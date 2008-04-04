Star Tracks - Friday, April 4, 2008
STREET PERFORMERS
Taking their act to the streets, Miley Cyrus goofs around with best friend and video costar Mandy Jiroux Thursday while out and about in Burbank, Calif.
HANGIN' TOUGH
It's a New Kids on the Block reunion! The boy banders – Danny Wood, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Jonathan Knight – brave the New York rain Friday, stopping by the Today show to talk about being back together.
HOT SHOT
After sending pal Jimmy Kimmel a little love for his 1000th episode, Matt Damon keeps the good times rolling Thursday, getting photography tips from the paparazzi during an evening out in London.
BEND & SNAP
Mariah Carey continues to leave her mark all over London! After taping a guest appearance on the British sketch comedy show Friday Night Project Thursday, the singer then greets fans following dinner at Cipriani.
ALL THAT GLITTERS
Eva Longoria Parker waves to fans Thursday after appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live's special 1,000th episode in Hollywood. On the show, the Desperate Housewives star pranked Kimmel, regifting him with a chafing dish that was originally a wedding present for her and Tony Parker.
TALKING SHOP
Lauren Conrad stays dialed in Thursday after a successful shopping trip to Barneys New York in Beverly Hills.
LADY-IN-WAITING
After hosting an impromptu tea party, Amy Winehouse stops for a smoke Friday before taking a drive through London.
COAT OF MANY COLORS
Katherine Heigl shows her true colors Thursday, standing by hubby Josh Kelley, who performed at a Kenneth Cole charity event at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles.
WEARING WHITE
Jennifer Garner plays a beaming bride Thursday while filming The Ghosts of Girlfriends Past in Sudbury, Mass. The movie also stars Matthew McConaughey.
ESPRESSO LANE
Kate Moss steps out of a Malibu Starbuck's Thursday with a full load of drinks.
LADY IN RED
Renée Zellweger makes a red hot arrival for an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman in New York on Thursday.
PLANE JANE
Lindsay Lohan is on the move, gliding through New York's John F. Kennedy Airport Thursday after making a cameo in a N.E.R.D. video for "Everybody Nose."
SOMETHING BLUE
Zoe Kravitz – Lenny's 19-year-old daughter – dresses up (and down) for a screening of My Blueberry Nights Wednesday at New York's TriBeCa Grand Hotel.
WHAT'S BAKING?
Kelly Ripa is the perfect spokesperson Thursday during a press conference in New York, showing off the Electolux's latest kitchen appliances.
WHAT'S YOUR SIGN?
Singer Kat DeLuna hangs out with America’s Best Dance Crew winners, the JabbaWockeeZ backstage at the MTV studios Thursday in New York's Times Square during an appearance on Mi TRL.