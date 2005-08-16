Star Tracks - Friday, August 19, 2005
ALL SMILES
Jennifer Aniston flashes a grin on her way out of her Chicago hotel on Thursday. The actress has been in the Windy City filming the romantic comedy The Break Up with Vince Vaughn.
HIGH ROLLER
Angelina Jolie – in full 1950s-housewife costume, complete with hair curlers – reports to work on the Long Island, N.Y., set of The Good Shepherd on Thursday. She stars as the wife of CIA founder James Wilson (played by Matt Damon).
UNDERCOVER BROTHER
Who's underneath those mutton chops? It's a disguised Tom Cruise, taking a PDA break with fiancée Katie Holmes on the Ontario, Calif., set of Mission: Impossible III on Thursday.
HIS BIGGEST FAN
Jennifer Lopez gets on the other side of the camera and snaps hubby Marc Anthony as he kicks off his 15-city tour with Chayanne and Alejandro Fernandez in Houston on Wednesday.
BACK IN BLACK
Britney Spears, whose baby is due in a few weeks, wears a form-fitting black dress on her way to meet her father, Jamie, in Santa Monica on Wednesday.
RUMER HAS IT
Lindsay Lohan and pal Rumer Willis head out for pizza in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. Willis, one of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's three daughters, turned 17 the previous day.
FIRST CLASS
Mischa Barton and Nicole Richie hang out Wednesday at the opening of the new Hollywood nightspot LAX, which is being billed as "a modern tribute to airport lounges everywhere." Richie's fiancé, DJ AM, who is also the club's co-owner, manned the turntables.
LAW BREAKER
In their first public outing together since he admitted to having an affair with a nanny, a contrite Jude Law and his estranged fiancée Sienna Miller take a walk with his children in London on Wednesday. Just a day before, Law was literally caught with his pants down when a full-frontal nude paparazzi shot hit the Internet.
HANG TEN
Jake Gyllenhaal hits the surf in Malibu on Wednesday before heading out to lunch with pals. Enjoy it while you can, Jake! The actor soon will be busy promoting three films this fall – including September's Proof.
WIGGING OUT
Hilary Duff goes to the dark side – and gets her hands dirty – as she cohosts MTV's TRL with VJs Damien Fahey and Vanessa Minnillo on Thursday. The singer-actress has been making the rounds to promote her new album, Most Wanted, which was released this week.
DOG DAY OF SUMMER
The Island star Scarlett Johansson steps out with two cuties – boyfriend Josh Hartnett and a pet Chihuahua – in Hollywood on Wednesday. The low-key pair have been an item since meeting on the set of their upcoming movie The Black Dahlia in the spring.
WEIRD WEDDING
Pamela Anderson may not be planning to remarry her ex-husband, Tommy Lee, but she did throw a wedding – for her dogs. In Malibu on Wednesday, two of her pooches were "wed" before 20 guests, including Anderson's ex, surfer Kelly Slater (walking one of the pups).
STREETS OF PARIS
Paris Hilton and finacé Paris Latsis, both sporting new dos, wait to cross at the green (not in between!) after lunching in Hollywood on Wednesday.
LEAN BACK
Singer Mario (right), who has been co-hosting Total Request Live this week, busts a move with guest Ryan Cabrera at MTV’s New York City studio on Wednesday. Cabrera will soon be an MTV fixture himself: His dating game show, Score, premieres on the network this fall.