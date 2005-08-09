Star Tracks - Friday, August 12, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

1 of 9

PDA ALERT

Credit: LDP Images

Kate Bosworth rediscovers romance with beau Orlando Bloom in a Sydney park recently. Late last week Bloom flew Down Under, where the actress has been filming Superman Returns.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

CHAT & CHILL

Credit: GST/x17

Eva Longoria is wrapped up – in a towel and her conversation – poolside at Hollywood's Roosevelt Hotel on Monday. The Desperate Housewives star has some things in common with her sexpot character, Gabrielle Solis: "I'm pretty fearless like her," Longoria tells PEOPLE. "(But) I like to think I have better morals."

3 of 9

NO JOKE

Credit: Nina Prommer/Globe

One month after giving birth to their son, Quinlin Dempsey, a svelte Christine Taylor and husband Ben Stiller hit the red carpet for the Hollywood premiere of The 40-Year-Old Virgin on Thursday. The couple also have a 3-year-old daughter, Ella.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 9

MOTORCYCLE DIARY

Credit: David Aguilera /Splash

Biker boy Keanu Reeves gets revved up in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The actor owns a West Coast Chopper custom-built by Monster Garage host Jesse James – who just married Reeves's Speed costar and pal, Sandra Bullock.

Advertisement

5 of 9

TAGGING ALONG

Credit: Splash

Britney Spears keeps her belly under wraps Wednesday as she accompanies husband Kevin Federline to a Los Angeles music studio, where he is recording his debut album. Their first child is due this fall.

6 of 9

GUYS' DAY OUT

Credit: Andrew Shawaf/Pacific Coast News

Justin Timberlake kicks back with his boys, taking lunch with friends at the Fred Segal store in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 9

FLIRTING WITH DISASTER

Credit: Oliver Polter/Alpha/Globe

Britanny Murphy bats her eyelash extensions while cuddling with an actor on the London set of her new film, Love and Other Disasters, on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 9

CITY GIRL

Credit: Ginsburg-Spaly/X17

Jessica Simpson leaves the Daisy Dukes at home while she does some upscale shopping in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Advertisement

9 of 9

CLASS SYSTEM

Credit: Sam Wordley/Pacificcoastnews

Scarlett Johansson, in wire-rimmed specs, films a scene for her new Woody Allen movie in London on Thursday. In the still-untitled movie, she plays an American student who falls for an aristocrat.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff