Star Tracks: Friday, August 12, 2011
FRINGE FACTOR
Kim Kardashian, who will release her first fiction novel later this year, adds a little extra flair to her footwear during a lunch run in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday.
MODEL HUNK
Hands down, Twilight hottie Kellan Lutz knows how to show off his best side Thursday while debuting the fall collection of Abbot + Main, a new collection he helped co-design, at Nordstrom at The Grove in L.A.
MIDDLE MAN
It's a family affair! Jason Momoa snuggles up to partner Lisa Bonet and her daughter, Zoe Kravitz, Thursday at the L.A. premiere of his new film, Conan the Barbarian.
COLOR BLOCKED
Beyoncé makes a short but colorful statement while stepping out Thursday in New York City, where she's set to perform four sold-out concerts in support of her latest album, 4.
NIGHT VISION
Nicole Richie taps into her dark side Thursday, showing off an all-black ensemble for a night at West Hollywood's Viper Room.
DESSERT BREAK
New mom Kate Hudson steps out with with fiancè Matthew Bellamy (not pictured) to grab some sweet treats an L.A. bakery on Thursday.
VROOM, VROOM!
The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield prepares to make a speedy getaway on his Vespa Thursday, after a stopover at Joan's On Third in Los Angeles.
CITY WALK
Looking sharp! A shaved and shorn Keanu Reeves keeps his cool while strolling through downtown New York on Thursday.
GRIN & BARE IT
She's a sideshow attraction! Olivia Wilde chooses another dark ensemble to premiere Cowboys amp Aliens Thursday at London's O2 Arena.
CHOP TO IT
Angelina Jolie prepares to take a helicopter trip Wednesday in London, where the entire brood is staying while Brad Pitt films World War Z.
FINDING SHADE
Is that for the new nursery? Expectant mom Jessica Alba does a little shopping Thursday in Los Angeles, where she picked out a new lamp.
FLIPPING THE SCRIPT
True Blood's hot vampire Alexander Skarsgard keeps things casual Thursday while on the Manhattan set of his new movie, What Maisie Knew.
IN LOCK STEP
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi make a happy pair strolling arm-in-arm through Toronto on Thursday.
BLAZER GLORY
Miley Cyrus channels her inner preppy in a blazer and Oxford shirt Thursday while reportedly shooting a new movie in L.A.
KEEPING COOL
Ashley Olsen keeps a tall drink of water on hand Thursday while strutting her stuff in New York.