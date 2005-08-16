Star Tracks - Friday, August 19, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

1 of 14

ALL SMILES

Credit: Jan Knapik/Splash

Jennifer Aniston flashes a grin on her way out of her Chicago hotel on Thursday. The actress has been in the Windy City filming the romantic comedy The Break Up with Vince Vaughn.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

HIGH ROLLER

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

Angelina Jolie – in full 1950s-housewife costume, complete with hair curlers – reports to work on the Long Island, N.Y., set of The Good Shepherd on Thursday. She stars as the wife of CIA founder James Wilson (played by Matt Damon).

3 of 14

UNDERCOVER BROTHER

Credit: splashnews

Who's underneath those mutton chops? It's a disguised Tom Cruise, taking a PDA break with fiancée Katie Holmes on the Ontario, Calif., set of Mission: Impossible III on Thursday.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 14

HIS BIGGEST FAN

Credit: Rodrigo Varela/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez gets on the other side of the camera and snaps hubby Marc Anthony as he kicks off his 15-city tour with Chayanne and Alejandro Fernandez in Houston on Wednesday.

Advertisement

5 of 14

BACK IN BLACK

Credit: Ginsburg-Spaly/x17

Britney Spears, whose baby is due in a few weeks, wears a form-fitting black dress on her way to meet her father, Jamie, in Santa Monica on Wednesday.

6 of 14

RUMER HAS IT

Credit: Flynet

Lindsay Lohan and pal Rumer Willis head out for pizza in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. Willis, one of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's three daughters, turned 17 the previous day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 14

FIRST CLASS

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Mischa Barton and Nicole Richie hang out Wednesday at the opening of the new Hollywood nightspot LAX, which is being billed as "a modern tribute to airport lounges everywhere." Richie's fiancé, DJ AM, who is also the club's co-owner, manned the turntables.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 14

LAW BREAKER

Credit: Sam Wordley/Pacific Coast News

In their first public outing together since he admitted to having an affair with a nanny, a contrite Jude Law and his estranged fiancée Sienna Miller take a walk with his children in London on Wednesday. Just a day before, Law was literally caught with his pants down when a full-frontal nude paparazzi shot hit the Internet.

Advertisement

9 of 14

HANG TEN

Credit: Flynet

Jake Gyllenhaal hits the surf in Malibu on Wednesday before heading out to lunch with pals. Enjoy it while you can, Jake! The actor soon will be busy promoting three films this fall – including September's Proof.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 14

WIGGING OUT

Credit: Evan Agostini/Getty

Hilary Duff goes to the dark side – and gets her hands dirty – as she cohosts MTV's TRL with VJs Damien Fahey and Vanessa Minnillo on Thursday. The singer-actress has been making the rounds to promote her new album, Most Wanted, which was released this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 14

DOG DAY OF SUMMER

Credit: Limelight

The Island star Scarlett Johansson steps out with two cuties – boyfriend Josh Hartnett and a pet Chihuahua – in Hollywood on Wednesday. The low-key pair have been an item since meeting on the set of their upcoming movie The Black Dahlia in the spring.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 14

WEIRD WEDDING

Credit: x17

Pamela Anderson may not be planning to remarry her ex-husband, Tommy Lee, but she did throw a wedding – for her dogs. In Malibu on Wednesday, two of her pooches were "wed" before 20 guests, including Anderson's ex, surfer Kelly Slater (walking one of the pups).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 14

STREETS OF PARIS

Credit: JG / OM /MALIBU MEDIA

Paris Hilton and finacé Paris Latsis, both sporting new dos, wait to cross at the green (not in between!) after lunching in Hollywood on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 14

LEAN BACK

Credit: Peter Kramer/Getty

Singer Mario (right), who has been co-hosting Total Request Live this week, busts a move with guest Ryan Cabrera at MTV’s New York City studio on Wednesday. Cabrera will soon be an MTV fixture himself: His dating game show, Score, premieres on the network this fall.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff