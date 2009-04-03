Star Tracks: Friday, April 3, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

WATER BABIES

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen and her quarterback husband Tom Brady get a wet and wild start to their weekend wedding celebration with his 1½-year-old son John in Costa Rica on Friday. The couple were officially married Feb. 26.

LA ISLA BONITA

Johnny Depp takes time to greet his fans Thursday while continuing filming on his new movie, The Rum Diary, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

STAR'S TREK

Rocking Star Trek-style shades and a futuristic belt with her bikini, Paris Hilton opts for some interesting tan lines Thursday at the Oceana Santa Monica.

BEST OF SHOWEST

Honorees Rachel McAdams (for outstanding female star) and Zac Efron (for best breakthrough performance) make one winning pair at ShoWest's awards ceremony at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino on Thursday night. The annual convention for movie theater owners also awarded Rumer Willis the female star of tomorrow.

HUG IT OUT

Miley Cyrus cuddles up to dad Billy Ray Cyrus Thursday on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of their new flick, Hannah Montana: The Movie, at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. The event also brought Taylor Swift, who greeted her good pal Miley with squeals and a hug on the red carpet.

TRAVEL PARTNERS

Fresh from celebrating her 40th birthday in the Bahamas, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon stay on the move Friday, attending a lunch to benefit the Nelson Mandela Children's Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa.

IN DA CLUB

It's party time! Britney Spears parties the night away with her dance crew at the Lotus Bar in Dallas on Wednesday. The pop star made a tour stop earlier that night, performing at the American Airlines Center.

VISION QUEST

Sporting a pair of smart specs, Hilary Duff stays focused while taking a casual stroll through New York City on Thursday. The star recently filmed a guest spot in the Big Apple for NBC's Law amp Order: SVU.

IT'S A DATE!

Joel Madden and Nicole Richie, who are expecting their second child later this year, make it a date night at the store opening of Esprit Santa Monica on Thursday.

ON THE FRINGE

A Coke-toting Lindsay Lohan – whose rep recently denied that she's on a liquid diet to stay thin – makes a bold fashion statement with her fringed vest and cut-out boots Wednesday after reportedly leaving girlfriend Samantha Ronson's Hollywood Hills home.

ISLAND GETAWAY

Rihanna – sporting a new hairdo – makes a low-key arrival with a pal (not pictured) Wednesday at the Honolulu Airport. The singer, who's been taking time apart from boyfriend Chris Brown, has been staying at a hotel on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

BOOK CLUB

With a copy of Franz Kafka's The Castle on hand, James Franco gets in the zone by listening to some tunes as he heads to the set of his movie Howl in New York on Thursday. The actor plays beat poet Allen Ginsberg in the film.

TALK IS CHIC

From one chic event to another! After attending the West Coast premiere of pal Valentino's documentary Valentino: The Last Emperor, a floral-fresh Anne Hathaway honors the designer Thursday at an induction ceremony for the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style in Beverly Hills.

LONG & LEAN

Sure to make everyone green with envy, Kate Moss takes a seductive stance during the grand opening of British retailer Topshop Thursday in New York City, where she cut the ceremonial ribbon.

SHOOT TO THRILL

Kim Kardashian works it in a satin yellow dress, posing during a photo shoot at the Luxe Hotel in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

BLUE CRUSH

Oh, the sweet life! Eva Mendes makes an appearance Wednesday at the Pleasure Summit in Bosphorus, Turkey, where the actress will serve as Magnum ice cream's Pleasure Ambassador, encouraging others to find more joy in life.

