Star Tracks: Friday, April 27, 2012
SHINING STAR
Jennifer Garner has plenty to smile about, showing off her post-baby body Thursday while attending CinemaCon at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where the actress accepted the female star of the year award.
TROPHY BOY
Also at CinemaCon: Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson, who holds tight to his Breakthrough Performer of the Year award during the convention's closing night ceremony Thursday in Las Vegas.
VISION OF LOVE
Lovebirds Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon – whose twins Monroe and Moroccan turn 1 on April 30 – only have eyes for each other during shopping spree in Paris on Friday.
MEET & GREET
The Avengers star Chris Hemsworth greets a few eager fans while signing autographs during an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman, where he promoted his upcoming superhero flick, which hits theaters May 4.
ON THE MEND
Zac Efron doesn't let his injured hand slow him down while making his way through LAX on Thursday.
BRIGHT MOMENT
Kristin Cavallari puts her baby bump on full display Thursday while leaving L'Ermitage hotel in Beverly Hills.
IN A DASH
After receiving an invite to the White House Correspondents' Dinner this weekend,
George Clooney squeezes in quality time with his favorite lady, girlfriend Stacy Keibler, Thursday after leaving a West Hollywood restaurant.
HAPPY DAY
After sharing her biggest shock about motherhood, Hilary Duff puts her best face forward Thursday while stepping out to run errands in Los Angeles.
A SIGHT TO SEE
Heidi Klum keeps a watchful eye over the Big Apple Thursday while lighting up New York's Empire State Building on behalf of the bone marrow nonprofit DKMS.
HELPING HANDS
After doting on a baby, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge make a royal entrance Thursday at the Imperial War Museum in London, where the couple attended a fundraising campaign to create new exhibits on the First World War.
ON THE MOVE
Victoria Beckham holds tight to 9-month-old daughter Harper – who models another chic ensemble – Thursday while catching a departing flight in Hong Kong.
'HI' STYLE
After enjoying a night out with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian shows off her glow Thursday in downtown Manhattan.
FEELING ZEN
Justin Bieber finds inner peace while being swarmed by fans outside his London hotel on Thursday.
STRIPE RIGHT
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak brings her baby bump to The Wendy Williams Show Thursday in New York, where the reality star promoted the premiere of her Bravo spinoff, Don't Be Tardy for the Wedding.
BALANCING ACT
Watch your step! Mom-to-be Alyson Hannigan and husband Alexis Denisof happily assist their active daughter Satyana, 3, during a family outing Thursday in Los Angeles.