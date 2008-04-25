Star Tracks - Friday, April 25, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:50 PM

EMPIRE STATE OF MIND

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

Mariah Carey switches on the charm Friday during a ceremony to light up New York's Empire State Building – in lavender, pink and white lights – in honor of her chart-topping album, E=MC2. Said Carey: "This is the epitome of festive . . . Light it on up."

MARITIME PIECE

Credit: Hector Vallenilla/ Pacific Coast News

Leighton Meester shows up to the New York set of Gossip Girl looking prim, proper and ready to set sail Thursday in and sailor suit-inspired dress.

PASSION PROJECT

Credit: Gregory Pace / BEImages

Madonna – dressed in Gucci – premieres her documentary, I Am Because We Are, Thursday at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The film follows the lives of orphaned Malawian children – including her adopted son David Banda – and was directed by Nathan Rissman, who was once Madonna's gardener and helped look after her kids. "He started making home movies of my children," she told PEOPLE. "And they were amazing."

RING LEADER

Credit: Jack Plunkett

Newly engaged Carmen Electra leads a parade of corseted beauties to a Dos Equis party Thursday in Austin, Texas. The actress celebrated with fiancé Rob Patterson and showed off her new black diamond ring.

BRIGHT & BREEZY

Credit: Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/ JFX Online

A pregnant Angelina Jolie lights up Beverly Hills in a yellow dress while out to eat Thursday at Marino Ristorante.

MEET THE PARENTS

Credit: PhotoNews International Inc./WireImage

Proving he's the kind of guy you can take home to your mother, Orlando Bloom has lunch with the family of girlfriend Miranda Kerr (not pictured) in Sydney on Friday.

HANG 10

Credit: Will Binns/Pacific Coast News

Heather Locklear – in a skimpy red bikini! – catches some waves Wednesday on the Hawaiian set of the TV movie, Flirting with 40. Locklear plays a divorced mother who falls for a younger man, played by Lipstick Jungle's Robert Buckley.

CHILD'S PLAY

Credit: INF

She's been filming a new movie in Massachusetts, but on Thursday Jennifer Garner takes time to play her favorite role: hands-on mom. The actress shared a tender moment with Violet, 2, while out and about in Boston.

GRAY DAYS

Credit: Ben Tsui / Splash News Online

George Clooney cuts a trim, toned figure after lunch at McCormick amp Schmick's in Studio City, Calif., on Thursday.

GIFT OF GAMS

Credit: Goff/INF

Gwyneth Paltrow – in a revealing little black dress – continues the promotional rounds for Iron Man, making a glam red-carpet appearance at the movie's London premiere on Thursday.

HOME BODY

Credit: Goff/INF

After an alleged headbutting incident Wednesday, Amy Winehouse is ready to receive guests as she answers the door Thursday at her London home.

PONY UP

Credit: Ron Asadorian / Splash News Online

It's almost as good as the real thing: Elisabeth Hasselbeck helps daughter Grace, 3, and a little friend fulfill every girl's dream at the 25th anniversary celebration of My Little Pony at New York's Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

TUNED IN

Credit: Flynet

After punching the time card with her Everybody's Fine costar Robert De Niro, a gym-bound Drew Barrymore tunes up for a workout in New York City on Wednesday.

PHOTO CALL

Credit: Mark Stewart/Camera Press/Retna

Supermodel Kate Moss turns up at London's James Hyman gallery Wednesday to celebrate the exhibition Linda McCartney Photographs. The late wife of ex-Beatle Paul McCartney will have her iconographic rock 'n' roll photos on display through July 19.

DOUBLE THE FUN

Credit: van Agostini/ AP

Baby Mama costars Tina Fey and Amy Poehler reunite for a some unscripted laughs during a visit to MTV's TRL in New York City on Tuesday.

BLACK AND WHITE

Credit: Manuel Velasco/BuzzFoto

Brittany Murphy knows all about stark contrast, donning a bleached-blonde wig and a flowing black dress for a fashion shoot in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

