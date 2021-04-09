Naomi Campbell Rocks the Runway in N.Y.C., Plus Carey Mulligan, Niecy Nash & Jessica Betts and More

By People Staff
Updated April 07, 2021 12:38 PM

Traffic Stopper

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Naomi Campbell steals the spotlight as she walks through Times Square in the Michael Kors fashion show on Thursday in N.Y.C.

'Woman' on the Move

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Carey Mulligan stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about her movie Promising Young Woman and her upcoming Saturday Night Live appearance on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Rock On

Credit: The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards/Getty

Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts get glammed up for the 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday.

Date Night

Credit: The Image Direct

Liev Schreiber and girlfriend Taylor Niesen are seen on a romantic stroll in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Happy Host

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty

Kelly Rowland spreads joy while hosting Baby2Baby’s Welcome Back event with Amazon on Thursday in L.A.

‘Wheelie’ Fun Time

Credit: BACKGRID

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom enjoy an afternoon bike ride together on Thursday in Santa Barbara.

Spring in Her Step

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes steps out to pick up flowers on Thursday in N.Y.C. 

Father-Daughter Duet

Credit: Francois Nel/Getty

Andrea Bocelli is joined onstage by his daughter Virginia during a performance in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Picture Perfect

Credit: The Image Direct

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss take selfies in Battery Park in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Couple Goals

Credit: Splash News Online

Russell Wilson and Ciara look gorgeous as they leave a studio where they filmed a secret TV special on Thursday in L.A.

Sunny L.A.

Credit: Backgrid

Cara Santana cradles her puppy while out on a sunny Thursday in L.A.

Workout Complete

Credit: The Image Direct

Rita Ora leaves the gym in an all-black matching set on Wednesday in Sydney, Australia. 

Animal Magnetism

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Mariska Hargitay pets a canine costar on Wednesday on the New York City set of Law & Order: SVU.

Happy Faces

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

A smiling Shaquille O'Neal speaks during the Pepsi Stronger Together and CTG Foundation ATL Press Conference on Wednesday in McDonough, Georgia.

Well Suited

Credit: BACKGRID

A dapper Patrick Dempsey films Devils in Rome on Thursday.

Keep It Casual

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

A masked Kelly Ripa steps out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Prints-ess Diaries

Credit: BACKGRID

Kim Kardashian makes a surprise appearance at her SKIMS pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

Mellow Yellow

Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Tamera Mowry-Housley gets ready to work on the set of Hallmark Channel's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood on Wednesday.

'Smoove' Sailing

Credit: Courtesy of AAFCA/Shutterstock

JB Smoove makes an appearance during the 12th Annual African American Film Critics Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Batter Up

Credit: Backgrid

George Clooney takes a few swings in between filming his upcoming film The Tender Bar on Wednesday in Boston.

Out for a Stroll

Credit: Felipe Ramales/Splash

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley are seen out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday holding hands as they go for a walk.

Gym Sesh

Credit: Backgrid

Kendall Jenner leaves the studio after wrapping up a workout session with Hailey Bieber on Wednesday in L.A.

Musical Moment

Credit: Andrew Lipovskyl/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Pete Davidson participates in the “Random Instrument Challenge” segment of Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Wigging Out

Credit: The Image Direct

Beanie Feldstein and Mira Sorvino are unrecognizable dressed as Monica Lewinsky and her mother Marcia Lewis while filming American Crime Story: Impeachment in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Perfect Putt

Credit: BACKGRID

Chris Pratt hits the links in West Hollywood on Tuesday. 

Peace Out

Credit: MEGA

Michael Keaton flashes a peace sign as he’s seen leaving dinner at Craig’s on Tuesday in L.A.

Rare Appearance

Credit: DIGGZY/JP / SplashNews.com

Kesha is seen on a walk after leaving the gym in West Hollywood on Tuesday. 

Getting ‘Organized’ 

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Christopher Meloni is seen with a furry friend while filming Law and Order: Organized Crime on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

On the Right 'Track'

Credit: The Image Direct

Timothée Chalamet is spotted out and about in N.Y.C. in a Yankees jacket and Adidas track pants on Tuesday.

First Look!

Credit: The Image Direct

Jason Momoa and costar Marlow Barkley film a scene for their upcoming Netflix film Slumberland on Tuesday in Toronto.

Puppy Love

Credit: Backgrid

Rumer Willis leaves a local dog breeder with a new puppy on Tuesday in L.A.

Film Break

Credit: Splash News Online

Lucy Boynton and costar Joe Cole chat in between filming scenes for The Ipcress File on Tuesday in Liverpool.

Her Presence is a Present

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Rihanna holds onto a gift while arriving in N.Y.C.'s Meatpacking District on Monday. 

Who Wears Short Shorts?