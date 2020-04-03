Laura Dern Is on the Move in Santa Monica, Plus Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer, Megan Fox and More
Take a Walk
Laura Dern takes a walk through the neighborhood in Santa Monica on Thursday.
Apart, Together
Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, take a walk together in N.Y.C. on Thursday
Bundled Up
Megan Fox looks cozy as she goes grocery shopping in L.A. on Thursday.
Social Distance Date
Patrick Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Abby Champion grab a drink and go for a walk together in L.A. on Thursday.
Furry Friend
Olivia Wilde steps out in athleisure to walk her dog on Thursday in L.A.
Street Stylin'
Another day, another workout for Reese Witherspoon, who goes for a walk in L.A. on Thursday.
Coffee Klatch
Lucy Hale and her dog take a break on Thursday after grabbing coffee in Los Angeles.
Scratch & Sniff
Hugh Jackman and his French bulldog go for a stroll in New York City on Wednesday.
Staying Sanitary
A smiling Emmy Rossum practices good hand hygiene while walking her dog in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Calm, Cool & Collected
Pierce Brosnan meditates on a beach in Hawaii on Wednesday.
Red Hot
Kate Bosworth steps out in red leggings and matching sunglasses for a walk with husband Michael Polish and their dog on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Fresh Faced
Sara Sampaio goes for a makeup-free grocery run at celebrity-loved organic grocer Erewhon in L.A. on Wednesday.
New Beau?
Irina Shayk takes a late-night walk with art dealer and rumored new love interest Vito Schnabel in New York City on Wednesday.
Green Screen
Lily Collins and boyfriend Charlie McDowell soak up some sunshine on a leafy street while walking their dog in L.A. on Wednesday.
Kiss for His Miss
Another day, another romantic stroll for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who walk dogs in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Run Along
Ryan Phillippe goes for a solo jog in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday.
Dog Days
Lucy Hale and her pup keep it moving on Wednesday in West Hollywood.
Positive Vibes
Reese Witherspoon beams like a bright ray of sunshine while on a bike ride in L.A. on Tuesday.
Essential Errands
Margot Robbie sports a bun and sneakers as she steps out to get groceries on Tuesday in L.A.
Family Fun
Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie cruise the streets of Malibu, California, on Tuesday to get some fresh air and exercise.
Virtual Reality
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain are seen attending a video conference with merchants from Oviedo at Zarzuela Palace on Tuesday in Madrid, Spain.
Chit Chat
Pedro Pascal chats on the phone while going for a walk on Tuesday in his Los Feliz, California, neighborhood.
Puppy Love
Brooke Burke cuddles up to her pup before going for a walk in sunny Malibu, California, on Tuesday.
Out and About
David Spade rocks black sunnies, a blue sweater and sneakers while out in L.A. on Monday.
No Secret
Serena Williams does a shoot with Secret Deodorant for the brand's Secret Clinical Strength.
Sunshine State
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes take a walk through Coral Gables, Florida, on Tuesday.
For Wheel
Another day, another bike ride for Arnold Schwarzenegger, who pedals his way through L.A. on Tuesday.
Star in Stripes
Jordana Brewster takes a solo walk on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Rather Puzzling
Melissa Gorga does a puzzle with her daughter, Antonia, while staying at home and social distancing on Monday in Montville, New Jersey.
Love Is in the Air
Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas and her dogs take a stroll in the sun on Monday in L.A.
Eye Candy
Tyler Cameron works out shirtless in Jupiter, Florida, on Monday.
Power Walking Couple
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen wear gloves as they take their dog for a walk in L.A. on Monday.
Headphone It In
Sam Smith listens to some tunes while strolling in London on Monday.
Hang Ten!
Jaden Smith catches a few waves on Monday in L.A.
Pup on Parade
Emmy Rossum takes a walk with her husband, Sam Esmail (not pictured), and their dogs in L.A. on Monday.
Walk It Out
Elizabeth Olsen goes on a walk with her fiancé, Robbie Arnett, in L.A. on Monday.
Cruising Couple
Camila Cabello and boyfriend Shawn Mendes hit the streets for a bike ride on Monday in sunny Miami.