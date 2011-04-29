Star Tracks: Friday, April 29, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

ROYAL TREATMENT

Credit: Albert Michael/StarTraks

Flag-happy Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott looked wide awake as they hosted the ultimate Royal Wedding pajama party at their Los Angeles home, in the wee hours of Friday morning.

ANIMAL MAGNETISM

Credit: Giovanni Arnold/Splash News

Newly engaged Kate Hudson boldly camouflages her baby bump Thursday with a billowing green leopard-print dress as she stepped out to support mom Goldie Hawn at her MindUP charity event at Manhattan's Metropolitan Club.

NIGHT TRAIN

Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty

Proving trains aren't just for royal weddings, a flame-haired Rihanna worked a bewitchingly black gown on Thursday at the DKMS Gala in Manhattan, where she was honored for her work to fight leukemia.

BIRTHDAY GIRL

Credit: Flynet

Jessica Alba radiated a megawatt pregnancy glow on Thursday, the same day she turned the big 3-0, while running errands in West Hollywood.

BELLY UP

Credit: Jen Lowery / Splash News Online

It's baby-bumps galore! Jack Black and Kristen Wiig make a point of noticing costar Maya Rudoph's blossoming belly at the premiere of the actresses' new comedy Bridesmaids, out May 13.

BELLE (BOTTOMS) DE JOUR

Credit: Sharpshooter Images/Splash News Online

Hippy chic Vanessa Hudgens – who's been revisiting the '70s recently – struts her style through a Sherman Oaks, Calif., mall on Thursday.

PREMIERE PARTNERS

Credit: Benoit Tessier/Reuters/Landov

After going solo in Berlin, Robert Pattinson gets a helping hand from costar Reese Witherspoon Thursday at the Water for Elephants premiere in Paris, France.

ROYAL TOUCH

Credit: Splash News Online

Hours before his wedding to Kate Middleton, Prince William takes a moment to greet well-wishers camped outside his London residence Clarence House on Thursday.

FLORAL DISPLAY

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Nicole Richie gets into the spirit of the new season with a colorful maxidress from her Winter Kate clothing line, which she promoted at a Neiman Marcus in Coral Gables, Fla., on Thursday.

SHOWING HER STRIPES

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Mom-to-be Natalie Portman works some Parisian chic into her maternity wear as she runs errands in New York City on Thursday.

THE HOT SEAT

Credit: Andy Kropa/Getty

Meanwhile, Portman's Thor costar Chris Hemsworth continues his promo tour Thursday with an appearance on Fuse's Top Twenty Countdown in New York.

WINDOW DRESSING

Credit: Sebastio Moreira/EPA/Landov

Move over, mannequins! Gisele Bündchen strikes a fierce pose Thursday in a CampA department store window in São Paulo, Brazil, where she modeled pieces from her collaboration with the retailer.

EMPIRE STATE OF MIND

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Startraks

Leighton Meester, the face of Vera Wang's latest fragrance, helps the designer flip the switch Thursday at New York's Empire State Building, which was lit red and white to support the 5th Annual DKMS Linked Against Leukemia Gala.

By People Staff