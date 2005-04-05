Star Tracks - Friday, April 8, 2005
QUICK CLICK
Julia Roberts makes a fan's day by getting snap-happy with a camera phone outside a Manhattan bar Wednesday.
EAT AND RUN
Ashley Olsen (left) and sister Mary-Kate assume similar poses as they separately dash to avoid the spotlight after sharing a late lunch in New York City on Wednesday.
JET-SETTER
Actress Demi Moore isn't showing any baby weight during a visit to London on Thursday, though sources tell PEOPLE the 42-year-old actress is "definitely pregnant."
COMING TOGETHER
U2's Bono launches his new initiative, ONE: The Campaign to Make Poverty History, in Beverly Hills on Wednesday with a supporter who can ensure the effort plenty of attention: Brad Pitt. The actor committed to the project after being inspired by Bono to visit Africa's AIDS-ravaged regions last year.
ON THE GO
Lindsay Lohan, dressed in a chic knit cap and oversized sunglasses, leaves her hotel on Thursday in New York City where she's filming Just My Luck.
TWO OF A KIND
Actor Ryan Reynolds puts a protective arm around costar Chloe Grace Moretz at Thursday's Hollywood premiere of The Amityville Horror.
BACK FOR JACK
In full Jack Sparrow mode, Johnny Depp paces the New York set of the Pirates of the Caribbean sequel with his trusty swordsman on Thursday.
WHITE FLAG?
After stopping in Kitson, Nicollette Sheridan tries to dispel rumors of tension on the set of her hit show, Desperate Housewives, by wearing a heartfelt tee that she purchased in the trendy Beverly Hills store on Monday.
SECOND HONEYMOON
Kate Beckinsale chats with pals (including hubby director Len Wiseman) on Wednesday as her 6-year-old daughter Lilly plays nearby in Cabo San Lucas. The couple are on vacation after wrapping the sequel to their first collaboration, the vampire action-thriller Underworld: Evolution.
GOING BONGO
Matthew McConaughey relives his famous 1999 bongo-playing incident (this time, with clothes on) for the TRL audience at MTV's New York studios on Wednesday. The actor has been tirelessly promoting his action film Sahara, which opens today.
THE SPORTING LIFE
Retired tennis star Anna Kournikova snatches up some beads and baubles as she stops in upscale boutique Kitson in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.