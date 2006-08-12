Star Tracks - Friday, August 11, 2006
DOG'S-EYE VIEW
With Maltese Jinxy acting as a lookout, Eva Longoria makes her way through the paparazzi while running errands in Hollywood on Thursday. The actress and her pampered pup appear together in the September issue of Glamour.
WORKING MOM
After a long day recording her new album, Gwen Stefani heads home with a tuckered out (but still fashionable) 2-month-old Kingston in Hollywood on Thursday.
LIP SERVICE
Coldplay singer (and Gwyneth Paltrow's husband) Chris Martin gets his own tongue wagging while out in London on Thursday.
SCREAM QUEENS
Kristen Bell and Christina Milian get hearts racing at the Hollywood premiere of their gory thriller Pulse on Thursday.
UN-BEAR-ABLY CUTE
Mischa Barton accepts a gift from well-wishers at the David Jones store in Melbourne. The actress, who brought along her entire family, has been a pampered guest of the retailer since arriving in Sydney earlier this week to help promote their spring fashion line.
COVER MODEL
A case of "Déjà Vu"? With a Jay-Z wannabe looking on, Tyra Banks makes like Beyoncé in the diva's new video while filming an upcoming segment for her talk show in West Hollywood on Wednesday.
ROCK STEADY?
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, in New York on Thursday, has taken a hard knock. The actor is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, injured two months ago while preparing for his role in the football film The Game Plan.
LIBERTY BELLE
Ciara lets freedom ring outside MTV's TRL studio in New York on Thursday, where she stopped by to promote her new single "Get Up," which is featured on the Step Up soundtrack.
BEACH COMBERS
Kate Hudson and her little man, 2-year-old son Ryder, explore the sand and seaweed during a Malibu beach stroll Wednesday.
PUMPED UP
Matthew McConaughey, who's vacationing in Miami this week with cycling buddy Lance Armstrong, gives himself a hand Wednesday after finishing a workout on the beach.
IN DA CLUB
50 Cent hits the links for charity at New York's Chelsea Piers driving range on Wednesday. The fourth annual Drive for Life event benefited the Tikva Children's Home for Ukrainian orphans.
MOVING FORWARD
Carmen Electra, who filed for divorce from rocker husband Dave Navarro on Thursday, keeps her head up after a meeting in Los Angeles recently.
BENCH WARMERS
Rod Stewart lets fiancée Penny Lancaster capture the views while he and 8-month-old son Alastair (held by a pal) take a seat during their Saint-Tropez getaway on Wednesday.
BELT IT OUT
Paris Hilton saves herself from going completely dotty with some colorful support during a girls’ night out with pals Kim Kardashian and Caroline D'Amore (not pictured) at Beverly Hills eatery Koi on Wednesday.
BOXER OR BRIEF(CASE)?
Cinderella Man star Russell Crowe hangs up his boxing gloves and takes hold of a briefcase Wednesday for his latest role as a 1970s police detective in Ridley Scott's American Gangster, filming in Harlem.