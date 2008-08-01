Star Tracks - Friday, August 1, 2008

CASTING CALL

Credit: INF

Following extensive surgery on his left hand, Shia LaBeouf showed off his new cast while on a walk Thursday in Los Angeles. The surgery was the result of an accident on July 27, when the Transformers 2 star flipped his truck in Hollywood.

BABE IN ARMS

Credit: Bobby Rachpoot/ Pacific Coast News

Salma Hayek shows off her pretty-in-pink daughter Valentina, 10 months, while out Thursday in Beverly Hills for a day of shopping.

ALL THAT GLITTERS

Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

A glowing Mariah Carey gives a four-song performance Thursday as part of the Samsung ATampT Summer Krush concert series in Hollywood. The singer, whose husband Nick Cannon cheered from backstage, delighted fans with new songs like "I'll Be Lovin' U Long Time" and "Touch My Body."

PAIRED UP

Credit: Donato Sardella/WireImage

After enjoying a casual day in Malibu earlier in the week, it's time for Tony and Eva Longoria Parker to dress up for a night out Thursday, attending a party in Beverly Hills to celebrate Allure magazine's latest cover. a

WORKING IT OUT

Credit: Flynet

A buff John Mayer, who took a stand and urged the Los Angeles City Council to the paparazzi, changes gears – and clothes – Thursday, heading to the gym for a workout.

LEAVING IT ALL BEHIND

Credit: Chris Pizzello/ AP

As fans try to get his attention, a beaming Kanye West – dressed in YSL – keeps his cool and walks the red carpet in high spirits Thursday at the L.A. premiere of the new comedy Pineapple Express.

IN 'FULL' FORCE

Credit: Manuel Velasco/BuzzFoto

Where's Uncle Jesse? Former onscreen sisters and Full House costars Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure catch up over lunch Thursday at the famed Ivy restaurant in Beverly Hills.

FASHION FORWARD

Credit: Danny Martindale/WireImage

Always a step ahead of the fashion curve, Solange Knowles fits right in Thursday at London's Notting Hill Arts Club, where she performed as part of its eclectic yOyO night. The singer was out to promote her upcoming album, Sol-Angel amp the Hadley St. Dreams.

HOME MAKEOVER

Credit: Brewer/Banks/Splash News Online

After checking up on a potential new home in Los Angeles, an expecting Jennifer Garner retreats back to her car Thursday afternoon.a

WALK THIS WAY

Credit: LIMELIGHT PICTURES

After indulging a Chinese food craving earlier in the week, mom-to-be Ashlee Simpson and husband Pete Wentz reportedly head to a doctor's appointment in Beverly Hills Thursday.

'FLY' ZONE

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos manage to look cool despite the sweltering heat Thursday at the New York City premiere of the movie Fly Me to the Moon. The Live with Regis and Kelly host voices a character in the 3D animated film, out Aug. 15.

MOVING FORWARD

Credit: Daniel/INF

A day before responding to his wife's divorce filing, Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez keeps his cool as he leaves his New York City apartment Wednesday.

MIRROR IMAGE

Credit: Novo/Miki/ National Photo Group

Teri Hatcher and her well-accessorized 10-year-old daughter Emerson stay in step during their mother-daughter stroll with their pooch Wednesday in Los Angeles.

PLUGGED IN

Credit: Stefan/INF

After working and playing in New York City, Chace Crawford tunes out Thursday after a safe landing at Los Angeles International Airport.

BIG-CITY GIRL

Credit: Janet Mayer / Splash News Online

Disney Channel star Selena Gomez – who has been romantically linked to Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas – hits the town solo Thursday in New York City.

PAY DAY

Credit: Gus Ruelas/ AP

Check it out! With presenter Aaron Eckhart looking on, a cheery Rosario Dawson accepts one hefty check, a grant on behalf of the I.F.P. (Independent Feature Project), during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual Installation Luncheon Wednesday at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

