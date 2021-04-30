Rachel Brosnahan Looks Marvelous in N.Y.C., Plus Billy Porter, Lady Gaga and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
A 'Marvelous' Return
Rachel Brosnahan is seen filming The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Strike a ‘Pose’
Billy Porter steals the spotlight in a color-blocked ensemble at the season 3 premiere of Pose at Jazz at Lincoln Center in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Getting Into Character
Lady Gaga is unrecognizable as Patrizia Reggiani while filming House of Gucci on Friday in Rome.
Crowd Pleaser
Sheryl Crow and Fred Eltringham hit the stage at Moon Crush Music Vacation on Thursday at Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach, Florida.
Lunch Date
Shawn Mendes and girlfriend Camila Cabello are seen heading to lunch together on Thursday in Miami.
Back At It
Rebel Wilson is seen back on a bike while filming her new movie in Merseyside, England, one month after sharing she’d been injured in a bike accident in London.
Beachy Keen
Julianne Hough takes a seaside stroll while on vacation in Tulum, Mexico on Thursday.
Tangerine Dreams
Issa Rae brightens up the beach in red and orange while filming Insecure on Wednesday in L.A.
Street Style
Emily Ratajkowski is seen out and about in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
What’s the Tea
Ashley Benson keeps cool with an iced tea on Thursday afternoon in L.A.
A Leg Up
Anthony Anderson is all smiles while guest hosting Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in Burbank, California.
Well Suited
Taika Watiti looks dapper for the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under on Friday in Sydney, Australia.
It's a Celebration!
Lana Condor helps Zumba celebrate its 20th birthday on International Dance Day on Thursday.
Smiles on Set
Amy Schumer films a scene with Michael Rapaport on the set of Life & Beth on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Sing Out
Daris Rucker takes the mic on Thursday night as LA Family Housing hosts Home Together, a star-studded virtual fundraiser presented by RBC|City National Bank and The Smidt Foundation to raise funds for the organization's work providing permanent and interim housing to homeless Angelenos.
Morning Ride
Harrison Ford takes a morning ride through Santa Monica on Thursday.
Howdy, Partner
Miranda Lambert performs songs from her new release Marfa Tapes during a taping of Austin City Limits in Austin, Texas on Wednesday.
Bumpin' Along
Ellie Goulding, who announced her pregnancy in February, steps out with her husband Caspar Jopling in London on Wednesday.
Strut Your Stuff
Ashley Graham heads to Soho House in West Hollywood in a brown monochromatic look on Wednesday.
Morning Person
Robin Roberts heads to work at Good Morning America in slippers on Wednesday in N.Y.C.
Snack Attack
Katie Holmes stops for a :ratio PROTEIN dairy snack in N.Y.C. on Monday while running errands.
Taking a Stroll
Joshua Jackson sports a bright blue beanie while out and about in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Day Date
Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson take a walk in N.Y.C. together on Wednesday.
Fashion Forward
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks every inch the model while leaving Milk Studios in L.A. on Wednesday.
Couple Goals
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively hold hands while strolling through N.Y.C. on Wednesday.
Beach Babe
Julianne Hough goes for a swim in Tulum, Mexico on Wednesday.
Sweet Ride
Camila Cabello goes for a solo morning bike ride through Miami on Wednesday.
Tune In
The hosts of Inspiring America, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt and Hoda Kotb, are seen filming in N.Y.C.'s Times Square.
Three's Company
Kelly Gale and Joel Kinnaman take their pup to go on a date in L.A. on Tuesday.
Late Night Chat
Michael Che guest stars on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Set Visit
Jonathan Bennett visits the set of the Hallmark Channel's Home & Family on Tuesday at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City.
Shooting in the City
Amy Schumer films her Hulu comedy series Life & Beth on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Positive Vibes
Colton Underwood is in great spirits after leaving a lunch date in Silver Lake on Tuesday in L.A.
Inspection Time
Jennifer Garner heads to her new house in Brentwood to check on the construction on Tuesday.
Go Team
Baseball fan Thomas Rhett cheers on the Atlanta Braves while dressed in Braves gear.
Homeward Bound
Gigi Hadid heads home after a Maybelline Shoot in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Steak Date
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have a date night at BOA Steakhouse on Tuesday in L.A.
Puppy Participation
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kumi take part in the Stonyfield Organic #PlayFree initiative in L.A. on Wednesday.
City Girl
Kendall Jenner carries her own 818 Tequila while out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Art Walk
Lily Collins walks through the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Chicago while in town to film season 2 of Emily in Paris.
Marvelous Style
Rachel Brosnahan is spotted in a plaid beret and matching overcoat while filming The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Beachy Keen
Julianne Hough is in vacation mode on the beach in Tulum, Mexico, on Monday, in head-to-toe Cult Gaia.
Wheel Good Time
Justin Theroux hops on his bike for a ride around New York City on Monday.
Hands Full
Busy Philipps is ready for spring in her coordinating florals in New York City on Monday.
Model Moment
Kendall Jenner looks runway-ready while leaving a hotel in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Feeling Blue
Pete Davidson touches down at JFK Airport in New York City on Monday after heading to England to visit new flame Phoebe Dynevor.
At the Red-y
Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein are all dressed up on the New York City set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Monday night.
Moving Along
Rebel Wilson and her costars get animated on Tuesday while filming her new movie The Almond and the Seahorse in New Brighton, England.
Plush Rush
Wendy Williams wears a one-of-a-kind look while out in New York City on Monday.
View from the Top
Cherie Chan, Kelly Mi Li, Kevin Kreider and Kane Lim take a ride on the High Roller Ferris wheel in Las Vegas.
Sunday Funday
Larsa Pippen takes a dip at the beach in Miami on Sunday.
Positive Vibes
Jason Momoa is in great spirits while in full costume on the set of Slumberland in Toronto on Monday.
Brooklyn Boys
Shawn Mendes takes his golden retriever for a walk in downtown Brooklyn on Monday.
Commercial Success
Bridgerton's departed duke, Regé-Jean Page, films an Audi commercial in London over the weekend.
Pretty in Pink
Rachel Brosnahan gets animated on Friday night on the New York City set of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Over Easy
Minari star Alan Kim kicks back during the Oscars telecast at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday night.