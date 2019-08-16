Chris Pratt Hits the Gym in L.A., Plus Kirsten Dunst, Cardi B & More

 

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Diane J. Cho, Kate Hogan and Karen Mizoguchi
August 16, 2019 06:00 AM

Gray Day

Splash News Online

A smiling Chris Pratt leaves a gym in Los Angeles on Thursday, following a workout.

Total Prints-ess

Jim Spellman/Getty

Kirsten Dunst pops by Build Series to discuss On Becoming a God in Central Florida at Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Action Shot

Splash News Online

A dressed-down Tom Hiddleston takes his dog for a walk around N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Shirt the Issue

Jim Spellman/Getty

Lee Pace attends the Build Series to talk up Driven on Thursday at N.Y.C.’s Build Studio.

Pavement Pounder

Backgrid

Rumer Willis flaunts her toned abs in a black crop top during a Thursday shopping trip in Beverly Hills.

In Demand

Ken Ishii/Getty

Taron Egerton attends the Rocketman Japan premiere at TOHO Cinemas Hibiya in Tokyo on Thursday.

Shoulder On

imageSPACE/MediaPunch

Mary J. Blige and Nas strike a pose during their 2019 Royalty tour stop at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, on Wednesday.

Behind the Scenes

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Tina Fey arrives in her home state of Pennsylvania to discuss her Broadway adaptation of Mean Girls on Wednesday.

Blonde Ambition

John Photography/Shutterstock

Julianne Hough and a radiant Olivia Newton-John arrive to the Industry Dance Awards & Cancer Benefit Show at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on Wednesday night.

That's the Ticket

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

On Wednesday, Tom Hiddleston greets fans and signs autographs after the first public preview of his Broadway play Betrayal at The Bernard B Jacobs Theatre in N.Y.C.

Catwalk Killer

BACKGRID

Cardi B struts her stuff in a white, deep-cut crop top, matching boots and cow-print skirt on Wednesday in West Hollywood.

Motorcycle Man

SplashNews.com

Ewan McGregor keeps it moving during a motorcycle ride through Brentwood, California, on Wednesday.

Check, Mate

AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

A stylish Lily Collins films Emily in Paris in the French city on Wednesday.

Premiere Pack

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Brady Noon, Jacob Tremblay and Keith L. Williams suit up for the premiere of Universal Pictures’ Good Boys on Wednesday at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California.

Workout Warrior

BACKGRID

Zachary Levi is seen leaving the gym in downtown Manhattan after a workout on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Radio Reveals

Steven Ferdman/Getty

Retta visits SiriusXM studios on Wednesday in N.Y.C. to discuss her new film Good Boys and the possibility of a Parks and Recreation reunion.

Euphoric Energy

Mat Hayward/Getty

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney beams in her camel-colored jumpsuit and matching sneakers as she strikes a pose at Barboza on Wednesday in Seattle.

Three of a Kind

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

On Wednesday, Danny McBride, Adam DeVine and Edi Patterson pose at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations: The Righteous Gemstones at The Robin Williams Center in N.Y.C.

Comfy Cute

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Ashley Tisdale goes for a coffee run in L.A. on Wednesday wearing a black top and matching slides.

Main Squeeze

Araya Diaz/Getty

Jillian Bell and Michaela Watkins share a hug at the Film Independent presents a special screening of Brittany Runs a Marathon at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

Mellow Yellow

Splash News Online

Alison Brie glows on Wednesday while leaving the New York City set of Strahan and Sara. 

Dog Days

Splash News Online

An incognito Justin Theroux takes his pup for a walk in New York City on Wednesday.

Walk the Walk

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rachel Brosnahan gets to work on Wednesday while filming scenes for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C.

Football Friends

Kevin Mazur/Getty

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell greets JAY-Z on Wednesday at the Roc Nation and NFL Partnership Announcement in New York City.

Riding the Wave

Raymond Hall/GC Images

A patterned Jada Pinkett Smith makes her way to the CBS studios in New York City on Wednesday.

It's a Date

Harmony Gerber/Getty

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton make a rare red carpet appearance on Tuesday night at the Los Angeles premiere of Bennett’s War.

Double Dad-Daughter Date

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Jamie Foxx and daughter Corinne Foxx, plus Sistine Rose Stallone and father Sylvester Stallone, join forces on the red carpet of the 47 Meters Down: Uncaged premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in L.A. on Tuesday night. The famous daughters both star in the film.

Water Works

SplashNews.com

Naomi Watts puts her kayaking skills to the test on Tuesday on the Narrabeen lake near Sydney, Australia, while on the set of her new movie, Penguin Bloom.

Talking Shop

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Jada Pinkett Smith shares a laugh with host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night during a visit to The Late Show in N.Y.C.

Something to Celebrate

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Ted Danson and Nick Offerman buddy up on Tuesday night at the NBC and Universal Television Emmy Nominee Celebration Mixer in L.A.

Must-See TV

Rachel Luna/Getty

Also at the NBC party, The Good Place‘s William Jackson Harper catches up with This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown.

A Leg Up

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Gabrielle Union glitters in green on Tuesday night on the America’s Got Talent season 14 live show red carpet at The Dolby Theatre in L.A.

Prince Charming

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Henry Golding greets the crowd on Tuesday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Put Up Your Dukes

John Lamparski/Getty

Danny McBride and Edie Patterson are in fighting mode on Tuesday during a visit to N.Y.C.’s SiriusXM studios.

Man with a Mic

John Lamparski/Getty

Also at SiriusXM on Tuesday, Dominic Cooper, who sits down for a chat.

Fond of Fonda

Pacific Coast News

Jane Fonda hits the floor at day two of the MAGIC tradeshow at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday.

With Honors

Paras Griffin/Getty

T.I. brings sons King and Messiah Harris to the Nipsey Hussle Exhibit Unveiling at The Trap Museum in Atlanta on Tuesday, ahead of what would have been the late rapper’s 34th birthday later this week.

Funny Faces

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Gerard Butler has a little fun with the cameras on Tuesday while leaving Bauer Radio Studios in London.

Couple of Badasses

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Christina Hendricks and Patricia Clarkson go glam at InStyle‘s Badass Women Dinner with Foster Grant at The London West Hollywood on Tuesday night.

Under My Umbrella

Gotham/GC Images

Betty Gilpin stays dry on Tuesday as she pounds the pavement in New York City.

Sitting Back

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

BH90210‘s Brian Austin Green takes a seat on Tuesday at BuzzFeed’s AM to DM show in New York City.

Wannabe Bad

JC Olivera/Getty

Bella Thorne greets a fan during a Tuesday book signing for her new tome The Life of a Wannabe Mogul at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in L.A.

Birthday Best

Knott's Berry Farm

James Marsden takes daughter Mary and son Lucas to Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, on Saturday, to celebrate Mary’s birthday.

Lunchtime Rush

BACKGRID

A casual Courteney Cox heads to lunch in downtown Manhattan on Monday.

One Dapper Dude

Mario Guzman/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt tips his hat on the red carpet for the Mexico City premiere of his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Monday.

Vacation Mode

BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott do a little shopping while strolling the streets of Portofino, Italy, on Monday.

Happy Faces

Jun Sato/GC Images

Taron Egerton excitedly greets fans while arriving at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Tuesday.

