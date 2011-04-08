Star Tracks: Friday, April 8, 2011
GO, FIGURE!
After flaunting her fab new figure in a bikini for the first time in her life this week, Shedding for the Wedding host Sara Rue looks equally red-hot on the red carpet at Logo's NewNowNext Awards in Hollywood on Thursday night.
TOUGH LOVE?
Taylor Lautner and rumored gal pal Lily Collins make a leather-clad exit from a Squamish, British Columbia, eatery on Thursday, where the 19-year-old star is filming the latest Twilight installment.
BABE IN ARMS
It's a match for Ashlee Simpson and her 2-year-old son Bronx, who make a color-coordinated entrance to celebrate the launch of Lucky Kids magazine in Hollywood on Thursday.
COMEDY CENTRAL
What's the punch line? Funnymen Jimmy Fallon and Jon Stewart engage in some friendly banter Thursday night during the Food Bank for New York City's annual Can-Do Awards at N.Y.C.'s Chelsea Piers.
CAN-DO CAFTAN
Also attending the Can-Do Awards: Mariska Hargitay, who leaves new baby Amaya at home Thursday for the annual fund-raiser for the Food Bank.
ALL ABOUT AUDRINA
Reality star Audrina Patridge takes a break from promoting her new reality show to unveil her sexy billboard for Bongo on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood on Thursday.
SWEET CHEEKS
Love is in the air! Doting dad Mario Lopez plants a sweet pucker on 6-month-old daughter Gia while filming Extra Thursday afternoon at The Grove in Los Angeles.
PIMPIN' HER RIDE
After complaining about a flat tire, Kim Kardashian steps out to get a car upgrade in L.A. on Thursday. "Riding around with @KourtneyKardash in a pick up truck. It's like a monster truck amp kinda fun!," she Tweeted.
EASTER TREATS
Still on their Big Apple jaunt, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott take their kids, Liam, 4, and Stella, 2, on a festive Jelly Belly candy run on Thursday.
SCREAM QUEEN
Amanda Seyfried shrieks with excitement while being flanked by hunky costars Max Irons and Shiloh Fernandez at the London premiere of their film, Red Riding Hood, on Thursday.
GEE WHIZ
Mom-to-be Natalie Portman spends some quality time with her favorite furball – Yorkie Whiz – during a chilly walk Thursday in New York.
PEACE OFFERING
Always eager to please, Will Smith poses with an enthusiastic fan Thursday in between takes for Men in Black 3 in New York City.
GAMMING IT UP
After returning to Twitter, Miley Cyrus makes a bold fashion statement in daring tights and short shorts while preparing for takeoff at LAX on Thursday.
MATERNAL (STYLE) INSTINCTS
Expectant mama Selma Blair shows off her enviable fashion sense– check out her Alexander McQueen skull scarf! – Thursday while running errands in Beverly Hills.
IN 'HI' STYLE
Jessica Szohr shows off her Dove-worthy beauty Thursday after making an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show in New York, where she promoted her upcoming film Love, Wedding, Marriage.