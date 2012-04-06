Star Tracks: Friday, April 6, 2012
TICKLED PINK
Someone's ready for spring! A beaming Eva Longoria, who was recently spotted with ex Eduardo Cruz, goes bold with a bright pink minidress for an appearance Friday on Fox & Friends in New York City.
IN A SPIN
FIGHTING FORM
After tending to family matters during the day, a glammed-up Jennifer Lopez goes fist-to-fist with pal Mario Lopez during the grand opening of new cocktail lounge Planet Dailies and Mixology 101 Thursday night in L.A.
DINNER PARTY
Analeigh Tipton, Emily Blunt and Dakota Fanning form a cozy trio at a private dinner held in honor of fashion designer Elie Saab Thursday at New York City's Crown.
REUNION SONG
Wilson Phillips is back! Wendy Wilson, Chynna Phillips and a thinner Carnie Wilson look picture-perfect Thursday while promoting their new album, Dedicated, at a New York Loehmann's.
HAPPY TRAILS
Doting dad Orlando Bloom keeps his hands full with 1-year-old son Flynn and trusty sidekick Sidi during a hike Thursday in L.A.
EYE LOVE YOU
After getting drenched in slime, Halle Berry gazes lovingly at fiancé Olivier Martinez Thursday during a shopping trip at Westfield Mall in Century City, Calif.
SOLO MARCH
Josh Duhamel, who recently gifted wife with some sparkling birthday gems, steps out solo in Los Angeles on Thursday.
LOOK OF LOVE
After enjoying a date night with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian looks aglow outside her New York hotel on Thursday.
BUNNY BUSINESS
Fresh off their steamy video shoot, Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Casper Smart return to domesticity on Thursday, bringing 4-year-old twins, Max and Emme (not pictured), to visit the Easter bunny at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles.
HOT STEPPER
Natalie Portman makes another chic exit from her Paris hotel Thursday to enjoy a day in the City of Light.
FUR WILL FLY
Another day, another workout with Floyd! Miley Cyrus pounds the pavement with her adorable puppy Thursday in L.A.
NEW WAVE
After admitting she loves playing a mess, Kerry Washington heads into Good Morning America's New York studios Thursday, where she promoted her new ABC series, Scandal.
RULE OF THUMBS
This hottie definitely approves! Model-turned-actress Brooklyn Decker gives her fans a major thumbs-up at the Seoul, South Korea, premiere of her new film, Battleship, on Thursday.
GLOW ON
After a series of public appearances, mom-to-be Tori Spelling flaunts her growing baby bump Thursday in New York City.