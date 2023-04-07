01 of 80 City Style The Image Direct Taraji P. Henson waves to onlookers in a fuzzy beige dress and bronze-colored gloves on her way out of The View in New York City on April 6.

02 of 80 Crimson Queen Backgrid Chloe Bailey brings her fire to the Today show in N.Y.C. wearing an all-red ensemble on April 6.

03 of 80 Two Thumbs Up Slaven Vlasic/Getty Looking happy to be in N.Y.C., Lewis Capaldi poses at his visit to SiriusXM Studios for an appearance on Hits 1 with Mikey Piff on April 6.

04 of 80 Sauce Squad Courtesy Guy Fieri buys local first responders lunch at his restaurant Chicken Guy! in Winter Park, Florida, where he hung out with fans and debuted a new spring menu addition: the Huckleberry Shake.

05 of 80 Partners in Crime Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Longtime costars Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T have a laugh on the set of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit in New York City on April 5.

06 of 80 Name Game Khloé Kardashian confirms that her son's name, which she has yet to publicly announce, starts with a T during an appearance on Jennifer Hudson's eponymous talk show in L.A. on April 4.

07 of 80 Courtside Chats Kevork Djansezian/Getty Dressed in a striped ensemble, Michael B. Jordan sits courtside at Crypto.com Arena for a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on April 5.

08 of 80 Feeling Shady Backgrid Jacob Elordi steps out for a coffee in Los Feliz, California, on April 5 sporting a mustache, overalls, a trucker hat and dark sunglasses.

09 of 80 Sweet Serenade MEGA John Legend takes the stage at Royal Albert Hall in London on April 5.

10 of 80 Tea Time Mike Coppola/Getty Huma Abedin poses with Shonda Rhimes at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City for an event celebrating the upcoming Bridgerton spinoff, Queen Charlotte, on April 4.

11 of 80 Look Back BauerGriffin/INSTARimages Heidi Klum rocks an open-back, sequined top at the studios for America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on April 5.

12 of 80 Coming Together Jason Kempin/Getty Jason Crabb, Eric Decker and JT Hodges pose together at the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Family Recovery Fund charity concert and dinner benefiting the Covenant School on April 4 in Nashville.

13 of 80 Hoops for Hoops Kevork Djansezian/Getty Tinashe is dressed for the occasion as she poses courtside at Crypto.com Arena for a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers on April 5.

14 of 80 Saying Hello Backgrid Jodie Comer flashes a wave at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City on April 5.

15 of 80 Dynamic Duo Charley Gallay/Getty Anthony Allen Ramos and Law Roach pose together at Netflix's BEEF "Release Your Rage" event at Lombardi House in Los Angeles on April 5.

16 of 80 Fellow Brits Bruce Glikas/Getty Gordon Ramsay and Ed Sheeran share a moment at the GQ Food & Drink Awards 2023 at London's St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel on April 5.

17 of 80 The Great Outdoors The image Direct Jon Hamm keeps it casual in shorts and a cardigan for a hike in Los Angeles on April 5.

18 of 80 Funny Girl Rob Latour/Shutterstock The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Alex Borstein strikes a pose at PaleyFest in L.A. on April 4.

19 of 80 Country Friends Bruce Glikas/Getty At opening night of Broadway's new production Shucked on April 4, Jennifer Nettles poses for a photo with the band members of Little Big Town, Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook.

20 of 80 Sharing the Stage U.S. Navy At a USO concert in Europe on March 25, Blanco Brown (center) poses for a photo with Capt. Dave Pollard, Capt. Nicholas DeLeo and Command Mast Chief Nicholas Wallace.

21 of 80 Aw Shucks! Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes. Nina Westervelt/Getty Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes celebrate the premiere of Broadway's new production Shucked in New York City on April 4.

22 of 80 Morning Person Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online On her way out of Good Morning America on April 5, an elegantly dressed Ali Wong smiles and waves to New York City onlookers.

23 of 80 Peace in the City The Image Direct Ariana DeBose accessorizes her black trench coat with oversized sunglasses and a peace sign as she arrives at The View in N.Y.C. on April 5.

24 of 80 Date Night Shutterstock Allison Williams joins her fiancé, Alexander Dreymon, at a screening of his Netflix film The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die on April 4 in N.Y.C.

25 of 80 Party Time Slaven Vlasic/Getty Surrounded by skulls, Colman Domingo enjoys a drink at the well-decorated Smirnoff and Fat Ham Juicy Disco afterparty on April 1 in N.Y.C.

26 of 80 Staying Close Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Brooke Shields and Naomi Watts show their love during the New York Academy of Art's Annual Tribeca Ball on April 4.

27 of 80 Side By Side Stefanie Keenan/Getty Wearing warm, neutral tones Ashlee Simpson supports Emma Roberts at the launch of her Crown Vintage Spring Collection with DSW on April 4 at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

28 of 80 Sushi in the Sun Backgrid Cindy Crawford steps out for lunch at Nobu Malibu on April 4.

29 of 80 Costar Cuddles Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Rachel Brosnahan embraces her Marvelous Mrs. Maisel costar Tony Shalhoub at the 2023 PaleyFest LA at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on April 4.

30 of 80 Surf, Sand & Screen Time Backgrid Chantel Jeffries snaps a selfie while swimming in the Miami Beach waves on April 4.

31 of 80 Megawatt Smile Mike Coppola/Getty Brooke Shields flashes a smile while visiting SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in New York City on April 4.

32 of 80 Royally Poised Dave Benett/Getty Christian Siriano and Jonathan Van Ness pose together at a private viewing of the Crown to Couture exhibit at Kensington Palace on April 4.

33 of 80 Going Neon The Image Direct Sofia Vergara sports a bright neon trench coat while arriving at the studio for America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on April 4.

34 of 80 Cheek to Cheek Bryan Bedder/Getty Spike Lee and Chilli pose together at Variety's Power of Women event in N.Y.C. on April 4.

35 of 80 New York Minute Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Also at Tuesday's Power of Women soirée, Natasha Lyonne and Dascha Polanco strike a pose.

36 of 80 The Boss Is Back Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Bruce Springsteen hits the stage with Steven Van Zandt and the rest of the E Street Band at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on April 3.

37 of 80 Hello, Yellow AFF-USA/Shutterstock Yellowjackets stars Lauren Ambrose, Melanie Lynskey and Simone Kessell pose together at PaleyFest in Los Angeles on April 3.

38 of 80 Late Night Talking Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Michelle Williams stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 3 in N.Y.C.

39 of 80 Premiere Pose Paras Griffin/Getty Chlöe Bailey and Quavo celebrate the premiere of their upcoming film, Praise This, at the Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University on April 3 in Atlanta.

40 of 80 Red Hot Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Rachel Weisz stuns in red at the world premiere of her series, Dead Ringers, in N.Y.C. on April 3.

41 of 80 Stepping Into Character MEGA Krysten Ritter is spotted out and about in Beverly Hills on April 3 following the news that she's set to star in the Orphan Black spinoff Echoes.

42 of 80 Staying in Key Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty Jeff Goldblum takes the stage in Berlin, Germany, on April 3.

43 of 80 For a Good Cause Jamie McCarthy/Getty Dressed in a striking, red ensemble, Coco Rocha poses with James Conran at the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala hosted by Karlie Kloss and honoring Anna Wintour and Emma Grede at The Glasshouse in New York City on April 3.

44 of 80 Festive Couple Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock Kathryn Boyd Brolin and Josh Brolin pose together at the Vision Dinner during the Sun Valley Film Festival in Idaho on April 2.

45 of 80 Peace Out Frazer Harrison/Getty In a coordinated blue look, Thuso Mbedu throws up a peace sign at the world premiere of the English dub version of Suzume at David Geffen Theater at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 3.

46 of 80 A Lovely Time Splash news Online Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield pair up nicely while filming a scene from their upcoming production We Live in Time in London on April 3.

47 of 80 Trail Blazer The Image Direct A shirtless Shawn Mendes soaks up the L.A. sun during a hike on April 2.

48 of 80 Laundry Day The Image Direct John Stamos flashes a peace sign while running errands in Manhattan on April 3.

49 of 80 Hip-Hop Half Phillip Faraone/Getty Looking cool and colorful, Hen Dogg of The Sugarhill Gang takes the stage during the 2023 Gateway Celebrity Fight Night in Phoenix on April 1.

50 of 80 In the Ring Ronald Martinez/Getty Snoop Dogg presents the winner's belt at SoFi Stadium for the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood event on April 2.

51 of 80 Mumbai Moment Splash News Online A colorfully dressed Priyanka Chopra poses with her husband Nick Jonas at the April 1 opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in India.

52 of 80 Savage Star Derek White/Getty Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat onstage at the AT&T Block Party in Houston on March 31.

53 of 80 Stars on Slopes Alex Goodlett/Getty Diplo and Demi Lovato suit up to brave the cold Park City weather on April 1 for Operation Smile's 11th annual Celebrity Ski & Smile Challenge.

54 of 80 Love in the City The Image Direct Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson link hands for a romantic stroll through downtown N.Y.C. on April 1.

55 of 80 Rap Legend Mauricio Santana/Getty RZA of Wu-Tang Clan lights up the stage in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 2.

56 of 80 Song & Dance Jeff Spicer/Getty Olivier Awards host Hannah Waddingham performs on the London stage during the 2023 ceremony on April 2.

57 of 80 Winning Smiles Dave Benett/Getty Olivier Award winners Paul Mescal and Jodie Comer hang out backstage at the ceremony in London on April 2.

58 of 80 Music Man David Livingston/WireImage Reggie Watts salutes photographers at PaleyFest L.A. 2023 at the Dolby Theatre on April 2.

59 of 80 Premiere with the Pooch Bruce Glikas/WireImage Frankie Grande shares a seat with his dog Appa at the New York City premiere of Summoning Sylvia on April 2.

60 of 80 What the Cluck BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Howie Mandel greets an interesting admirer outside of America's Got Talent in Pasadena, California, on April 1.

61 of 80 Blonde Moment BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Also at America's Got Talent, Heidi Klum waves to the cameras on April 1.

62 of 80 Think Pink thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC And AGT costar Sofia Vergara has her own stylish stop in Pasadena, California, on April 1.

63 of 80 Super Saturday Leon Bennett/FilmMagic Jack Black, Seth Rogen and Charlie Day of The Super Mario Bros. Movie have some fun at the film's L.A. premiere on April 1.

64 of 80 Vegas Nights Ethan Miller/Getty Flea and Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers rock out at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 1.

65 of 80 Show of Support Unique Nicole/Getty Jaden Smith, Chlöe Bailey and Willow Smith get together for Bailey's In Pieces album release party in L.A. on March 30.

66 of 80 Super Smiles Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Chris Pratt brings a touch of Nintendo to Today on March 31 with a visit to Rockefeller Center in N.Y.C. to promote The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

67 of 80 Award Worthy Paul Morigi/Getty for National Women's History Museum Ashley Graham goes glam for the National Women's History Museum's Women Making History Awards at The Schuyler at the Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., on March 31.

68 of 80 Fest Friends Monica Schipper/FilmMagic Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau get together at the PaleyFest presentation for The Mandalorian at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 31.

69 of 80 Playful Guest Jason Mendez/Getty Images Chris Pratt plays around while visiting Sway in the Morning at SiriusXM studios on March 31 in New York City.

70 of 80 For the Kids Will Sterling Mary J. Blige is pictured during a reading and book signing at The Lit Bar in The Bronx, New York, on March 30.

71 of 80 Purple Power James D. Morgan/Getty Kylie Minogue performs during the Qantas 100th Gala Dinner at Hangar 96 at Sydney's International Airport on March 31 in Sydney.

72 of 80 Theater Goers Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock Martha Stewart attends the Life of Pi Broadway opening with granddaughter Jude Stewart on March 30 in N.Y.C.

73 of 80 Rad Director Christopher Polk/Getty Kristen Stewart has a little fun while at the boygenius The Film premiere at El Rey Theatre on March 30 in Los Angeles.

74 of 80 Say Cheese Christopher Polk/Getty Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius hang out at the premiere of The Film at El Rey Theatre on March 30 in Los Angeles.

75 of 80 Hottie on the Field Bob Levey/Getty Megan Thee Stallion throws out the first pitch as the Houston Astros play the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park in Houston on March 30.

76 of 80 Pretty in Pink Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online Brooke Shields is decked out in all pink outside Good Morning America in New York City on March 31.

77 of 80 Glad to Be Here Randy Shropshire/Getty Jennifer Coolidge is all smiles while speaking onstage during the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on March 30.

78 of 80 Standing Strong Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade slay on the red carpet at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on March 30.

79 of 80 Fashionable Flair Michael Kovac/Getty Also attending the GLAAD Media Awards on March 30, A League of Their Own star Geena Davis and real-life inspiration Maybelle Blair pose for cameras while rocking chic all-black ensembles.