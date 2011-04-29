Star Tracks: Friday, April 29, 2011
ROYAL TREATMENT
Flag-happy Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott looked wide awake as they hosted the ultimate Royal Wedding pajama party at their Los Angeles home, in the wee hours of Friday morning.
ANIMAL MAGNETISM
Newly engaged Kate Hudson boldly camouflages her baby bump Thursday with a billowing green leopard-print dress as she stepped out to support mom Goldie Hawn at her MindUP charity event at Manhattan's Metropolitan Club.
NIGHT TRAIN
Proving trains aren't just for royal weddings, a flame-haired Rihanna worked a bewitchingly black gown on Thursday at the DKMS Gala in Manhattan, where she was honored for her work to fight leukemia.
BIRTHDAY GIRL
Jessica Alba radiated a megawatt pregnancy glow on Thursday, the same day she turned the big 3-0, while running errands in West Hollywood.
BELLY UP
It's baby-bumps galore! Jack Black and Kristen Wiig make a point of noticing costar Maya Rudoph's blossoming belly at the premiere of the actresses' new comedy Bridesmaids, out May 13.
BELLE (BOTTOMS) DE JOUR
Hippy chic Vanessa Hudgens – who's been revisiting the '70s recently – struts her style through a Sherman Oaks, Calif., mall on Thursday.
PREMIERE PARTNERS
After going solo in Berlin, Robert Pattinson gets a helping hand from costar Reese Witherspoon Thursday at the Water for Elephants premiere in Paris, France.
ROYAL TOUCH
Hours before his wedding to Kate Middleton, Prince William takes a moment to greet well-wishers camped outside his London residence Clarence House on Thursday.
FLORAL DISPLAY
Nicole Richie gets into the spirit of the new season with a colorful maxidress from her Winter Kate clothing line, which she promoted at a Neiman Marcus in Coral Gables, Fla., on Thursday.
SHOWING HER STRIPES
Mom-to-be Natalie Portman works some Parisian chic into her maternity wear as she runs errands in New York City on Thursday.
THE HOT SEAT
Meanwhile, Portman's Thor costar Chris Hemsworth continues his promo tour Thursday with an appearance on Fuse's Top Twenty Countdown in New York.
WINDOW DRESSING
Move over, mannequins! Gisele Bündchen strikes a fierce pose Thursday in a CampA department store window in São Paulo, Brazil, where she modeled pieces from her collaboration with the retailer.
EMPIRE STATE OF MIND
Leighton Meester, the face of Vera Wang's latest fragrance, helps the designer flip the switch Thursday at New York's Empire State Building, which was lit red and white to support the 5th Annual DKMS Linked Against Leukemia Gala.