Star Tracks - Friday, April 29, 2005

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:44 PM

THAT'S AMORE!

Credit: INFGoff

Tom Cruise shows off his girlfriend of two weeks, Katie Holmes, as they leave a restaurant in Rome on Thursday. The pair are in town for Friday's Donatella awards – Italy's version of the Oscars – where Cruise will be honored. "(Katie) came to Rome to support him," says a friend of the actor.

MIAMI NICE

Credit: Paul Hawthorne/Getty

A glamorous Jennifer Lopez supports husband Marc Anthony at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Miami on Thursday. Though he didn't win in any of the four categories he was nominated for (including top Latin albums artist of the year), Anthony walked away with Telemundo's Star Award, given in the past to Ricky Martin.

MOM'S THE WORD

Credit: Splash

A mom-to-be's gotta eat: Britney Spears heads to a local Italian eatery in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Wednesday. The pop star, who is due in the fall, is vacationing with husband Kevin Federline at the nearby Sanctuary spa and hotel in Paradise Valley.

HOOPING IT UP

Credit: Jesse D.Garrabant/NBAE/Getty Images

Beyoncé and beau Jay-Z go a "court"-ing at a Miami Heat-New Jersey Nets game in East Rutherford, N.J., on Thursday. Despite his smile, the rapper didn't have much to cheer about: He's part owner of the Nets, who lost to the Heat, 108-105.

CHEER LEADER

Credit: Dan Herrick/KPA

Paris Hilton shows her far-reaching appeal outside The Late Show with David Letterman studio in New York City on Thursday. The Simple Life star appeared on the program to promote her horror movie House of Wax, which opens May 6.

TWO FOR THE ROAD

Credit: Xposure/Ramey

Jude Law and fiancée Sienna Miller, who are both featured in PEOPLE's 50 Most Beautiful issue, spend an evening on the town in London on Thursday, having dinner at hip restaurant The Ivy, taking in a show and partying at a club until the wee hours.

SHADY LADY

Credit: Willson/Green/INFGoff

Looking slimmer than ever, Lindsay Lohan soaks up the sun on Wednesday at an undisclosed tropical locale, where she's vacationing with friends and family. The actress, who just wrapped the comedy Just My Luck, has gone blonde for her role in the upcoming movie A Prairie Home Companion.

BRIGHT LIGHTS

Credit: Helen Lung

Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas goes it alone for a performance at New York City's Irving Plaza on Wednesday. The singer's solo album, ...Something to Be (which hit stores April 19), debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

FITNESS BUFF

Credit: Splash

A super-thin Nicole Richie keeps in motion while leaving her Beverly Hills gym on Thursday. The Simple Life star works out three to four times a week with personal trainer Adam Irnster.

TEAM PLAYER

Credit: Justin Baggoo/Marcel Thomas

Mark Wahlberg puts on his game face as he prepares to shoot a scene for the Martin Scorsese movie The Departed in Brooklyn on Tuesday. The crime drama, a remake of the 2002 Hong Kong hit film Infernal Affairs, also stars Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio.

ELLE ON WHEELS

Credit: Eagle/INFGoff

Supermodel-actress Elle Macpherson and son Flynn, 7, look like a pair of real straight scooters as they head to Flynn's school in London on Wednesday. (Dad is Macpherson's fiancé, Swiss financier Arpad Busson.)

CAST OF CHARACTERS

Credit: Sylvain Gaboury/DMI

Kermit must be jealous: Robert De Niro lays one on Miss Piggy, who's surrounded by costars including Fozzie Bear, Pepe the King Prawn and Gonzo the Great, at a Tribeca Film Festival screening of her new movie The Muppet Wizard of Oz in New York on Wednesday.

