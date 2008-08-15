Star Tracks - Friday, August 15, 2008

STATUS CHECK

Credit: David/INF

Awaiting the birth of their second child, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale keep up the pace after an appointment at an L.A. hospital on Thursday.

JUST DESSERTS

Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Mario Lopez satisfies his sweet tooth with an assortment of Cold Stone Creamery ice cream cakes Thursday, as he and costars celebrate the milestone closing of Broadway's A Chorus Line backstage at the Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City. Next, PEOPLE's Hottest Bachelor will head west to host Extra.

'BIG' LOVE

Credit: Jackson Lee-Tom Meinelt/ Splash News Online

Strolling hand-in-hand, Tom Cruise escorts wife Katie Holmes to rehearsals for the play All My Sons Friday in New York.

See more of Katie's chic New York City style.

FACE TIME

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Lindsay Lohan, who recently shot down rumors of sister Ali having breast augmentation surgery, puts the drama behind her Thursday during a night out with Samantha Ronson at the grand opening of Apple Lounge in West Hollywood.

HAPPY TOGETHER

Credit: Vince Flores/ Celebrity Photo

Reality star Tila Tequila holds on tightly to new gal pal Courtenay Semel, also at the Apple Lounge grand opening.

THE SWEET LIFE

Credit: PRJ/Fame Pictures

Kim Kardashian keeps her cool with an ice cream treat while driving around Los Angeles on Thursday.

WALKING THE WALK

Credit: Vince Flores/ Celebrity Photo

She may claim she's on the D-List, but Kathy Griffin and her mother Maggie share a real A-List activity – shopping at Chanel! – Thursday in Beverly Hills. The funny family just wrapped the fourth season of their Emmy-winning show,

My Life on the D-List.

WAVE RIDER

Credit: Alex Brandon/Ap

And the vacation continues! Presumptive Democratic nominee Barack Obama catches a wave while body surfing Thursday in Honolulu, Hawaii.

DOG DAYS OF SUMMER

Credit: Most Wanted/Flynet

Debra Messing gets a few extra kisses from a loving puppy Thursday while on the Los Angeles set of her hit show The Starter Wife, which returns to the USA Network on Oct. 10.

OH, DEER

Credit: Flynet

After her glamorous arrival the day before, Fergie scans the racks and snags a nature-themed top Thursday while shopping on Chelsea's fashionable Sloane Street in London.

TALL ORDER

Credit: Anthony Monterotti/ Pacific Coast News

Is he a shoe-in for dutiful husband or what? Tori Spelling's husband Dean McDermott balances a stack of shoe boxes and totes a shopping bag Wednesday following the couple's spree on L.A.'s Sunset Plaza.

DOGGIE DUTY

Credit: Gerallt Radcliffe/ Pacific Coast News

Minnie Driver – keeping a hand on her burgeoning baby bump – is in responsible citizen mode Wednesday as she prepares to clean up after her pooch Bubba during a Malibu beach walk.

PURPLE REIGNS

Continuing her chic streak, Katie Holmes steps out in black leggings and a bright pullover top Thursday as she continues rehearsals for All My Sons in New York's Greenwich Village.

STYLE COUNCIL

Credit: Ticket/WENN

Don't let the casual clothes fool you: Leonardo DiCaprio and pal Lukas Haas have a taste for high fashion, evidenced by their successful shopping trip Wednesday to a Los Angeles Prada store.

FAMILY BUSINESS

Credit: Chris Polk/FilmMagic

It's the little sisters club! Solange Knowles and expectant mom Ashlee Simpson Wentz do some backstage bonding Wednesday during a taping of FNMTV, the MTV video show hosted by husband Pete Wentz.

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Credit: Flynet

Kelly Osbourne and her model beau Luke Worrell make a dapper duo during a stroll through London on Thursday.

