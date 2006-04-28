Star Tracks - Friday, April 28, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

SWEAT THERAPY

Credit: X17

Jessica Simpson heads to her Beverly Hills gym Wednesday to work things out. Sources close to her tell PEOPLE that the singer was "surprised and upset" about a tell-all interview with ex Nick Lachey. "She was heartbroken."

CHILD'S PLAY

Credit: Dan Callister/Pacific Coast News

Uma Thurman takes the easy way down at a Central Park playground in New York City on Thursday, where she frolicked with 4-year-old son Roan (he headed down the slide seconds before Mom).

CARRY-ON KID

Credit: Fame

With Alias coming to an end May 22, Jennifer Garner tells PEOPLE she wants to spend time being a "good old-fashioned mommy." True to her word, she and 5-month-old daughter Violet board a private plane Thursday in Los Angeles for a getaway.

FLOATING STONE

Credit: Splash

On vacation in Barbados with friends, British pop singer Joss Stone takes to the waves. But for her latest gig she goes against the flow: Stone plays an angry shopper in a short film made by her older sister, Cardiff University student Lucy Stoker.

DANCING FOOL

Credit: Stephen Chernin/AP

Robin Williams shows off his (not so) smooth moves as Kelly Clarkson's "Walk Away" video played on MTV's TRL. The comedian stopped by Thursday to shill for his upcoming family comedy, RV.

MOVING ON

Credit: Sunset Photo and News

Denise Richards – who's been hanging out with pal Heather Locklear's ex, Richie Sambora – goes about business-as-usual in Los Angeles on Thursday with daughter Sam, 2, in tow.

DRAMATIC PAUSE

Credit: Splash

Cate Blanchett relaxes on a London stoop Wednesday while filming a scene for Notes on a Scandal. In the movie, based on the Zoë Heller novel What Was She Thinking?, Blanchett plays an art teacher who is arrested for having an affair with a 15-year-old student.

CANINE CHA-CHA

Credit: Craig Matthew/Warner Bros.

Ellen DeGeneres goes head-to-chest with the Great Dane Gibson – who, at 170 lbs., is also the world's tallest dog – on Wednesday for a Best in Show-themed episode, set to air Monday.

GIRL'S BEST FRIEND

Credit: Ramey

Who needs an It bag? Mischa Barton's favorite accessory is her new pooch, which she toted to a lunch date with boyfriend Cisco Adler in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

ON THE HILL

Credit: Jason Reed/Reuteres/Landov

George Clooney – who recently returned from a trip to war-torn Darfur with his father Nick – meets up Thursday with Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) in Washington, D.C. The Oscar winner urged lawmakers to stop the reported genocide in the embattled region of Sudan. "What we cannot do is turn our heads and look away," he told reporters.

FOOT PATROL

Credit: X17

While wife Heidi Klum stands tall in her stilettos, Seal goes for comfort over style Tuesday after a soiree at director Brett Ratner's Beverly Hills estate. The party included a Victoria's Secret fashion show and tunes spun by DJ Samantha Ronson.

CARRYING ON

Credit: INFGoff

Prince Harry is tickled by a reunion with 6-year-old Mutsu Potsane during a visit to the African kingdom of Lesotho. The royal – who first met Mutsu in 2004 during a two-month mission there – returned to launch his new AIDS charity Sentebale (which means 'Forget me not' in the region's Sesotho language) in memory of his mother Princess Diana.

FIT TO BE TIED

Credit: Alyse Liebowitz/Reflex

Supermodel Christy Turlington (in Chloe) steals the spotlight Wednesday at the Vanity Fair party for the Tribeca Film Festival. "This is the first time we've been out in six months," Turlington's writer-director husband Ed Burns told reporters about spending the evening away from their two young children.

By People Staff