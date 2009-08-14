Star Tracks: Friday, August 14, 2009

'IVY' LEAGUE

As she contemplates her next career move, ex-American Idol judge Paula Abdul takes time for a lunch break Thursday at the Ivy in West Hollywood.

LOOK MA, NO SPARKLES!

Ready to get your heart racing? New Moon's Kellan Lutz heads out for a jog around Vancouver on Thursday. The actor arrived in town earlier this week to begin shooting the third installment of the Twilight series, Eclipse.

PASSING THROUGH

Look who's bad to the bone! Justin Timberlake gets his motor running Thursday with a bike ride through Los Angeles.

PUFF MOMMA

Katie Holmes gets down with a toasty coat during a break on the Melbourne, Australia, set of her horror film Don't Be Afraid of the Dark on Friday. The same day, her fan club – hubby Tom Cruise and 3-year-old daughter Suri – paid her a visit.

WHERE'S BROOKLYN AT?

Like father, like son! David Beckham and his black-clad son, Brooklyn, 10, stay close at hand while making their way through London's Heathrow Airport on Thursday.

ROAD RUNNER

Joe Jonas keeps his form and focus steady – while baring his buff biceps! – during the iWin Joe Jonas Fun Run, which benefits the Special Olympics, Thursday in San Antonio, Texas.

ROLL WITH IT

An upbeat Alyson Hannigan takes her beverage to go Thursday while taking 4-month-old daughter Satyana on a stroll through Santa Monica.

HIGH EXPECTATIONS

Mom-to-be Kourtney Kardashian (who's having a baby with on-again beau Scott Disick) heads to a taping of The Wendy Williams Show in N.Y.C. on Thursday. The reality star is in town promoting her new show, Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, which premieres Aug. 16 on E!.

LIP SERVICE

In a creamy outfit and shockingly red lips, Megan Fox looks the part of a screen vixen while reportedly heading to a meeting in Santa Monica on Thursday. The Jennifer's Body star may play a demonic man-eater in her next film (out Sept. 18), but recently revealed that she never watches horror flicks.

THAT'S 'SHAWL,' FOLKS

Is she wearing anything underneath? Renée Zellweger – who recently got cozy in Barcelona with Code 39 costar Bradley Cooper – seems to be channeling her iconic Chicago character, Roxie Hart, in a fashion shoot Thursday for Elle magazine at the Griffin in New York's Meatpacking District.

GETTING HER FILL

On a break from the Grey's Anatomy set, expectant actress Ellen Pompeo makes a pit stop at a Hollywood gas station Thursday before revving up for work.

PHONE A FRIEND

A glam Anne Hathaway is sitting pretty Thursday on the Beverly Hills set of the Garry Marshall-directed romantic comedy Valentine's Day.

SHOT CALLER

Jessica Alba multitasks Wednesday while shooting scenes in Beverly Hills for her new romantic comedy, Valentine's Day. The star-studded flick also stars Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway and Taylor Lautner.

SWEET STUFF

She breaks for chocolate! Naomi Watts enjoys a sweet treat while filming a movie in London on Thursday. The still-untitled film is directed by Woody Allen, and costars Antonio Banderas and Josh Brolin.

DADDY DAY CARE

He may be headed to Vegas soon to host a pool party, but first Jon Gosselin enjoys a little one-on-one time Thursday with daughter Leah, 5, at the local shopping mall in Reading, Pa.

