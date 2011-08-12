Star Tracks: Friday, August 12, 2011

FRINGE FACTOR

Credit: Headlinephoto/Splash News Online

Kim Kardashian, who will release her first fiction novel later this year, adds a little extra flair to her footwear during a lunch run in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday.

MODEL HUNK

Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Hands down, Twilight hottie Kellan Lutz knows how to show off his best side Thursday while debuting the fall collection of Abbot + Main, a new collection he helped co-design, at Nordstrom at The Grove in L.A.

MIDDLE MAN

Credit: Russ Elliot/AdMedia

It's a family affair! Jason Momoa snuggles up to partner Lisa Bonet and her daughter, Zoe Kravitz, Thursday at the L.A. premiere of his new film, Conan the Barbarian.

COLOR BLOCKED

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Beyoncé makes a short but colorful statement while stepping out Thursday in New York City, where she's set to perform four sold-out concerts in support of her latest album, 4.

NIGHT VISION

Credit: X17

Nicole Richie taps into her dark side Thursday, showing off an all-black ensemble for a night at West Hollywood's Viper Room.

DESSERT BREAK

Credit: X17

New mom Kate Hudson steps out with with fiancè Matthew Bellamy (not pictured) to grab some sweet treats an L.A. bakery on Thursday.

VROOM, VROOM!

Credit: Charlie Luciano/Startraks

The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield prepares to make a speedy getaway on his Vespa Thursday, after a stopover at Joan's On Third in Los Angeles.

CITY WALK

Credit: Curtis Means/Ace Pictures

Looking sharp! A shaved and shorn Keanu Reeves keeps his cool while strolling through downtown New York on Thursday.

GRIN & BARE IT

Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty

She's a sideshow attraction! Olivia Wilde chooses another dark ensemble to premiere Cowboys amp Aliens Thursday at London's O2 Arena.

CHOP TO IT

Credit: INF

Angelina Jolie prepares to take a helicopter trip Wednesday in London, where the entire brood is staying while Brad Pitt films World War Z.

FINDING SHADE

Credit: X17

Is that for the new nursery? Expectant mom Jessica Alba does a little shopping Thursday in Los Angeles, where she picked out a new lamp.

FLIPPING THE SCRIPT

Credit: PPNY/GSNY/Splash News Online

True Blood's hot vampire Alexander Skarsgard keeps things casual Thursday while on the Manhattan set of his new movie, What Maisie Knew.

IN LOCK STEP

Credit: John White/INF

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi make a happy pair strolling arm-in-arm through Toronto on Thursday.

BLAZER GLORY

Credit: Beiny/Slater/WENN

Miley Cyrus channels her inner preppy in a blazer and Oxford shirt Thursday while reportedly shooting a new movie in L.A.

KEEPING COOL

Credit: Ignat/Bauer-Griffin

Ashley Olsen keeps a tall drink of water on hand Thursday while strutting her stuff in New York.

