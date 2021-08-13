Regina Hall Is Lovely in L.A., Plus Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams, Neil Patrick Harris and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Camera Ready
Regina Hall has a glow while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in L.A. on Aug. 12.
One Cute Couple
Sarah Hyland and fiancé Wells Adams have tongues wagging (their own!) at the Aug. 12 Bachelor in Paradise and The Ultimate Surfer premiere at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica.
Funny Faces
Neil Patrick Harris has some fun with the cameras on Aug. 12 while hanging with friends in Nerano, Italy.
Piano Man
Kit Harington shows off his talents during the 'Kit Harington Straight Up Goes for It' segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 12 in N.Y.C.
Denim Daze
Rihanna continues her style streak while out for the night in N.Y.C. on Aug. 12.
'Free' for All
Taika Waititi is missing Ryan Reynolds at the Free Guy opening night fan event at El Capitan Theatre in L.A. on Aug. 12.
Dream Maker
Kevin Costner has his eye on the ball while making his way to the field during the "Field of Dreams" baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees in Iowa on Aug. 12.
Lunch Bunch
Lil Nas X makes his way to a taco truck in L.A. for a bite on Aug. 12.
Up to Bat
Teresa Giudice and daughter Gia pucker up on Aug. 12 at the Battle for Brooklyn charity softball game to benefit Maimonides Medical Center at Maimonides Park in New York.
Sing Thing
Boy George hits all the right notes on Aug. 12 during a performance in Saffron Walden, England.
City Stroll
Peta Murgatroyd visits husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy on his Max and Val Tour on Aug. 12 in N.Y.C.
Top of the World
Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky wears her medals on the top of the Empire State Building on Aug. 12 in N.Y.C.
Iconic Costars
Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon film And Just Like That on the Upper West Side of N.Y.C. on Aug. 12.
Wine O'Clock
Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg host a putting party with Meiomi, the official wine of the PGA Tour.
Ready for a Meet Cute
Pete Davidson smiles behind a script while on set for Meet Cute in Brooklyn on Aug. 11.
Mother-Daughter Fun
Ciara and her daughter Sienna enjoy a backyard viewing party for Gabby's Dollhouse on Aug. 11.
Surf's Up!
Chris Hemsworth hits the beach in Byron Bay for a socially distanced birthday surf on Aug. 12.
On Bended Knee
Hugh Jackman takes a knee while attending the UK premiere of Reminiscence in London on Aug. 11.
Father-Daughter Acting Duo
Sean Penn and Dylan Penn attend a special screening of Flag Day in L.A. on Aug. 11.
Orange You Glad
Rebecca Hall attends the premiere of Nighthouse in N.Y.C. on Aug. 11.
Sun's Out, Top Gun's Out
Phil Dunster and Ellie Heydon attend a screening for Top Gun at Kensington Palace in London on Aug. 11.
Skirt Alert
Maggie Q rocks skirt that makes a statement while attending a special screening of The Protégé in L.A. on Aug. 11.
Strike a Pose
Laura Harrier attends the Audi Design Loft Opening Celebration on Aug. 11 in Malibu.
Peace Out
James McAvoy flashes a peace sign while heading to Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Aug. 11.
Rival Smiles
Announcers David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez sport Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees uniforms while at the 'MLB at Field of Dreams' youth game in Iowa on Aug. 11.
Across the Pond
Rashida Jones and Paul Rudd are seen taking a stroll out in London together on Aug. 11.
Wave Rider
Leighton Meester hits the waves during a beach day in Malibu on Aug. 10.
New Beginnings
Lionel Messi poses with his jersey during a press conference at Parc des Princes in Paris on Aug. 11.
Good Vibes
Christina Milian and Matt Pokora leave Opa restaurant in Saint Tropez on Aug. 11.
LOL
Molly Shannon has a laugh while on her way to film Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Aug. 10.
Super Chic
Zoë Kravitz looks chic in an all-white outfit while strolling through N.Y.C. on Aug. 10.
He's on Fire
Pete Wentz tears up the stage with Fall Out Boy on Aug. 10 during their Hella Mega Tour in Detroit.
Green Machine
Heidi Klum smiles as she rocks an all-green look on her way to film America's Got Talent on Aug. 10.
Dog Days of Summer
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and their pup Tarzan go on a lunch date on Aug. 10 in Toronto.
Dinner Is Served
Nick Jonas leaves Casa Cruz restaurant in the Notting Hill neighborhood of London on Aug. 10.
We Salute You
Marlon Wayans gives a little salute to the audience while arriving at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Aug. 10.
(Onscreen) Brotherly Love
Alexander Ludwig and Stephen Amell attend the premiere of Heels in L.A.
Back to Work
Bradley Cooper totes his essentials while heading to his office in Santa Monica on Aug. 10.
Flower Child
Rose Leslie sports a pretty pattern on Aug. 10 on the New York City set of The Time Traveler's Wife.
Here to Help
Ronnie Wood, wife Sally and twin daughters Gracie and Alice cuddle up on Aug. 10 at the launch of the Tusk Lion Trail, a global art installation in support of African conservation, in London.
Up in Arms
Mia Isaac and Zoey Deutch get animated on the New York City set of their series Not Okay on Aug. 10.
Ride Along
Kristin Davis is seen smiling big from a car on the set of And Just Like That... in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9.
She's Lovin' It
Order up! Saweetie poses with her signature order at McDonalds on Aug. 9 in Lynwood, California.
Working It Out
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson heads off to the gym in L.A. on Aug. 9.
Out for a Stroll
Chloë Sevigny smiles as she takes a stroll in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9.
Standing Ovation
Josh Groban performs at the world premiere of The Show Must Go On in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9.
Cut the Cake
Nick Cannon celebrates Wild N' Out season 15 on Aug. 9 in L.A.
Late Night Antics
Winston Duke stops by The Late Show to chat with Stephen Colbert on Aug. 9 in L.A.
Jump Around
Yungblod performs at 02 Forum Kentish Town in London on Aug. 9.
Must Be Juicy
Ashley Tisdale chats on the phone while out and about in L.A. on Aug. 9.
Premiere Night
Jodie Comer attends the U.K. premiere of 20th Century Studios' Free Guy on Aug. 9 in London.
Chic Costars
Rachel Weisz and Kitty Hawthorne are seen on location for Dead Ringers on Aug. 9 in N.Y.C.
Scene Stealer
Sarah Jessica Parker is in great spirits shooting a scene for And Just Like That in Central Park on Aug. 9 in N.Y.C.
Couple Outing
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart are seen out and about in Dubrovnik, Croatia on Aug. 7.
House of Gaga
Lady Gaga looks chic as she walks the streets of N.Y.C. on Aug. 7.
A Little Respect
Jennifer Hudson flashes a big smile while attending the premiere of Respect in L.A. on Aug. 8.
Under My Umbrella
Dominic Cooper and Gemma Chan enjoy some bubbly while attending the Wilderness Festival 2021 in Oxford, England on Aug. 7.
Go Green
Kehlani chills out at the American Express Platinum x Saks Star Island in Montauk, NY on Aug. 7.
Music Man
Leon Bridges performs at the Hinterland Music Festival on Aug. 8 in St. Charles, Iowa.
Phone It In
Emma Roberts takes a phone call in N.Y.C. on Aug. 7.
Feel the Beetz
Zazie Beetz attends a screening of Nine Days in Atlanta on Aug. 7.
Sporty Spice
Justin Bieber cleats up for a game of football (soccer) in Los Angeles.
Dog Day Afternoon
Iggy Azalea joins Lisa Vanderpump at her annual World Dog Day party in West Hollywood.
On the Double
Iain Armitage and Marsai Martin attend the L.A. Screening of their new film PAW Patrol: The Movie in Century City.