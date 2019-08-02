Margot Robbie Brings Hollywood to Berlin, Plus Maggie Gyllenhaal, Shawn Mendes & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
August 02, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 96

Berlin Beauty

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty

Margot Robbie signs autographs as she arrives for the German premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in Berlin on Thursday.

2 of 96

Cracking Wise

Scott Kaplan

Maggie Gyllenhaal and The Cut’s Beauty Editor-at-Large Jane Larkworthy share a laugh on Wednesday night during a chat about vision care hosted by LensCrafters in N.Y.C.

3 of 96

Water Boy

Jacqueline Romano/January Images for Icelandic Glacial/Shutterstock

Antoni Porowski totes his Icelandic Glacial water during his press tour for the newest season of Queer Eye on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

4 of 96

Deep in Thought

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski takes her pup (not pictured) to a New York City dog park on Thursday.

5 of 96

Pink Lady

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages.com

Julianne Moore pops in pink on Thursday while arriving at Good Morning America in N.Y.C.

6 of 96

Second Helping

Frank Micelotta/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Ashley Tisdale has a laugh on Thursday at the CBS Carol’s Second Act panel at the TCA Summer Press Tour in L.A.

7 of 96

Taste Test

Celebrity cook Steve Martorano shows Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez how to make his favorite dish, linguine and clams, during Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A.

8 of 96

Forever Philly Fans

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Pennsylvania native Miles Teller poses with the Phillie Phanatic at the San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies game on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

9 of 96

Getting Cheeky

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Courtney B. Vance plants a kiss on wife Angela Bassett’s cheek at a photo call for Netflix’s Otherhood on Wednesday at The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood. 

10 of 96

Meet & Greet

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Sarah Michelle Gellar slips backstage to meet Broadway’s Beetlejuice cast members Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

11 of 96

Mendes Mania

Paras Griffin/Getty

Shawn Mendes performs his hits during the Atlanta stop on his world tour on Wednesday at the State Farm Arena.

12 of 96

Warm Welcome

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Issa Rae waves to the audience as she arrives on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. 

13 of 96

Rain or Shine

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com

Mariah Carey steps out with a smile on a rainy day in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

14 of 96

Supporting the Arts

Kevin Winter/Getty

Filmmaker-actor Taika Waititi speaks during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual Grants Banquet on Wednesday at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

15 of 96

Pretty in Pink

River Callaway/BFA.com

Also at the HFPA event, Reneé Zellweger, who struts her stuff on the red carpet.

16 of 96

Hitting the 'High' Notes

Cindy Ord/Getty

The Highwomen’s Amanda Shires and Maren Morris perform together on SiriusXM’s The Highway Channel at SiriusXM Studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

17 of 96

Carb Heaven

Jesse Grant/Getty

Olivia Culpo spots herself feasting on pasta at Buca di Beppo as she hosts a pizza party in support of Best Buddies International in L.A. on Wednesday.

18 of 96

City Chic

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Jennifer Garner sports a white tee with puffy sleeves and a black mini-skirt while out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

19 of 96

Filled with Pride

IBL/Shutterstock

Melanie Chisholm of the Spice Girls breaks it down at the Stockholm Pride festival on Wednesday in Sweden.

20 of 96

Birthday Boy

SplashNews.com

Jason Momoa prepares to celebrate his 40th birthday by joining the protest against construction at Hawaii’s highest mountain, near the protest sight at the Mauna Kea volcano on Wednesday.

21 of 96

Sporty Screening

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Costars Aldis Hodge and Greg Kinnear pose together at the Bleecker Street Los Angeles special screening of Brian Banks on Wednesday in Long Beach, California. 

22 of 96

Caffeine Fix

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

New couple Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts go for a coffee date on Wednesday in L.A.

23 of 96

Late Night in London

Ricky Vigil/GC Images

Chloë Grace Moretz enjoys a night out at Annabel’s wearing a chic, all-black ensemble on Wednesday in London.

24 of 96

Drink Up

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Ashley Benson quenches her thirst at the Eau de Juice fragrance served by Cosmopolitan launch on Wednesday at Westlight in Brooklyn.

25 of 96

Star in Stripes

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shows off his toned physique on Wednesday while making his way to Good Morning America in N.Y.C.

26 of 96

Ring Thing

Heidi Gutman/Walt Disney Television via Getty

Also at GMA on Wednesday morning: Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who hangs out backstage with host Michael Strahan.

27 of 96

Made in the Shade

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt sport coordinating looks on Wednesday during a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood photo call in London.

28 of 96

Bella Bella

Nick Zonna/SplashNews.com

On Wednesday, Bella Hadid hits the runway at the Alberta Ferretti fashion show in Milan.

29 of 96

Turn About

Edward Opi/SplashNews.com

Former Real Housewives star Kelly Bensimon is the picture of summer style on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

30 of 96

Fame Game

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Honoree Stacy Keach smiles on Wednesday as Man with a Plan costar Matt LeBlanc speaks at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

31 of 96

Strut Your Stuff

Gotham/GC Images

Georgia Fowler, in head-to-toe white, has the moves on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

32 of 96

Two Faced

Mark Horton/Getty

Michael Bublé gets goofy with a cutout of his face during his performance at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada, on Tuesday night.

33 of 96

Biggest Fans

John Fleenor/Getty

Bachelorette mega-fan Demi Lovato and Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett hang out at The Bachelorette live aftershow in L.A. on Tuesday.

34 of 96

Belly Laughs

Paras Griffin/Getty

Sherri Shepherd hits the stage during the Brian Banks Atlanta screening at SCADshow on Tuesday.

35 of 96

Premiere Pals

Joe Scarnici/Getty

Jackie Seiden, director Jason Winer, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody attend the premiere of Ode to Joy at The London West Hollywood on Tuesday.

36 of 96

Skate Life

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Jaden Smith shreds down the street in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday, wearing tie-dye pants and a Beatles shirt.

37 of 96

Getting Crafty

Rachel Murray/Getty

Busy Philipps and Michaels host a back-to-school “crafternoon” on Tuesday in West Hollywood.

38 of 96

Party People

Tommaso Boddi/Getty

John Legend performs onstage during Tuesday’s Sherman’s Showcase premiere party in L.A.

39 of 96

Garden Girl

Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

On Tuesday, Sophia Bush smiles for the camera at Edie Parker Flower’s Garden of Edie party in L.A. 

40 of 96

Business Casual

SplashNews.com

Ciara heads to a meeting in L.A. wearing all-white Thom Browne on Tuesday.

41 of 96

Like a Mother

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ashley Graham and Amy Schumer get together at the Frida Mom launch dinner hosted by Arianna Huffington and Chelsea Hirschhorn on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

42 of 96

The Trifecta

Jason Mendez/Getty

Andy Cohen snaps a photo with Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell before interviewing O’Connell about his career and new daytime talk show Jerry O at the 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

43 of 96

Street Chic

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Emma Roberts sips on iced coffee as she heads out in a mini polka dot dress on Tuesday in L.A.

44 of 96

With Love

Rich Fury/Getty

Charlie Hunnam attends the Los Angeles premiere of Love, Antosha at ArcLight Cinemas Hollywood on Tuesday.

45 of 96

Shop to It

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Nikki Bella has her arms full on Tuesday during a shopping trip in L.A.

46 of 96

Fine Dining

Julie Skarratt

Chef Curtis Stone and Gwyneth Paltrow host goop by the Sea, an immersive culinary experience complete with special riffs on the New England clambake, oyster shucking and more, in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Thursday.

47 of 96

Global Icon

Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Olivia Newton-John unveils Newbridge Silverware’s Museum of Style Icons exhibition, a curated show that highlights the singer-actress’ extraordinary career, on Thursday in Ireland. 

48 of 96

Broadway Debut

Bruce Glikas/Getty

Barry Manilow and Michael Urie are all smiles during the opening night celebration of Manilow on Broadway at Bond 45 on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

49 of 96

Time to Shine

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costars Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt are all smiles as they pose for photos at the film’s U.K. premiere in London on Tuesday. 

50 of 96

Killer Looks

BACKGRID

Lucy Liu is all dolled up as she films for her CBS show, Why Women Kill, on Tuesday in Los Angeles. 

 

51 of 96

Hurry Along

The Image Direct

Rami Malek is seen sprinting down the sidewalk in a tuxedo as he films an action scene for Mr. Robot on Tuesday in New York City. 

52 of 96

Pep in Her Step

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Logan Browning flashes a big smile as she leaves Build Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

53 of 96

Getaway Goals

INSTARimages.com

Heidi Klum and new husband Tom Kaulitz enjoy a sweet stroll in Capri, Italy, on Monday.

54 of 96

Introducing Sheldon Sampson

The Image Direct

Josh Duhamel is seen in full costume, filming for his new Netflix series Jupiter’s Legacy, on Monday in Toronto.

55 of 96

Lean on Me

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ariel Winter takes a break from filming Law and Order: SVU to pose alongside the show’s star, Mariska Hargitay, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

56 of 96

Summer Romance

SplashNews.com

Sweet new couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello cuddle up at the pool on Monday in Miami.

57 of 96

Reunited for Radio

Santiago Felipe/Getty

Queer Eye’s Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown band together during their visit to SiriusXM Studios on Monday in New York City. 

58 of 96

Money Moves

Paras Griffin/Getty

Kandi Burruss brings the energy as host of The Kitchen’s Atlanta screening at Cinebistro on Monday.

59 of 96

Get Pumped!

NBCUniversal

Julianne Hough visits Harlem’s Boys & Girls Club during NBCUniversal’s Peacock Games to teach the kids a fun dance routine and to get them excited about the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

60 of 96

Retail Therapy

BACKGRID

Newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner go shopping on Monday in N.Y.C., following the loss of their beloved dog Waldo Picasso.

61 of 96

Sing & Smile

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Rob Thomas takes the stage during a stop on his Chip Tooth Tour at Beacon Theatre on Monday in N.Y.C.

62 of 96

In Sync

The Image Direct

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger walk arm-in-arm as they head to the spa in L.A. on Monday.

63 of 96

Summer Stroll

The Image Direct

Emily Ratajkowski steps out in a floral-print mini dress and white sneakers to walk her dog on Monday in N.Y.C. 

64 of 96

Marvelous Guest

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan chats with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C.

65 of 96

Retro Red Carpet

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Jason Sudeikis poses in a tie-dye pullover alongside Driven costars Judy Greer and Lee Pace at the film’s premiere on Monday in Los Angeles. 

66 of 96

Derby Darling