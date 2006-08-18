Star Tracks - Friday, August 18, 2006
'BASIC' TRAINING
Christina Aguilera gives her regards to New York City during her Good Morning America concert Friday, where she sang her hit "Ain't No Other Man" and other songs off her Back to Basics album before a packed crowd of 5,000. Just a few days earlier she celebrated her CD's release around town.
ON THE MENU
Nicole Richie and Kristin Cavallari's ex Brody Jenner dish up some laughs during lunch in Beverly Hills recently.
TOGETHER AGAIN
After a summer spent studying acting in London and traveling in Australia, Mischa Barton settles back into her L.A. routine with boyfriend Cisco Adler. The two headed out to lunch and ran errands in Malibu on Thursday.
MAIN SQUEEZE
Samuel L. Jackson only has eyes for his cold-blooded costar at the Los Angeles premiere of Snakes on a Plane on Thursday. To read PEOPLE's review of the film, click here.
SEATS FOR TWO
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick make their way to New York's Tavern on the Green on Thursday to help pal Martin Short celebrate the Broadway opening of his new musical review, Fame Becomes Me. Short and Parker appeared together in the 1996 sci-fi spoof Mars Attacks.
THE PEACEKEEPER
Ashton Kutcher, who recently said he and wife Demi Moore never argue, is well-suited to help stepdaughter Rumer Willis (inset) celebrate her 18th birthday at L.A. restaurant Dolce on Thursday.
PARTY GIRLS
Courtney Love hooks up with her 14-year-old daughter Frances Bean for a girls' night out as they head to Willis's birthday bash.
CRUISE 'CONTROL'
A scruff-free Kevin Federline gets ready to face the music at a Los Angeles recording studio on Thursday. The aspiring rapper is scheduled to closeout Sunday’s Teen Choice Awards with a performance of his song "Lose Control," which he says will "shock" the audience.
(Take our Teen Choice Awards quiz here!)
OUT TO SEA
Jude Law finds his sea legs while vacationing on the Isles of Scilly (a group of islands off the southwestern coast of England) with his kids on Wednesday. The actor will soon head back to work to promote his upcoming drama All the Kings Men, out Sept. 22.
OUTSIDE THE 'BOX'
Lindsay Lohan dons a flowing periwinkle gown to flirt with the camera for an InStyle spread at Smashbox studios in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
GOTTA HAVE HEART
Lance Bass and Reichen Lehmkuhl click with the kids Wednesday at Malibu's Camp Heartland, a nonprofit retreat for children affected by AIDS. The couple, who were greeted with a standing ovation, received mandatory wood name tags and learned the dance and lyrics to the camp song, "Brown Squirrel" (inset). (For more info on Camp Heartland, click here.
AFTERNOON RENDEZVOUS
Chris Klein and Ginnifer Goodwin (who worked together in the upcoming drama Day Zero) continue their offscreen bond Wednesday in the Big Apple on the set of his new film New York City Serenade.
ALL WORK, NO PLAY?
Gwen Stefani gives a tired 2-month-old son Kingston a shoulder to lean on as they head back to the music studio in Burbank, Calif., on Wednesday.
SUPPORT GROUP
They're no longer the Backstreet Boys, but four of the five guys (from left) – A.J. McLean, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough and Nick Carter – find harmony in a group hug during Dorough's combined Hollywood birthday bash and Lupus benefit on Wednesday.
READ MY HIPS
Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (for a Grey's Anatomy episode) shows off the writing on her bikini bod – "Move or Bleed" – while frolicking at the Malibu shore with her rescue pooch Walter, a German Shepherd-Boxer mix, recently.
SECURITY BLANKET?
Travis Barker, who told PEOPLE exclusively that he still loves estranged wife Shanna Moakler, ventures out for a cautious ride in Santa Monica on Thursday.
PEACEFUL EXHIBIT
Mark Ruffalo flashes his good wishes at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Thursday, where he accepted a $30,000 grant from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on behalf of the Independent Film Project. Also attending the annual luncheon, where more than $1 million in grants were made: Felicity Huffman, Jack Nicholson and Annette Bening.
ODD COUPLE
Michael Douglas and R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe attract a sweet look from a regazza belissima during a stop for gelato while vacationing in Ponza, Italy, on Tuesday.