Star Tracks - Friday, April 8, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

1 of 11

QUICK CLICK

Credit: Ronald Asadorian/Splash

Julia Roberts makes a fan's day by getting snap-happy with a camera phone outside a Manhattan bar Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

EAT AND RUN

Credit: Flannery/Bauer-Griffin

Ashley Olsen (left) and sister Mary-Kate assume similar poses as they separately dash to avoid the spotlight after sharing a late lunch in New York City on Wednesday.

3 of 11

JET-SETTER

Credit: WENN/Landov

Actress Demi Moore isn't showing any baby weight during a visit to London on Thursday, though sources tell PEOPLE the 42-year-old actress is "definitely pregnant."

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

COMING TOGETHER

U2's Bono launches his new initiative, ONE: The Campaign to Make Poverty History, in Beverly Hills on Wednesday with a supporter who can ensure the effort plenty of attention: Brad Pitt. The actor committed to the project after being inspired by Bono to visit Africa's AIDS-ravaged regions last year.

Advertisement

5 of 11

ON THE GO

Credit: Anthony Dixon/LFI

Lindsay Lohan, dressed in a chic knit cap and oversized sunglasses, leaves her hotel on Thursday in New York City where she's filming Just My Luck.

6 of 11

TWO OF A KIND

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/BEI

Actor Ryan Reynolds puts a protective arm around costar Chloe Grace Moretz at Thursday's Hollywood premiere of The Amityville Horror.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

BACK FOR JACK

Credit: INFGoff

In full Jack Sparrow mode, Johnny Depp paces the New York set of the Pirates of the Caribbean sequel with his trusty swordsman on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

WHITE FLAG?

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash

After stopping in Kitson, Nicollette Sheridan tries to dispel rumors of tension on the set of her hit show, Desperate Housewives, by wearing a heartfelt tee that she purchased in the trendy Beverly Hills store on Monday.

Advertisement

9 of 11

SECOND HONEYMOON

Credit: Pierre/Raul/Bauer-Griffin

Kate Beckinsale chats with pals (including hubby director Len Wiseman) on Wednesday as her 6-year-old daughter Lilly plays nearby in Cabo San Lucas. The couple are on vacation after wrapping the sequel to their first collaboration, the vampire action-thriller Underworld: Evolution.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

GOING BONGO

Credit: Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

Matthew McConaughey relives his famous 1999 bongo-playing incident (this time, with clothes on) for the TRL audience at MTV's New York studios on Wednesday. The actor has been tirelessly promoting his action film Sahara, which opens today.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 11

THE SPORTING LIFE

Credit: Bauer-Griffen

Retired tennis star Anna Kournikova snatches up some beads and baubles as she stops in upscale boutique Kitson in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff