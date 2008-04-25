Star Tracks - Friday, April 25, 2008
EMPIRE STATE OF MIND
Mariah Carey switches on the charm Friday during a ceremony to light up New York's Empire State Building – in lavender, pink and white lights – in honor of her chart-topping album, E=MC2. Said Carey: "This is the epitome of festive . . . Light it on up."
MARITIME PIECE
Leighton Meester shows up to the New York set of Gossip Girl looking prim, proper and ready to set sail Thursday in and sailor suit-inspired dress.
PASSION PROJECT
Madonna – dressed in Gucci – premieres her documentary, I Am Because We Are, Thursday at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The film follows the lives of orphaned Malawian children – including her adopted son David Banda – and was directed by Nathan Rissman, who was once Madonna's gardener and helped look after her kids. "He started making home movies of my children," she told PEOPLE. "And they were amazing."
RING LEADER
Newly engaged Carmen Electra leads a parade of corseted beauties to a Dos Equis party Thursday in Austin, Texas. The actress celebrated with fiancé Rob Patterson and showed off her new black diamond ring.
BRIGHT & BREEZY
A pregnant Angelina Jolie lights up Beverly Hills in a yellow dress while out to eat Thursday at Marino Ristorante.
MEET THE PARENTS
Proving he's the kind of guy you can take home to your mother, Orlando Bloom has lunch with the family of girlfriend Miranda Kerr (not pictured) in Sydney on Friday.
HANG 10
Heather Locklear – in a skimpy red bikini! – catches some waves Wednesday on the Hawaiian set of the TV movie, Flirting with 40. Locklear plays a divorced mother who falls for a younger man, played by Lipstick Jungle's Robert Buckley.
CHILD'S PLAY
She's been filming a new movie in Massachusetts, but on Thursday Jennifer Garner takes time to play her favorite role: hands-on mom. The actress shared a tender moment with Violet, 2, while out and about in Boston.
GRAY DAYS
George Clooney cuts a trim, toned figure after lunch at McCormick amp Schmick's in Studio City, Calif., on Thursday.
GIFT OF GAMS
Gwyneth Paltrow – in a revealing little black dress – continues the promotional rounds for Iron Man, making a glam red-carpet appearance at the movie's London premiere on Thursday.
HOME BODY
After an alleged headbutting incident Wednesday, Amy Winehouse is ready to receive guests as she answers the door Thursday at her London home.
PONY UP
It's almost as good as the real thing: Elisabeth Hasselbeck helps daughter Grace, 3, and a little friend fulfill every girl's dream at the 25th anniversary celebration of My Little Pony at New York's Madison Square Garden on Thursday.
TUNED IN
After punching the time card with her Everybody's Fine costar Robert De Niro, a gym-bound Drew Barrymore tunes up for a workout in New York City on Wednesday.
PHOTO CALL
Supermodel Kate Moss turns up at London's James Hyman gallery Wednesday to celebrate the exhibition Linda McCartney Photographs. The late wife of ex-Beatle Paul McCartney will have her iconographic rock 'n' roll photos on display through July 19.
DOUBLE THE FUN
Baby Mama costars Tina Fey and Amy Poehler reunite for a some unscripted laughs during a visit to MTV's TRL in New York City on Tuesday.
BLACK AND WHITE
Brittany Murphy knows all about stark contrast, donning a bleached-blonde wig and a flowing black dress for a fashion shoot in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.