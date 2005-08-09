Star Tracks - Friday, August 12, 2005
PDA ALERT
Kate Bosworth rediscovers romance with beau Orlando Bloom in a Sydney park recently. Late last week Bloom flew Down Under, where the actress has been filming Superman Returns.
CHAT & CHILL
Eva Longoria is wrapped up – in a towel and her conversation – poolside at Hollywood's Roosevelt Hotel on Monday. The Desperate Housewives star has some things in common with her sexpot character, Gabrielle Solis: "I'm pretty fearless like her," Longoria tells PEOPLE. "(But) I like to think I have better morals."
NO JOKE
One month after giving birth to their son, Quinlin Dempsey, a svelte Christine Taylor and husband Ben Stiller hit the red carpet for the Hollywood premiere of The 40-Year-Old Virgin on Thursday. The couple also have a 3-year-old daughter, Ella.
MOTORCYCLE DIARY
Biker boy Keanu Reeves gets revved up in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The actor owns a West Coast Chopper custom-built by Monster Garage host Jesse James – who just married Reeves's Speed costar and pal, Sandra Bullock.
TAGGING ALONG
Britney Spears keeps her belly under wraps Wednesday as she accompanies husband Kevin Federline to a Los Angeles music studio, where he is recording his debut album. Their first child is due this fall.
GUYS' DAY OUT
Justin Timberlake kicks back with his boys, taking lunch with friends at the Fred Segal store in L.A.
FLIRTING WITH DISASTER
Britanny Murphy bats her eyelash extensions while cuddling with an actor on the London set of her new film, Love and Other Disasters, on Wednesday.
CITY GIRL
Jessica Simpson leaves the Daisy Dukes at home while she does some upscale shopping in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.
CLASS SYSTEM
Scarlett Johansson, in wire-rimmed specs, films a scene for her new Woody Allen movie in London on Thursday. In the still-untitled movie, she plays an American student who falls for an aristocrat.