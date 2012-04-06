Star Tracks: Friday, April 6, 2012

Longoria makes a colorful appearance in New York. Plus: Halle & Olivier, J.Lo, Peter Facinelli and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:33 PM

TICKLED PINK

Someone's ready for spring! A beaming Eva Longoria, who was recently spotted with ex Eduardo Cruz, goes bold with a bright pink minidress for an appearance Friday on Fox & Friends in New York City.

IN A SPIN

After speaking publicly about his split with wife Jennie Garth, Peter Facinelli lets the music do the talking while sharing the deejay booth with Beyoncé's little sister Solange Thursday during a Hennessy event held at New York's Highline Stages.

FIGHTING FORM

After tending to family matters during the day, a glammed-up Jennifer Lopez goes fist-to-fist with pal Mario Lopez during the grand opening of new cocktail lounge Planet Dailies and Mixology 101 Thursday night in L.A.

DINNER PARTY

Analeigh Tipton, Emily Blunt and Dakota Fanning form a cozy trio at a private dinner held in honor of fashion designer Elie Saab Thursday at New York City's Crown.

REUNION SONG

Wilson Phillips is back! Wendy Wilson, Chynna Phillips and a thinner Carnie Wilson look picture-perfect Thursday while promoting their new album, Dedicated, at a New York Loehmann's.

HAPPY TRAILS

Doting dad Orlando Bloom keeps his hands full with 1-year-old son Flynn and trusty sidekick Sidi during a hike Thursday in L.A.

EYE LOVE YOU

After getting drenched in slime, Halle Berry gazes lovingly at fiancé Olivier Martinez Thursday during a shopping trip at Westfield Mall in Century City, Calif.

SOLO MARCH

Josh Duhamel, who recently gifted wife [CELEBRITY_LINK with some sparkling birthday gems" "" "" "0" ], steps out solo in Los Angeles on Thursday.

LOOK OF LOVE

After enjoying a date night with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian looks aglow outside her New York hotel on Thursday.

BUNNY BUSINESS

Fresh off their steamy video shoot, Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Casper Smart return to domesticity on Thursday, bringing 4-year-old twins, Max and Emme (not pictured), to visit the Easter bunny at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles.

HOT STEPPER

Natalie Portman makes another chic exit from her Paris hotel Thursday to enjoy a day in the City of Light.

FUR WILL FLY

Another day, another workout with Floyd! Miley Cyrus pounds the pavement with her adorable puppy Thursday in L.A.

NEW WAVE

After admitting she loves playing a mess, Kerry Washington heads into Good Morning America's New York studios Thursday, where she promoted her new ABC series, Scandal.

RULE OF THUMBS

This hottie definitely approves! Model-turned-actress Brooklyn Decker gives her fans a major thumbs-up at the Seoul, South Korea, premiere of her new film, Battleship, on Thursday.

GLOW ON

After a series of public appearances, mom-to-be Tori Spelling flaunts her growing baby bump Thursday in New York City.

