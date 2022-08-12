Diane Keaton Makes Her Mark in Hollywood, Plus Jared Leto, Kenan Thompson, Zoey Deutch and More

01 of 94 Living Legend PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Diane Keaton cements her place in history on Aug. 11 during her hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

02 of 94 Out of Office Backgrid Jared Leto enjoys some rock climbing while vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, on Aug. 11.

03 of 94 Such a Star David Livingston/Getty SNL's Kenan Thompson receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 11.

04 of 94 Easy Breezy The IMage Direct Zoey Deutch opts for head-to-toe white in New York City on Aug. 11.

05 of 94 A World Away Joseph Okpako/WireImage Dua Lipa hits the main stage on Aug. 10 on day one of the Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hugary.

06 of 94 One and Only James Devaney/GC Images Nile Rodgers and Madonna have a ball on Aug. 10 at a release party for her album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, with Belvedere Vodka, at DiscOasis in N.Y.C.'s Central Park.

07 of 94 Made in the Shades Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg live it up at the Los Angeles premiere of Day Shift on Aug. 10.

08 of 94 Family Friendly Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton take daughters Ora and Molly to the L.A. premiere of Mack and Rita on Aug. 10 in L.A.

09 of 94 Velvet Underground Michael Kovac/Getty Also at the Mack and Rita premiere on Aug. 10: a smiling Nicole Byer.

10 of 94 Snap That Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Diane Keaton joyfully joins the photographers on Aug. 10 at the Mack and Rita premiere in L.A.

11 of 94 Who Let the Dogs Out? Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Maluma brings a furry friend to the launch of Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal at The Freehold in Brooklyn, New York, on Aug. 10.

12 of 94 Back at It Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Meagan Good has fun with her fashion on Aug. 10 at the Los Angeles premiere of Day Shift.

13 of 94 Fest Best Joseph Okpako/WireImage Timothée Chalamet smiles from his seat at the Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, on Aug. 10.

14 of 94 Style File Michael Simon/startraks Prose Haircare's 'Curl Outside the Lines' ambassador, actress Lauren Ridloff, celebrates the launch of the brand's new custom styling gel.

15 of 94 Fast Friends BFA Tayshia Adams hangs with Remi Bader on Aug. 10 at the launch of Bader's Remi x Revolve collection at Sadelle's in N.Y.C.

16 of 94 It's Showtime Backgrid Idris Elba greets fans outside The Daily Show studios in N.Y.C. on Aug. 10.

17 of 94 Staying Neutral Gotham/GC Images Lili Reinhart steps out in head-to-toe brown in N.Y.C. on Aug. 10.

18 of 94 Of Corset Backgrid Heidi Klum goes daring in a leather corset ensemble in L.A. on Aug. 10.

19 of 94 Drink Up J Mayer/Shutterstock Maluma raises a glass at a press conference for Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal on Aug. 10 in N.Y.C.

20 of 94 Hi Times Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Ryan Reynolds gives a wave while arriving to Jimmy Kimmel Live in L.A. on Aug. 9.

21 of 94 Pink Ladies Katrina Jordan/Sipa USA Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum bring the shine to the Aug. 9 America's Got Talent live show red carpet in Pasadena, California.

22 of 94 Pitch Perfect Ed Zurga/Getty Jennifer Hudson hits a high note after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of a Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox game in Missouri on Aug. 9.

23 of 94 Back Together Amy Poehler and Aubrey Plaza have a Parks and Recreation reunion on Aug. 9 at a screening of Emily the Criminal in N.Y.C.

24 of 94 Violet Hour ROGER WONG/INSTARimages.com Mindy Kaling makes her way to her New York City hotel on Aug. 9.

25 of 94 Kate the Great Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Kate McKinnon sits down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9.

26 of 94 In Loving Memory Paras Griffin/Getty Whitney Houston's half-brother Gary joins Chris Tucker for the inaugural Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation Black Tie Gala at The Biltmore Ballrooms in Atlanta on Aug. 9, which would have been the singer's 59th birthday.

27 of 94 Summer in the City Robert O'Neil/Splash News Online Julianne Hough makes her way to her latest performance of POTUS on Broadway in N.Y.C. on Aug. 9.

28 of 94 Coupled Up Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson cuddle up outside of the Los Angeles Jimmy Kimmel Live studios on Aug. 9 prior to his guest-hosting gig (and her interview!).

29 of 94 Mic Check Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty Singer Brian Fallon of The Gaslight Anthem performs at the Columbiahalle in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 9.

30 of 94 Like Magic Backgrid Katy Perry delivers a keynote speech at the Magic fashion trade show in Las Vegas on Aug. 9.

31 of 94 Ride Along The Image Direct Scarlett Johansson enjoys some fun in the sun in The Hamptons, New York, on Aug. 5.

32 of 94 Bright Spot Raymond Hall/GC Images Nathalie Emmanuel is a ray of sunshine on Aug. 9 in N.Y.C.

33 of 94 Freeze Out The Image Direct Christine Quinn gets all dressed up for a fro-yo run in Los Angeles on Aug. 9.

34 of 94 Up and Away Backgrid Jason Statham catches a wave while in the water off the coast of Formentera, Spain, on Aug. 9.

35 of 94 Brick by Brick Dave Benett/Getty Tom Hopper and daughter Truly attend the re-opening of the LEGO Flagship Store in London's Leicester Square on Aug. 9.

36 of 94 Middle Man Nina Westervelt/Getty Iyana Halley, Idris Elba and Leah Jeffries go glam for the world premiere of Beast at The Museum of Modern Art in N.Y.C. on Aug. 8.

37 of 94 Filled with Pride Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Chris Pine supports his dad Robert at the premiere of Apple TV+ limited series Five Days at Memorial at the DGA Theater Complex in L.A. on Aug. 8.

38 of 94 Triple Threat Bryan Bedder/Getty Michael Peña, Owen Wilson and Jesse Williams get together at the Paramount+ Secret Headquarters premiere at the Signature Theater in N.Y.C. on Aug. 8.

39 of 94 With Purpose Stefanie Keenan/Getty Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis make it a date at Clayton Kershaw's 8th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on Aug. 8.

40 of 94 Hats Off David Livingston/Getty Will Ferrell has some fun with his fashion at Clayton Kershaw's 8th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on Aug. 8.

41 of 94 Red-y or Not Frazer Harrison/Getty Also at the Five Days at Memorial premiere in L.A. on Aug. 8: Vera Farmiga, who stands out in her red dress.

42 of 94 Style and Sass Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Aubrey Plaza is serving looks while arriving at CBS Studios in N.Y.C. on Aug. 8.

43 of 94 Smoke Signals Alex Pantling/Getty Ozzy Osbourne returns to the stage on Aug. 8 at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in England.

44 of 94 Boxing Day Noam Galai/Getty Sherri Shepherd surprises fans at an N.Y.C. Hertz location on Aug. 8, as she makes her move across town in anticipation of her new eponymous talk show.

45 of 94 Shoulder On Backgrid Kate Hudson looks straight out of a photo shoot while grabbing a green juice in N.Y.C. on Aug. 8.

46 of 94 Happy Face MEGA Ashton Kutcher kicks back on the beach with wife Mila Kunis (not pictured) in Santa Barbara, California, on Aug. 6.

47 of 94 The Music Man Alex J. Berliner/ABImages Nick Jonas performs solo at the Cedars Sinai Medical Center's Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Gala at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Aug. 7.

48 of 94 Stage Right MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sofia Carson arrives to Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Aug. 8.

49 of 94 Fast Feet The Image Direct Claire Danes goes for a run along the beach in L.A. on Aug. 8.

50 of 94 Major League Alison Roberto Abbi Jacobson hangs with A League of Their Own inspiration Maybelle Blair at a baseball game in honor of the Prime Video reboot launch in L.A.

51 of 94 To a Tee Nickalaus Stafford Charlotte Sands and Kellin Quinn of Sleeping with Sirens hang backstage at 1720 Warehouse in Los Angeles on Aug. 4.

52 of 94 Shore Thing MEGA Shawn Mendes sports a smile while hanging in the water in Miami on the eve of his 24th birthday, Aug. 7.

53 of 94 Summer Lovin' Backgrid Katie Holmes and boyfriend Bobby Wooten III hold hands during a walk in N.Y.C.'s Washington Square Park on Aug. 7.

54 of 94 Power Pose Jeremy Chan/Getty Shania Twain commands the stage during day four of the 2022 Boots and Hearts Music Festival at Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro Station, Ontario, on Aug. 7.

55 of 94 Pretty in Pink David Livingston/Getty Rebel Wilson is giving Elle Woods on Aug. 7 at a party celebrating Apple TV+'s Severance at Nobu Malibu.

56 of 94 Stay Golden Tim Mosenfelder/Getty New dad Post Malone pays homage to Modern Family's Cam during his performance at the 2022 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Aug. 7.

57 of 94 The Bright Stuff Backgrid Eva Longoria heads to dinner with friends at Catch Steak in West Hollywood on Aug. 6.

58 of 94 Walk the Walk BrosNYC/BACKGRID Kate Hudson soaks up the sunshine on Aug. 7 in New York City.

59 of 94 Guitar Hero Jim Dyson/Getty Damian Lewis mans the mic on Aug. 7 while performing at the Wilderness Festival at Cornbury Park in Charlbury, England.

60 of 94 Film Forum J Mayer/Shutterstock Real-life loves Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski film The Crowded Room in N.Y.C. on Aug. 5.

61 of 94 Tennessee Titan Danielle Del Valle/Getty At the 2022 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Aug. 7, a smiling Carly Pearce hits the stage.

62 of 94 Singing Loud and Proud Tristan Fewings/Getty Christina Aguilera performs on stage at the WE ARE FABULOSO event during Brighton Pride on Aug. 6 in Brighton, England.

63 of 94 Looking Cool Johnny Nunez/WireImage LL Cool J attends Rock The Bells at Forest Hills Stadium on Aug. 6 in New York City.

64 of 94 Nighttime Smile Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Paula Abdul is seen out and about on Aug. 6 in Los Angeles.

65 of 94 Making Music Burak Cingi/Redferns Travis Scott performs at the O2 Arena on Aug. 6 in London.

66 of 94 Rocking All Night Long Ethan Miller/Getty Singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea and guitarist John Frusciante of Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Aug. 6.

67 of 94 Giving It His All Josh Mellin Elton John performs for fans during a stop at Soldier Field in Chicago on Aug. 5.

68 of 94 Friendly Costars Omar Vega/Getty for Netflix Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco attend a screening of their new film Day Shift at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Lake Highlands on Aug. 5 in Dallas.

69 of 94 Bringing the House Down Roy Rochlin/Getty Erykah Badu performs during 2022 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park on Aug. 5 in New York City.

70 of 94 Hitting the Stage John Lamparski/Getty Jason Mraz performs on stage at Pier 17 Rooftop on Aug. 5 in New York City.

71 of 94 Daring Denim MediaPunch / BACKGRID Comedian Jo Koy attends the Universal Pictures screening of Easter Sunday at the Regal Union Square in New York City on Aug. 5.

72 of 94 Starry Night Out Arturo Holmes/Getty for Netflix Questlove, Floyd Rance, Stephanie T. Rance, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and Margaret Brown attend the premiere of Netflix's Descendant during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival at the Harbor View Hotel on Aug. 5 in Edgartown, Massachusetts.

73 of 94 Jean Therapy MEGA Kylie Jenner rocks head-to-toe denim while leaving Sun Studios in London on Aug. 5.

74 of 94 Tongues Wagging Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Christina Aguilera brings the heat during a concert at London's O2 Arena on Aug. 5.

75 of 94 On Top of the World Noam Galai/Getty LL Cool J visits the top of the Empire State Building on Aug. 5 in N.Y.C.

76 of 94 Blonde Ambition Gotham/GC Images Gigi Hadid pounds the pavement on Aug. 5 in N.Y.C.

77 of 94 Skirt the Issue MEGA Bethenny Frankel totes her new purchases while vacationing in Saint-Tropez, France, on Aug. 4.

78 of 94 Friday Feels Gilbert Flores/Getty Claudia Sulewski and Billie Eilish hug it out at the Los Angeles premiere of I Love My Dad at Largo at the Coronet on Aug. 4.

79 of 94 On Par The Image Direct Chris Pratt hits the golf course with friends in Los Angeles on Aug. 4.

80 of 94 Shades of Blue The Image Direct Olivia Munn and John Mulaney go shopping near N.Y.C.'s World Trade Center on Aug. 4.

81 of 94 Class Reunion Jesse Grant/Getty Christina Ricci, Liv Hewson, Melanie Lynskey, Courtney Eaton and Samantha Hanratty attend The Hollywood Reporter's Q&A about their show Yellowjackets in L.A. on Aug. 4.

82 of 94 To the Point Debra L Rothenberg/Wireimage Hoda Kotb greets Walker Hayes during the singer's performance on Today in N.Y.C. on Aug. 4.

83 of 94 Triple Play Paras Griffin/Getty Dave Franco, Kandi Burruss and Jamie Foxx attend a special screening of Day Shift presented by Netflix at IPIC Atlanta on Aug. 4.

84 of 94 Bold and the Beautiful Michael Kovac/Getty Jodi Balfour and Abbi Jacobson keep it bright at the Los Angeles premiere of A League of Their Own on Aug. 4.

85 of 94 The Last OG Michael Kovac/Getty Also at the A League of Their Own premiere: Maybelle Blair, one of the women who inspired the original film.

86 of 94 Helping Hands BFA Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld join Free Rain's Colin and Rebekah McCabe for a beach cleanup in East Hampton, New York, in partnership with Surfrider.

87 of 94 Malibu Mama The Image Direct Claire Danes hits the beach in Malibu on Aug. 3.

88 of 94 Happy Hugs Steve Sands/ New York Newswire Mariska Hargitay and Kelly Giddish share a hug while filming Law & Order: SVU in N.Y.C. on Aug. 4.

89 of 94 Look of Love MEGA Paris Hilton and Carter Reum get lost in each other's eyes during a walk through Lake Como, Italy, on Aug. 4.

90 of 94 Came to Play Courtesy Lindsay Lohan meets star Myles Frost at MJ: The Musical in N.Y.C. on Aug. 3.

91 of 94 One Cute Couple Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel pause for a picture at the opening night of Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool at Mark Taper Forum in L.A. on Aug. 3.

92 of 94 A Dress to Impress PIERPAOLO FERRERI/MEGA Penélope Cruz gets to work on the set of her new Enzo Ferrari biopic in Modena, Italy, on Aug. 4.

93 of 94 Laugh In Backgrid Katharine McPhee and David Foster enjoy a laughter-filled shopping trip through Beverly Hills on Aug. 3.