Fine Dining
Chef Curtis Stone and Gwyneth Paltrow host goop by the Sea, an immersive culinary experience complete with special riffs on the New England clambake, oyster shucking and more, in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Thursday.
Global Icon
Olivia Newton-John unveils Newbridge Silverware’s Museum of Style Icons exhibition, a curated show that highlights the singer-actress’ extraordinary career, on Thursday in Ireland.
Broadway Debut
Barry Manilow and Michael Urie are all smiles during the opening night celebration of Manilow on Broadway at Bond 45 on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Time to Shine
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costars Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt are all smiles as they pose for photos at the film’s U.K. premiere in London on Tuesday.
Killer Looks
Lucy Liu is all dolled up as she films for her CBS show, Why Women Kill, on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Hurry Along
Rami Malek is seen sprinting down the sidewalk in a tuxedo as he films an action scene for Mr. Robot on Tuesday in New York City.
Pep in Her Step
Logan Browning flashes a big smile as she leaves Build Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Getaway Goals
Heidi Klum and new husband Tom Kaulitz enjoy a sweet stroll in Capri, Italy, on Monday.
Introducing Sheldon Sampson
Josh Duhamel is seen in full costume, filming for his new Netflix series Jupiter’s Legacy, on Monday in Toronto.
Lean on Me
Ariel Winter takes a break from filming Law and Order: SVU to pose alongside the show’s star, Mariska Hargitay, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Summer Romance
Sweet new couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello cuddle up at the pool on Monday in Miami.
Reunited for Radio
Queer Eye’s Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown band together during their visit to SiriusXM Studios on Monday in New York City.
Money Moves
Kandi Burruss brings the energy as host of The Kitchen’s Atlanta screening at Cinebistro on Monday.
Get Pumped!
Julianne Hough visits Harlem’s Boys & Girls Club during NBCUniversal’s Peacock Games to teach the kids a fun dance routine and to get them excited about the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
Retail Therapy
Newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner go shopping on Monday in N.Y.C., following the loss of their beloved dog Waldo Picasso.
Sing & Smile
Rob Thomas takes the stage during a stop on his Chip Tooth Tour at Beacon Theatre on Monday in N.Y.C.
In Sync
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger walk arm-in-arm as they head to the spa in L.A. on Monday.
Summer Stroll
Emily Ratajkowski steps out in a floral-print mini dress and white sneakers to walk her dog on Monday in N.Y.C.
Marvelous Guest
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan chats with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.
Retro Red Carpet
Jason Sudeikis poses in a tie-dye pullover alongside Driven costars Judy Greer and Lee Pace at the film’s premiere on Monday in Los Angeles.