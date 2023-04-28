Prince William & Kate Middleton Carry Pizza in Wales, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna and More

By People Staff
Published on April 28, 2023 06:00 AM
Feeling Hungry?

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales smile while carrying pizza
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William and Kate Middleton carry stacked pizza boxes during their visit to Wales on April 27.

Film's Finest

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio Special Filmmaker Lunch Program
Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio join together at the Special Filmmaker Lunch on April 27 as a part of CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Smurf Blue

Rihanna promotes the upcoming film "The Smurf Movie" during the Paramount Pictures presentation during CinemaCon
Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage

Rihanna matches her blue eyeshadow to her denim outfit to fit the color scheme of her upcoming film The Smurf Project at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 27.

All Dressed Up

Justin Ervin and Ashley Graham at the TIME100 Gala
Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

Justin Ervin accompanies his wife, Ashley Graham, at the Time100 Gala on April 26 in N.Y.C.

Happy to Be Here

Lea Michele and husband Zandy Reich attend the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center
Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com

Time100 honoree Lea Michele walks the red carpet with her husband Zandy Reich on April 26 in New York City.

Music Maker

Honoree Pharrell Williams (C) accepts his award from U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (L) and Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy on stage during Grammys On The Hill
Paul Morigi/Getty

Looking cool in a baseball cap and sunglasses, Pharrell Williams accepts the 2023 creator honor from Sen. Raphael Warnock and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. at Grammys on the Hill in Washington, D.C. on April 26.

Country's Finest

Brad Paisley and Little Big Town perform onstage for "A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's" benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation
Terry Wyatt/Getty

Brad Paisley performs in Nashville with the members of Little Big Town at the Michael J. Fox Foundation's musical fundraiser, A Country Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's.

Black Tie Reunion

Aubry Plaza Amy Poehler
Patrick McMullan/Getty

Former Parks and Recreation costars Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler hold court during the Time100 Gala dinner in N.Y.C. on April 26.

Color Coordination

Kaia Gerber Austin Butler
Nina Westervelt/Getty

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler make a glamorous couple at the Time100 Gala in New York City on April 26.

Bright Star

Michael B Jordan
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Looking suave in a purple suit and matching tie, Michael B. Jordan takes the microphone at the Time100 Gala on April 26 in N.Y.C.

Mother-Son Moment

Angelina Jolie
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty

Angelina Jolie's son Maddox, 21, suits up to accompany his mom at the White House State Dinner in honor of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on April 26 in Washington, D.C.

Gift of Song

Lea Michele
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Lea Michele performs for her fellow Time100 Gala attendees in New York City.

In the Spotlight

Jennifer Coolidge
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Jennifer Coolidge, who recently posed on the 2023 cover of TIME's most influential people issue, speaks on stage at the magazine's gala honoring this year's list of trailblazers on April 26 in N.Y.C.

Man's Best Friend

Will Ferrell
Ethan Miller/Getty

Will Ferrell brings a scruffy pooch pal on stage while promoting his upcoming film Strays at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 26.

Date Night

Kirsten Dunst
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kirsten Dunst joins her husband Jesse Plemons at the L.A. premiere of his new HBO Max limited series Love & Death on April 26.

Third-Wheeling

Keegan Michael Key
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Ke Huy Quan joins Keegan-Michael Key and his wife Elisa Key on the red carpet of the Time100 Gala at N.Y.C.'s Lincoln Center on April 26.

Ready in Red

Elizabeth Olsen
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Love & Death star Elizabeth Olsen wows in red for the show's April 26 premiere at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

Peace Out

Priyanka Chopra
Backgrid

Priyanka Chopra flashes a peace sign outside of the Today show in New York City on April 27.

Spring Fever

Lucy Hale
The Image Direct

Lucy Hale steps out into the L.A. sun on April 25.

OMG!

Busy Philipps is seen at the film set of the 'Girls5eva' TV Series in Times Square
Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Dressed in a multicolored, sparkling jacket, Busy Philipps gets into character on the set of Girls5eva on April 26 in N.Y.C.

Meet & Greet

eft to right KIDZ BOP Kids Kiya, Shila, Tyler, Jackson with the Jonas Brothers before their concert last night. The KIDZ BOP kids are heading on the KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour this summer.
KIDZ BOP

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas pose with KIDZ BOP Kids Kiya, Shila, Tyler and Jackson ahead of the Jonas Brothers' concert in L.A. on April 25.

New York Minute

Rita Ora looks fierce in a leather ensemble as she steps out of her hotel in NYC
The Hapa Blonde / BACKGRID

Rita Ora rocks a black mini dress topped with a matching blazer as she steps out of her hotel in N.Y.C. on April 26.

Flower Power

Emily Strauss, Maria Bakalova and Lindzi Scharf attend the EF Collection x TheRetaility.com dinner
Emma McIntyre/Getty

In coordinated floral looks, Emily Strauss, Maria Bakalova and Lindzi Scharf pose together at the EF Collection x TheRetaility.com dinner in collaboration with Thirteen Lune at Strauss's home on April 25 in West Hollywood.

Snack Time

James Van Der Beek and his kids take a break from playtime to enjoy Quaker Chewy Granola Bars at his home.
MOVI Inc.

James Van Der Beek and two of his kids smile before enjoying a Quaker granola bar at home in Texas.

He's Just Ken

Ryan Gosling
Greg Doherty/WireImage

Ryan Gosling shows off his on-theme T-shirt while promoting Barbie at CinemaCon on April 25 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Hand in Hand

Brenda Song Macauley Culkin
Backgrid

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, who recently welcomed their second child, hold hands while out and about in Los Angeles on April 25.

Pretty in Pink

Tracee Ellis Ross
Sean Zanni/Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross stuns in head-to-toe pink at the 2023 Brooklyn Artists Ball, made possible by Dior, at Brooklyn Museum in New York on April 25.

Some Pixie Dust

Yara Shahidi
Theo Wargo/Getty

Yara Shahidi, Ever Anderson and Alyssa Wapanatâhk pose for a selfie at a screening of Peter Pan & Wendy at the South Street Seaport Museum in N.Y.C. on April 25.

Take a Bow

Rachel Brosnahan Oscar Issac
John Lamparski/Getty

Rachel Brosnahan and Oscar Isaac take a bow during the first curtain call for their show, The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window, at the James Earl Jones Theater in New York City on April 25.

California Nights

Mariah Carey
James Starr/Backgrid

Dressed in all-black and topped off with a pair of sunglasses, Mariah Carey stops by Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner on April 25.

Nice and Neon

Niecy Nash
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Niecy Nash rocks a neon pantsuit at a dinner hosted by Net-A-Porter and Erdem at Chateau Marmont on April 25 in L.A.

Sleek Style

Gal Gadot Tiffany & Co. Unveils The Landmark
Shutterstock

Gal Gadot celebrates the reopening of Tiffany & Co.'s "The Landmark" at an April 25 ribbon-cutting ceremony on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Dinner Guests

Richard Gere Eric Ripert
Jared Siskin/Getty

Eric Ripert and Richard Gere pose together at City Harvest's 40th Anniversary Gala: House of Harvest at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on April 25.

Triple Threat

Priyanka Chopra Richard Madden
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Stanley Tucci, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden hit the red carpet ahead of a fan screening of Citadel on April 25 in L.A.

Date Night

Liev Schreiber
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber attend the National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu Premiere of A Small Light in New York City at Alice Tully Hall on April 25.

Smiley Gals

Jamie Lynn Sigler
Courtesy

Jamie-Lynn Sigler smiles alongside Becca Tobin and Odette Annable at Little Honey Money's Earth Day event at The Wayback in Austin on April 21.

Cool Kicks

Lala Anthony
Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

La La Anthony celebrates the 21SEEDS Tequila x Birdies' Top Shelf sneaker debut in New York City on April 26.

Star Arrival

Zendaya poses for photos as she promotes the upcoming film "Dune: Part Two" at the State of the Industry and Warner Bros.
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

Zendaya poses for photos while promoting Dune: Part Two at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 25.

Lighting Up for a Cause

Adrienne Bailon Lights the Empire State Building in Honor of National Infertility Awareness Week
Roy Rochlin/Getty

Adrienne Bailon lights the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. in honor of National Infertility Awareness Week on April 25.

Character Acting

Emma Roberts 'American Horror Story' on set filming, New York, USA - 25 Apr 2023
Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

Emma Roberts stays true to character while filming American Horror Story in New York City on April 25.

Colorful Colleagues

Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show
Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Ali Wentworth, Bridget Gless Keller, Mariska Hargitay and Carolyn Clark Powers pose for a pic while Debra Messing plays camera woman at the 33rd Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon and Oscar De La Renta fashion show at The Beverly Hilton on April 25.

Premiere Red-y

Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount +'s "Fatal Attraction"
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson attend the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount +'s Fatal Attraction at SilverScreen Theater on April 24 in West Hollywood.

Pup-dorable

EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock seen carrying her pooch, Sweetie, in the West Village, NYC

Sandra Bullock carries her ultra-adorable pooch, Sweetie, while running errands in the West Village in N.Y.C on April 25.

44 of 80

Olivia Wilde is all smiles after her workout on Tuesday!
Phamous / BACKGRID

Olivia Wilde is cheery after a workout at the Tracy Anderson Method Studio in Los Angeles on April 25.

45 of 80

Rihanna
Splash News Online

A pregnant Rihanna rocks some super dark shades while leaving her hotel in New York City to do some shopping on April 25.

46 of 80

Viola Davis Jessica Chastain Meryl Streep
Nancy Rivera/Splash News Online

Meryl Streep and Jessica Chastain support honoree Viola Davis at the 48th Chaplin Award Gala in N.Y.C. on April 24.

47 of 80

Miley Cyrus
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Miley Cyrus, dressed in Versace, attends The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at The Beverly Hills Hotel on April 23.

48 of 80

Jennifer Lawrence
Kevin Winter/Getty

Jennifer Lawrence speaks during the Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 24.

49 of 80

CinemaCon 2023 Opening Night - Sony Pictures Entertainment Photocall
Ethan Miller/Getty

Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning are interviewed as they promote their upcoming film The Equalizer 3 during CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 24.

50 of 80

Blake Lively
Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Blake Lively looks radiant in a fashionable floral ensemble while out and about in New York City on April 24.

51 of 80

Sean Hayes
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

An emotional Sean Hayes is pictured during the opening night curtain call for the new play Goodnight, Oscar on Broadway in New York City on April 24.

52 of 80

Jason Bateman Will Arnett
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Will Arnett and Jason Bateman pose at the opening night afterparty for Goodnight, Oscar on Broadway on April 24.

53 of 80

Miranda Lambert
The Image Direct

Miranda Lambert sparkles in a blue dress while arriving at CBS Mornings in New York City with husband Brendan McLoughlin on April 25.

54 of 80

Yara Shahidi is seen outside "Good Morning America" on April 24, 2023 in New York City.
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Yara Shahidi is angelic in all-white outside of Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on April 24.

55 of 80

Susan Sarandon attends the "Thelma & Louise" photocall at the BCN Film Festival 2023 at Hotel Casa Fuster on April 24, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.
Xavi Torrent/WireImage

Susan Sarandon attends a photo call for her 1991 film Thelma & Louise at the BCN Film Festival in Barcelona on April 24.

56 of 80

Tracy Morgan is seen on April 23, 2023 in New York City
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Geared up in Knicks merch, Tracy Morgan rallies for the New York City basketball team alongside fellow fans on April 23.

57 of 80

Hadid is seen having a blast on her 28th birthday at Walt Disney World. She was accompanied by 14 of her closest friends and her 2 older sisters. She was seen riding the all new Tron roller coaster at Magic Kingdom and going for 2 consecutive runs.
The Image Direct

Gigi Hadid flies into her 28th year on the new TRON Lightcycle rollercoaster at Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, where she celebrated her birthday on April 23 with friends and family.

58 of 80

Max Greenfield visits ACES, a high needs school in Los Angeles, to kick off Paper Mate’s Thanks to Teachers initiative ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week.
Courtesy Paper Mate)

Just ahead of Teacher Appreciation Week, Max Greenfield meets students at ACES, an L.A.-based high-needs school, in honor of Paper Mate's Thanks to Teachers initiative.

59 of 80

April 20th, 2023 (Washington, DC)- Atlanta-based rap duo EarthGang who are performing at Coachella Week 1 and 2, was invited to the VP’s Residence as part of Vice President Kamala Harris's Earth Day initiative
Courtesy of EarthGang

Atlanta-based rap duo EarthGang meet up with Vice President Kamala Harris at her Washington, D.C., residence to celebrate her Earth Day initiative on April 20.

60 of 80

Maggie Gyllenhaal at the Save Venice Un Ballo in Maschera 2023: The Byzantine Ball on 04/21/2023
Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

While attending Save Venice's annual Un Ballo in Maschera event on April 21 in N.Y.C., Maggie Gyllenhaal accessorizes her glamorous Lafayette 148 look with a netted veil.

61 of 80

Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel. Felipe Ramales/Splash News Online

Rocking a leather jacket, Jessica Biel heads out for dinner at N.Y.C. social club Zero Bond on April 22.

62 of 80

Gwyneth Paltrow
Monica Schipper/Getty

Gwyneth Paltrow receives the Powerhouse Brand of the Year Award at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 23 in Beverly Hills.

63 of 80

Michael J Fox
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan watch the New York Knicks play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on April 21.

64 of 80

Jonah Hill
Backgrid

With his surfboard in hand, Jonah Hill makes a splash in Malibu on April 22.

65 of 80

Jennifer Garner
Splash news Online

Jennifer Garner glows in a crisp white blazer during the L.A. Times' 2023 Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on April 22.

66 of 80

Phoebe Bridgers
Christopher Polk/Getty

Phoebe Bridgers performs with her group boygenius on April 22 in Indio, California, during Coachella's second and final weekend of 2023.

67 of 80

Glorilla
Emma McIntyre/Getty

GloRilla performs on the Coachella Main Stage during the Southern California music festival's weekend 2 on April 23.

68 of 80

Rob Riggle
Carol Lee Rose/Getty

Rob Riggle smiles at the premiere of his new environmental documentary Plastic Earth in Marietta, Georgia, on April 23.

69 of 80

Charlie Day
Michael Buckner/Getty

Charlie Day wears black and white while his wife, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, brings bold colors to P.S. ARTS' Express Yourself event at L.A.'s Fox Studio Lot on April 23.

70 of 80

Bikini Kill
Joshua Mellin

Punk band Bikini Kill plays a set on April 22 at Chicago venue The Salt Shed.

71 of 80

Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney
Getty

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds celebrate their Welsh soccer team Wrexham's promotion into the English Football League on April 22 in Wales.

72 of 80

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 22: (L-R) Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, James Gunn, Pom Klementieff and Vin Diesel attend the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" European gala event at the Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris on April 22, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien Hekimian/Getty Images)
Julien Hekimian/Getty

Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, James Gunn, Pom Klementieff and Vin Diesel attend the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 European gala event at the Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris on April 22 in France.

73 of 80

Scheanna Shay
Backgrid

Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay does some shopping at PrettyLittleThing's VIP invitation-only Melrose Showroom in Los Angeles on April 23.

74 of 80

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: Michelle Williams attends The 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 22, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Paras Griffin/Getty for iHeartMedia

Michelle Williams attends the 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 22 in Atlanta, Georgia.

75 of 80

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Iggy Pop of Iggy Pop & the Losers performs in support of Iggy's "Every Loser" release at The Masonic on April 22, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Iggy Pop of Iggy Pop & the Losers performs in support of the musician's Every Loser release at The Masonic on April 22 in San Francisco, California.

76 of 80

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Trixie Mattel and Pamela Anderson attend The Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on April 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Trixie Mattel and Pamela Anderson attend the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on April 22 in L.A.

77 of 80

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Zendaya performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)
Michael Loccisano/Getty for Coachella

Zendaya performs with Labrinth at the Mojave Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22 in Indio, California.

78 of 80

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 21: Actor Benicio Del Toro attends the photocall for the "Platino De Honor" award at the InterContinental Hotel on April 21, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/WireImage)
Carlos Alvarez/WireImage

Benicio Del Toro attends the photo call for the Platino De Honor award at the InterContinental Hotel on April 21 in Madrid, Spain.

79 of 80

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ - APRIL 21: Tracy Morgan performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on April 21, 2023 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)
Bobby Bank/Getty

Tracy Morgan performs at The Stress Factory Comedy Club on April 21 in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

All the Lights

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Burna Boy performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella)
Michael Loccisano/Getty for Coachella

Burna Boy performs on the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 21 in Indio, California.

