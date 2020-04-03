Laura Dern Is on the Move in Santa Monica, Plus Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer, Megan Fox and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By People Staff
April 03, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 91

Take a Walk

The Image Direct

Laura Dern takes a walk through the neighborhood in Santa Monica on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 91

Apart, Together

BACKGRID

Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, take a walk together in N.Y.C. on Thursday 

3 of 91

Bundled Up

BACKGRID

Megan Fox looks cozy as she goes grocery shopping in L.A. on Thursday. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 91

Social Distance Date

The Image Direct

Patrick Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Abby Champion grab a drink and go for a walk together in L.A. on Thursday. 

Advertisement

5 of 91

Furry Friend

MEGA

Olivia Wilde steps out in athleisure to walk her dog on Thursday in L.A. 

6 of 91

Street Stylin'

MEGA

Another day, another workout for Reese Witherspoon, who goes for a walk in L.A. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 91

Coffee Klatch

Backgrid

Lucy Hale and her dog take a break on Thursday after grabbing coffee in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 91

Scratch & Sniff

The Image Direct

Hugh Jackman and his French bulldog go for a stroll in New York City on Wednesday.

Advertisement

9 of 91

Staying Sanitary

The Image Direct

A smiling Emmy Rossum practices good hand hygiene while walking her dog in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 91

Calm, Cool & Collected

MEGA

Pierce Brosnan meditates on a beach in Hawaii on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 91

Red Hot

BACKGRID

Kate Bosworth steps out in red leggings and matching sunglasses for a walk with husband Michael Polish and their dog on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 91

Fresh Faced

The Image Direct

Sara Sampaio goes for a makeup-free grocery run at celebrity-loved organic grocer Erewhon in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 91

New Beau?

BACKGRID

Irina Shayk takes a late-night walk with art dealer and rumored new love interest Vito Schnabel in New York City on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 91

Green Screen

MEGA

Lily Collins and boyfriend Charlie McDowell soak up some sunshine on a leafy street while walking their dog in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 91

Kiss for His Miss

Shutterstock

Another day, another romantic stroll for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who walk dogs in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 91

Run Along

Backgrid

Ryan Phillippe goes for a solo jog in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 91

Dog Days

Backgrid

Lucy Hale and her pup keep it moving on Wednesday in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 91

Positive Vibes

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon beams like a bright ray of sunshine while on a bike ride in L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 91

Essential Errands

BACKGRID

Margot Robbie sports a bun and sneakers as she steps out to get groceries on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 91

Family Fun

BACKGRID

Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie cruise the streets of Malibu, California, on Tuesday to get some fresh air and exercise.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 91

Virtual Reality

Jimmy Olsen/MediaPunch

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain are seen attending a video conference with merchants from Oviedo at Zarzuela Palace on Tuesday in Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 91

Chit Chat

BACKGRID

Pedro Pascal chats on the phone while going for a walk on Tuesday in his Los Feliz, California, neighborhood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 91

Puppy Love

Joey Andrew/startraksphoto.com

Brooke Burke cuddles up to her pup before going for a walk in sunny Malibu, California, on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 91

Out and About

Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

David Spade rocks black sunnies, a blue sweater and sneakers while out in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 91

No Secret

MOVI Inc

Serena Williams does a shoot with Secret Deodorant for the brand's Secret Clinical Strength.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 91

Sunshine State

Backgrid

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes take a walk through Coral Gables, Florida, on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 91

For Wheel

The Image Direct

Another day, another bike ride for Arnold Schwarzenegger, who pedals his way through L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 91

Star in Stripes

The Image Direct

Jordana Brewster takes a solo walk on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 91

Rather Puzzling

Michele Arcese/startraksphoto.com

Melissa Gorga does a puzzle with her daughter, Antonia, while staying at home and social distancing on Monday in Montville, New Jersey. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 91

Love Is in the Air

SplashNews.com

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas and her dogs take a stroll in the sun on Monday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 91

Eye Candy

SplashNews.com

Tyler Cameron works out shirtless in Jupiter, Florida, on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 91

Power Walking Couple

BACKGRID

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen wear gloves as they take their dog for a walk in L.A. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 91

Headphone It In

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Sam Smith listens to some tunes while strolling in London on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 91

Hang Ten!

Ability Films / SplashNews.com

Jaden Smith catches a few waves on Monday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 91

Pup on Parade

BACKGRID

Emmy Rossum takes a walk with her husband, Sam Esmail (not pictured), and their dogs in L.A. on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 91

Walk It Out

MEGA

Elizabeth Olsen goes on a walk with her fiancé, Robbie Arnett, in L.A. on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 91

Cruising Couple

Splash News Online

Camila Cabello and boyfriend Shawn Mendes hit the streets for a bike ride on Monday in sunny Miami.

Advertisement
Advertisement
<